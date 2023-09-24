Acheron in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Another Honkai Star Rail character has leaked ahead of their banner debut. Here’s everything we know about Acheron.

Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal information about upcoming characters that may not appear for many months. For example, players have learned more about Argenti and Sakura before they can pull for them on banners.

Acheron is a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of The Nihility. Despite the lack of information surrounding Acheron’s kit, we have listed everything that has leaked before her debut.

Who is Acheron in Honkai Star Rail?

Not much background information is known about Acheron. However, some people have theorized she could be the reincarnation of The Herrscher of Thunder, a character in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Despite the mystery, a Honkai Star Rail leaker has posted details about Acheron, also called Huangquan, on Twitter. Like always, players should take leaks with a grain of salt until confirmed.

No, there is currently no release date for Acheron or what version update she could debut in.

Acheron abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Attack: Deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK on the enemy target.

Deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK on the enemy target. Skill: Deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK on the enemy target, deals 2 DMG instances. Each damage instances deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK on random enemies.

Deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK on the enemy target, deals 2 DMG instances. Each damage instances deals Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK on random enemies. Ultimate: For every enemy target with debuffs, Acheron obtain stacks of ???, which can be triggered per action per unit. ??? can stack up to ? stacks, and when ??? is greater than or equal to ?, you can activate her Ultimate. When casting an Ultimate, you can choose to designate an enemy unit to deal Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK the amount of DMG instances dealt are increased based on the attacks of ??? consumed, up to a maximum of 5 times. After using Ultimate, perform a follow-up attack with a knife, and deal Lightning DMG equivalent to Acheron’s ATK to the enemy target. ??? cannot be contained during Ultimate’s cast.

For every enemy target with debuffs, Acheron obtain stacks of ???, which can be triggered per action per unit. ??? can stack up to ? stacks, and when ??? is greater than or equal to ?, you can activate her Ultimate. When casting an Ultimate, you can choose to designate an enemy unit to deal Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Acheron’s ATK the amount of DMG instances dealt are increased based on the attacks of ??? consumed, up to a maximum of 5 times. After using Ultimate, perform a follow-up attack with a knife, and deal Lightning DMG equivalent to Acheron’s ATK to the enemy target. ??? cannot be contained during Ultimate’s cast. Talent: At the beginning of the battle, apply 2 stacks of non-removable (Curse) to all enemy targets, and the damage caused by allies to targets with (Curse) will increase by %?. Each time Acheron hits an enemy target, (Curse) is stacked by 1 time, and when (Curse) reaches 3 stacks, the number of stacks will be decreased to 1 stack and 1 additional Lightning DMG equivalent to Acheron’s ATK to enemy targets.

At the beginning of the battle, apply 2 stacks of non-removable (Curse) to all enemy targets, and the damage caused by allies to targets with (Curse) will increase by %?. Each time Acheron hits an enemy target, (Curse) is stacked by 1 time, and when (Curse) reaches 3 stacks, the number of stacks will be decreased to 1 stack and 1 additional Lightning DMG equivalent to Acheron’s ATK to enemy targets. Technique: After using the secret technique, enter the (Eternal Tribulation Nothingness) state for seconds. In the (Eternal Tribulation Nothingness) state, when attacking an enemy target with a level of less ? than or equal to ?, it will not start a battle and directly kill it, and if you attack an enemy target with a level greater than or equal to level ?, you will get 1 stack of ??? at the beginning of the next battle.

Acheron Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

No information surrounding Acheron’s Eidolons has leaked, but we will update this article once we learn more.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Acheron in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

