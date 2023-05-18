Best Dan Heng Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities

Dan Heng is a Wind Hunt unit in Honkai Star Rail who can be obtained for free at the very beginning of the game. However, there is no reason to ignore him as his single-target damage is more than enough for Dan Heng to deal with end-game bosses especially when you’re using the best build.

Wind is one of the most problematic elements within Honkai Star Rail, there are several bosses that are weak to Wind, but the game lacks proper DPS units within this class.

Dan Heng can deal with all of them very easily and is one of the most essential units to consider for the Simulated Universe. However, as a DPS, he needs to be built with good stats in order to function against end-game enemies.

Hence, here is our guide for the best Dan Heng build in Honkai Star Rail including his Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities.

Dan Heng Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Dan Heng’s abilities are all catered toward single-target DPS

Basic Attack- Cloudlancer Art: North Wind

Dan Heng deals Wind damage equivalent to 50%-100% of his Basic ATK to a single enemy.

Skill- Cloudlancer Art: Torrent

Dan Heng deals Wind DMG equivalent to 130%-286% of his ATK to a single enemy. Dan Heng has a 100% base chance to reduce the SPD of the target by 12% for 2 turns on a CRIT hit.

Ultimate- Ethereal Dream

Dan Heng deals Wind DMG equivalent to 240%-432% of his ATK to a single enemy. The DMG multiplier of the Ultimate is enhanced by 72%-130% if the enemy gets slowed.

Technique- Splitting Spearhead

Dan Heng’s ATK is increased by 40% for 3 turns at the start of the next battle upon using his Technique.

Dan Heng Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Dan Heng’s Eidolons further enhance his ability to take over battles within Honkai Star Rail

Level 1- The Higher You Fly, the Harder You Fall: Dan Heng’s CRIT Rate is increased by 12%, if the current enemy’s HP is greater than or equal to 50%.

Level 2- Quell the Venom Octet, Quence the Vice O’Flame: Talent Cooldown is reduced by 1.

Level 3- Seen and Unseen: Skill increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK increased by +1, up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- Roaring Dragon and Soaring Sun: Dan Heng’s action is advanced by 100%, once he defeats an enemy with this Ultimate.

Level 5- A Drop of Rain Feeds a Torrent: Ultimate and Talent increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 6- The Troubled Soul Lies in Wait: Dan Heng reduces the enemy’s SPD by 8% upon triggering Slow State through his Skill.

Best Light Cones for Dan Heng in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Yanqing’s Light Cone is really good on Dan Heng as a free-to-play option

The best Light Cone for Dan Heng’s build in Honkai Star Rail is In the Night. This is a 5-star Light Cone that increases the CRIT Rate of the wearer by 12%-24%, Skill and Basic ATK DMG by 6%-12%, and CRIT DMG of Ultimate by 8%-16%.

This effect can stack for a total of 8 times. This Light Cone is only obtainable from the Light Cone event warp occasionally.

However, there is another 5-star Light Cone you can use which is much more readily available. This Light Cone is called Sleep Like the Dead. This Light Cone enhances the CRIT DMG of the wearer by 30%-50%.

Furthermore, the CRIT Rate of the wearer is enhanced by 36%-60%, if the Basic ATK or Skill of the wearer does not result in a CRIT Hit. This effect triggers once in every 3 turns. This Light Cone can be obtained from the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight.

The final Light Cone that you can consider for Dan Heng is called Cruising in the Stellar Sea. This is another 5-star Light Cone that increases the CRIT Rate of the wearer by 8%-16% and a further increase by the same amount if the enemy’s HP is less than 50%.

Upon defeating an enemy, the wearer’s ATK stats are increased by 20%-40% for 2 turns. This Light Cone can be purchased from Herta’s Shop upon completing Simulated Universe.

Best Relic Set for Dan Heng in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relic set for Dan Heng’s build in Honkai Star Rail is called Eagle of Twilight Line. The set bonus for this Relic set is provided below.

2-piece bonus: Wind DMG is increased by 10%.

4-piece bonus: Wearer receives Advanced Action by 25% upon using their Ultimate ability.

The best Ornament for Dan Heng in Honkai Star Rail is Space Sealing Station. This Ornament provides a massive 12% ATK boost and an additional 12% once the wearer’s SPD hits 120 or higher.

Best Team Comp for Dan Heng in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Dan Heng works with a wide range of teams in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng is a DPS unit, which means his partners will be catered towards boosting his damage output and keeping him alive as effectively as possible. Thus, the best team members for Dan Heng are Gepard, Tingyun, and Natasha.

In this team, Gepard is the shielder, Natasha is the healer and Tingyun will be the buffer for Dan Heng. If you want then Gepard can be replaced by Fire Trailblazer as a more free-to-play option. Lastly, Tingyun can make way for Bronya as well who can boost Dan Heng in a similar way.

Hence, this completes our guide for Dan Heng in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides below:

