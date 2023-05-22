Best Hook Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities

Hook is a 4-star Fire Destruction unit in Honkai Star Rail, who can be exceptionally strong when using the best build, and is probably the second most potent Fire unit behind Asta.

Hook’s biggest strength is that she can deal DoT damage which always comes in handy to break shields and take down enemies on low health in the game. Apart from that, since she is a single-target unit, Hook can function quite well as a boss slayer, especially when using the best possible build.

However, Hook is a resource-heavy unit and requires good Light Cones and Relics to perform optimally. Hence, here is our guide for the best Hook build in Honkai Star Rail including the best Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities.

Contents

Hook Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Hook’s ability to inflict Burn is an essential part of her kit

Basic Attack- Hehe! Don’t Get Burned

Hook deals Fire DMG equivalent to 50%-110% of her ATK stats to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Hey! Remember Hook?

Hook will deal Fire DMG equivalent to 140%-308% of her ATK stats to a single enemy. This ATK has a 100% base chance to inflict Burn status on enemies for 2 turns. Enemies afflicted with Burn take DoT damage equivalent to 25%-71% of Hook’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Ultimate: Boom! Here Comes to Fire

Hook will deal Fire DMG equivalent to 240%-432% of her ATK stats to a single enemy. Once she uses her Ultimate, her next Skill ATK gets enhanced and it deals DMG to a single enemy and all adjacent enemies.

Technique: Ack! Look at this Mess!

Hook will immediately attack an enemy upon using her Technique. Once she enters a battle, Hook deals Fire DMG equivalent to 50% of her ATK stats to a single enemy. Apart from that, there is a 100% Base chance that Hook’s ATK will inflict Burn on every enemy for 3 turns.

Enemies afflicted with Burn take Fire DoT damage equivalent to 50% of Hook’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Hook’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Hook’s Eidolons enhance her damage output by a lot in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1- Early to Bed, Early to Rise: Hook’s Skill DMG is enhanced by 20%.

Level 2- Happy Tummy, Happy Body: The duration of the Burn status effect is extended by 1 turn.

Level 3- Don’t be Picky, Nothing’s Icky: Skill Increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK increased by +1, up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- It’s Okay to Not Know: Upon triggering Hook’s Talent, there is a 100% Base chance to inflict Burn on all enemies adjacent to the primary target with the same multiplier as that of the skill.

Level 5- Let the Moles’ Deeds be Known: Ultimate and Talent increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 6- Always Ready to Punch and Kick: Hook’s DMG against enemies inflicted by Burn is increased by 20%.

Best Light Cones for Hook in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Hook’s best-in-slot Light Cone can be obtained for free in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Hook’s build in Honkai Star Rail is On the Fall of an Aeon. This is a 5-star Light Cone that enhances the ATK of the wearer by 8%-16% 4 times whenever they attack an enemy. Upon inflicting Weakness Break, the wearer’s DMG is further increased by 12%-24% for 2 turns.

This is a free-to-play Light Cone that can be obtained from Herta’s shop upon exchanging Herta Bond obtained from Simulated Universe. This Light Cone cannot be obtained by any other means.

The best 4-star option for Hook in Honkai Star Rail is The Moles Welcome You. This Light Cone puts a stack called Mischievous on the wearer whenever they use their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate to attack the enemy.

This stack increases the damage of the wearer by 12%-24%.

Best Relic set for Hook in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relic set for Hook’s build in Honkai Star Rail is Firesmith of Lava-Forging. The stats of this set are as follows:

2-piece bonus: Fire DMG is increased by 10%.

4-piece bonus: Skill DMG of the wearer is increased by 12%. Once the wearer uses their Ultimate, it increases the Fire DMG of the wearer’s skill by an additional 12% of the next turn.

The best Ornament set for Hook in Honkai Star Rail is Space Sealing Station. This Ornament set increases the ATK stats of the wearer by 12% at first and then an additional 12% depending on their total SPD.

Best Team Comp for Hook in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Tingyun and Natasha work really well with Hook in Honkai Star Rail

Hook is a DPS unit, which means that her team should be focused on assisting her to deal damage to enemies. Hence, the most optimal team partners for Hook in Honkai Star Rail are Natasha, Tingyun, and Gepard.

Amongst these, Natasha will be the primary healer and cleanser, Tingyun will be the buffer and Gepard will be the tank. However, you can always replace Tingyun with Bronya and Gepard with Fire Trailblazer.

Lastly, Tingyun can also be replaced by Asta since the latter will synergize well with Hook against enemies that have Fire shields.

