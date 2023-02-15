Honkai Star Rail: What is the current banner & who will be next?

Honkai Star Rail features a regular rotation of characters for players to obtain. Each new banner (referred to as a ‘Warp’) provides the opportunity to add rare characters and weapons to your roster. Here’s everything you need to know about the current and upcoming banners in the game.

In Honkai Star Rail, the latest game from the developers of Genshin Impact, players can utilize the banner gacha system to obtain the game’s strongest characters and rarest weapons. By acquiring new characters, players are able to experiment with team comps and different playstyles.

Whether you want to try your luck at getting rare five-star characters or just some better weapons to add to your arsenal, there’s something for everyone. Here’s everything you need to know about banners in Hokai Star Rail.

Contents

What is the current Honkai Star Rail banner?

HoYoverse The current Honkai Star Rail banner features the 5-star character Seele.

The current character event banner available in the Honkai Star Rail Beta is Butterfly on Swordtip and features the 5-star Quantum user Seele, as well as a number of 4-star characters.

The following characters are also featured in the banner:

Natasha (Physical)

Hook (Fire)

Pela (Ice)

When does the current banner end?

The current banners available during the game’s final Beta will run from February 10, 2023 – February 24, 2023.

If HoYoVerse decides to extend the date of the current banners further, however, we’ll be sure to update this page right away.

Honkai Star Rail weapon banner

HoYoverse The Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Event Warp has been updated.

Honkai Star Rail’s equivalent to a weapon banner is the Light Cone Event Warp that features Light Cones – equipable items that can provide stat buffs to characters. The current Light Cone Event Warp available in the Beta is the Brilliant Fixation warp that features the following Light Cones:

5-star

In the Night

4-star

Post-Op Conversation

Good Night and Sleep Well

The Moles Welcome You

Like the character banner, the current Brilliant Fixation rotation is set to end on February 24, 2023.

What is the next Honkai Star Rail banner?

At the time of writing, there isn’t currently any confirmed information regarding the next Honkai Star Rail banners, however, as soon as there is any official news or leaks about upcoming characters, we’ll update this section.

That’s everything we know about the current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners. Make sure to check out the rest of our Star Rail content below:

