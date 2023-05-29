Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Xueyi is an upcoming 4-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail, who excels at unleashing AoE attacks. Here’s everything we currently know about her skills and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail leaks have now revealed details about Xueyi, giving players a sneak peek at her deadly abilities. The 4-star Quantum character could end up being a great addition to your team comp, especially for those in need of a deadly DPS unit.

While it’s too early to tell where Xueyi will rank on our best Honkai Star Rail character tier list, we have outlined the latest details. So, if you wish to learn more about the game’s upcoming 4-star character and want to know how Xueyi could play, then our handy hub has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Who is Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail?

Xueyi is a 4-star Quantum character who follows the Path of Destruction. She is the judge of the Ten-Lords Commission, the body that monitors life and death on the Xianzhou Luofu. Mero notes that the Xueyi has been dead for many years, but she uses the body of a supine puppet to return to the sun to fulfill her mission.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a release date for Xueyi. However, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest details.

Article continues after ad

Xueyi abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, has revealed details on Xueyi’s abilities, giving Trailblazers an early look at how the Quantum character could function upon release. As always, the details below could change before Xueyi makes her debut, so we’ll be sure to update them once official information has been released.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Skill: Xueyi deals Quantum DMG to a specific enemy equal to 150% of her ATK, and to nearby enemies equal to 60% of her ATK.

Xueyi deals Quantum DMG to a specific enemy equal to 150% of her ATK, and to nearby enemies equal to 60% of her ATK. Ultimate: Xueyi deals Quantum DMG equal to 342% or her attack to a specific enemy, which can ignore the enemy’s weak points and reduce their tenacity. Each layer of “Vendetta” obtained during this attack increases the damage dealt by 19%, up to a maximum increase of 76%.

Xueyi deals Quantum DMG equal to 342% or her attack to a specific enemy, which can ignore the enemy’s weak points and reduce their tenacity. Each layer of “Vendetta” obtained during this attack increases the damage dealt by 19%, up to a maximum increase of 76%. Talent: When Xueyi deals tenacity damage to an enemy, she gains up to 6 layers of “Vendetta.” When it reaches the maximum, Xueyi immediately launches an additional attack against the enemy, dealing three instances of Quantum damage to a random enemy equal to 93% of her attack. If the target’s weak point is Quantum damage, the damage dealt by this attack will be increased by 28%.

When Xueyi deals tenacity damage to an enemy, she gains up to 6 layers of “Vendetta.” When it reaches the maximum, Xueyi immediately launches an additional attack against the enemy, dealing three instances of Quantum damage to a random enemy equal to 93% of her attack. If the target’s weak point is Quantum damage, the damage dealt by this attack will be increased by 28%. Technique: Xueyi immediately attacks a random enemy, dealing Quantum damage equal to 80% of her attack to all enemies after entering battle.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest guides and updates.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends