Best Jing Yuan Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities

Jing Yuan is a 5-star Lightning Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail. He is extremely powerful and is arguably the best AoE (Area of Effect) unit in the game by quite a margin especially when using the best build.

Jing Yuan, despite being an AoE unit, has the capability to deal massive damage. He outperforms the likes of Serval quite easily and can function even as a boss slayer in certain scenarios in Honkai Star Rail.

However, just like every other powerful unit, Jing Yuan is dependent on having the best build in order to become the most effective. Hence, here is our in-depth guide to the best build for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail including his optimal Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities.

Jing Yuan Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Jing Yuan’s abilities make him a powerful damage dealer

Basic Attack: Glistening Light

Jing Yuan will deal Lightning DMG equivalent to 50%-130% of his ATK stats to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Rifting Zenith

Jing Yuan will deal Lightning DMG equivalent to 50%-120% of his ATK stats to all enemies and also enhances the Lightning Lord’s Hits per Action by 2.

Ultimate: Lightbringer

Jing Yuan will deal Lightning DMG equivalent to 120%-240% of his ATK stats to all enemies and increases Lightning Lord’s Hits per Action by 3.

Technique: Spirit Invocation

Upon using this Technique, the Lightning Lord’s Hits per action is increased by 3 for the first turn at the beginning of the next battle

Jing Yuan Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Each of Jing Yuan’s Eidolons enhance his power by several folds

Level 1- Slash, Seas Split: Once Lightning Lord attacks, the DMG multiplier on adjacent enemies is enhanced by 25% of the multiplier against the target enemy.

Level 2- Swing, Skies Squashed: Jing Yuan’s Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate gain a 20% DMG increase for 2 turns after Lightning-Lord takes action.

Level 3- Strike, Suns Subdued: Ultimate increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK increased by +1 up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- Spin, Stars Sieged: For each hit by the Lightning Lord, Jing Yuan will regenerate 2 Energy.

Level 5- Stride, Spoils Sieged: Skill and Talent increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 6- Sweep, Souls Slain: The Lightning Lord’s hits on a target enemy make them vulnerable. In this state, the enemies take 12% more DMG until the end of Lightning Lord’s turn up to a maximum of 3 times.

Best Light Cones for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

Before Dawn is a powerful Light Cone and the best one in the Erudition slot

The best Light Cone for Jing Yuan’s build in Honkai Star Rail is Before Dawn. This Light Cone enhances the CRIT DMG of the wearer by 36%-60% and also enhances their Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18%-30%.

The Light Cone also has a unique buff called Somnus Corpus. Thus buff is triggered whenever the wearer uses their Skill or the Ultimate Attack. Once it is triggered, the buff gets consumed and the DMG of the next follow-up attack is enhanced by 48%-80%.

This Light Cone can only be obtained through the Light Cone Event Warp whenever it becomes available. However, if you want a 4-star option for Jing Yuan, then you can use The Seriousness of Breakfast.

This Light Cone enhances the DMG dealt by the wearer by 12%-24%. Apart from that, it also enhances the wearer’s ATK by 4%-8% for every defeated enemy for a total of 3 times.

Best Relic Set for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relic set for Jing Yuan’s build is Band of Sizzling Thunder. The set bonus of this Relic set is provided below:

2-piece bonus: Lightning DMG is enhanced by 10%

4-piece bonus: The wearer’s ATK is increased by 20% for 1 turn upon using their Skill Ability.

The best Ornament Set for Jing Yuan is Space Sealing Station. This Ornament Set provides a 12% ATK boost to the wearer and an additional 12% boost upon reaching 120 SPD.

Best Team Comp for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Tingyun and Gepard are the best partners for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

Jing Yuan is quite a self-sufficient unit. Hence, you need to pair him with those who can assist him in battle as much as possible. Hence, the best team partners for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail are Gepard, Tingyun, and Natasha.

In this team, Gepard is the primary tank, Natasha will be the healer and Tingyun will provide buffs to Jing Yuan. However, you can replace Tingyun with Bronya as the latter will perform the exact same function.

If you lack Gepard, then Fire Trailblazer is a really good substitute option for the tank slot. Lastly, Natasha can be replaced by Bailu, but the former can cleanse debuffs which the latter cannot.

Jing Yuan Honkai Star Rail trailer

On May 13, 2023, HoYoverse released the official trailer for Jing Yuan on their YouTube channel. If you missed it, then you can check it out from the link below.

Hence, that completes our guide for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, then please check out some of our other guides below:

