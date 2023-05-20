Best Qingque Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, & Abilities

Qingque needs plenty of skill points to be effective in battle.

The best Qingque build in Honkai Star Rail can help take down multiple enemies at once. Here are the best Relics and Light Cones, as well as an explanation of her Eidolons and Skills.

Qingque is a 4-star Quantum character on the Path of the Erudition. She can serve as either a Main or Sub DPS, considering her ability to hit multiple targets. At the time of writing, Qingque and Seele are the only playable Quantum options in Honkai Star Rail.

Qingue’s kit revolves around her luck in shuffling tiles to get a four-of-a-kind. When achieved, Qingque’s Basic ATK is increased and can hit adjacent enemies instead of a single target.

If you want to add Qingque to your team, here’s everything you need to know about the best Qingque build in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Qingque Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Attack- Flower Pick

Tosses one jade tile of the suit with the fewest tiles in hand to deal Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Qingque’s ATK to a single enemy.

Cherry on Top!: Deals Quantum DMG equal to 120% of Qingque’s ATK to a single enemy, and deals Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Qingque’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it. “Cherry on Top!” cannot recover Skill Points.

Skill- A Scoop of Moon

Immediately draws 2 jade tile(s) and increases DMG by 14% until the end of the current turn. This effect may be stacked up to 4 time(s). The turn will not end after this Skill is used.

Ultimate- A Quartet? Woo-Hoo!

Deals Quantum DMG to all enemies. Obtain four jade tiles of the same suit after use.

Technique- Game Solitaire

After using Technique, Qingque draws 2 jade tile(s) when the battle starts.

Talent- Celestial Jade

When an ally’s turn starts, Qingque randomly draws 1 tile from 3 different suits and can hold up to 4 tiles at one time. If Qingque starts her turn with 4 tiles of the same suit, she consumes all tiles to enter the “Hidden Hand” state.

While in this state, Qingque cannot use her Skill again. At the same time, Qingque’s ATK increased by 36% and her Basic ATK “Flower Pick” is enhanced, becoming “Cherry on Top!”. The “Hidden Hand” state ends after using “Cherry on Top!”.

Qingque Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – Rise through the Tiles : Qingque’s Ultimate deals 10% more DMG.

: Qingque’s Ultimate deals more DMG. Level 2 – Sleep on the Tiles: Every time Draw Tile is triggered, Qingque regenerates 1 Energy.

Every time Draw Tile is triggered, Qingque regenerates 1 Energy. Level 3 – Read Between the Tiles: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 4- Right on the Tiles: After this character’s Skill is used, there is a 24% fixed chance to gain Autarky, which lasts until the end of the current turn. With Autarky, using Basic ATK or Enhanced Basic ATK immediately launches 1 follow-up attack on the same target, dealing Quantum DMG equal to 100% of the previous Basic ATK (or Enhanced Basic ATK) ‘s DMG.

After this character’s Skill is used, there is a 24% fixed chance to gain Autarky, which lasts until the end of the current turn. With Autarky, using Basic ATK or Enhanced Basic ATK immediately launches 1 follow-up attack on the same target, dealing Quantum DMG equal to 100% of the previous Basic ATK (or Enhanced Basic ATK) ‘s DMG. Level 5- Gambit for the Tiles: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 6- Prevail Beyond the Tiles: Recovers 1 Skill Point after using Enhanced Basic ATK.

Best Light Cones for Qingque in Honkai Star Rail

The best Qingque Light Cone is the 5-star weapon Before Dawn. This increases her CRIT DMG by 36%, and her Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18%. After Qingque uses her Skill or Ultimate, she gains Somnus Corpus. After triggering a follow-up attack, Somnus Corpus will be consumed and its DMG will increase by 48%.

Considering 5-star weapons are difficult to wish for, there are great 3-star and 4-star alternatives.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a 4-star Light Cone that increases the wearer’s DMG based on their Max Energy. DMG increases by 0.20% per point of Energy, up to 160 Energy. Qingque has an easy time stacking Energy, so she naturally gains a ton of damage from this Light Cone.

Sagacity is a 3-star Light Cone that increases Qingque’s ATK by 24 percent for two turns after she uses her Ultimate. This weapon will prove beneficial for Qingque because players will need to use her Ultimate often to deal AoE damage.

Best Relic Set for Qingque in Honkai Star Rail

The best Qingque Relic in Honkai Star Rail is the Genius of Brilliant Stars. This set increases her Quantum DMG by 10% and ignores 25% of a target’s defense. Therefore, it allows Qingque to defeat enemies with Quantum weaknesses quickly while still being able to deal with those who aren’t weak to the element.

Here is a breakdown of the Genius of Brilliant Stars set:

2-piece: Increases Quantum DMG by 10%.

Increases Quantum DMG by 10%. 4-piece: When the wearer attacks enemies with Quantum Weakness, ignores 25% DEF.

Best Team Comp for Qingque in Honkai Star Rail

The best team comp for Qingque includes Bronya, Tingyun, and Bailu. An alternative is Pela, Welt, and Natasha. In battle, Qingque needs Support characters like Tingyun to increase her ATK and energy for Ultimates. The team will also need a healer like Bailu or Natasha to restore everyone’s health if they get low in battle.

For more tips and tricks on Honkai Star Rail, check out some of our guides below:

