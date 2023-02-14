Is Honkai Star Rail open world? Well, you can find the answer to this question in our handy hub below.

Honkai Star Rail is the next anime gacha game from the creators behind Genshin Impact. While it may share the same art style and a number of characters from HoYoverse’s other titles like Honkai Impact, Honkai Star Rail combines turn-based combat with a new sci-fi setting.

However, with the success of Genshin Impact, many players will be wondering whether Honkai Star Rail is open world. After all, being able to explore massive locales in search of secrets and unique locations is incredibly satisfying.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re currently aiming to delve into the Honkai Star Rail closed beta or if you’re planning to play at launch, here’s everything you need to know about whether Honkai Star Rail is open world.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is Honkai Star Rail open world?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail has plenty of unique locations.

No, Honkai Star Rail is not open world. While the game features expansive locations, the Herta Space Station and other areas are not part of a seamless open world experience. Instead, players will need to load into each area when playing through the story.

This will obviously come as a disappointment to many Genshin Impact players, who are used to journeying through Teyvat without having to load into different locations. However, each Honkai Star Rail map is fairly large, and the developers could make significant changes before the game releases.

Article continues after ad

Quite how expansive the world of Honkai Star Rail will remain to be seen, but for now, that’s everything you need to know. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail hub: