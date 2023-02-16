All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters: Gepard, Yanqing, March 7th, more

There is a handful of Ice-users for players to experiment with in Honkai Star Rail. Here’s everything you need to know about Ice characters in HoYoVerse’s new turn-based title.

There are 7 distinct elements in the world of Honkai Star Rail and while we don’t have many details about the advantages each element provides yet, we do know which characters wield each one in the game and there are currently 5 confirmed Ice users for players to choose from.

So, if you’re particularly keen to freeze enemies in battle, here’s a full list of every Ice character so far in Honkai Star Rail.

All Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail

Gepard

HoYoverse Gepard has powerful defensive skills he can use in combat.

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path: The Preservation

Gepard is the captain of the Silvermane Guards and is responsible for defending the city of Belobog and maintaining peace within its walls. As a follower of The Preservation path, Gepard has powerful defensive abilities and can protect his teammates in various ways during combat.

His Ultimate skill ‘Enduring Bulwark’ provides a strong healing buff to the entire team.

Herta

HoYoverse Herta can deal powerful AoE damage on the battlefield.

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path: The Erudition

Herta is the master of the Herta Space Station in Honkai Star Rail. The form she takes is that of a puppet that is modeled after he younger self.

As a follower of The Erudition path, Heta possesses powerful multi-target abilities and can deal devastating AoE damage in battle. Her Ultimate skill ‘It’s Magic, I Added Some Magic’ strikes every opponent on the battlefield and has a chance to freeze enemies as well.

March 7th

HoYoverse March 7th is an effective healer in Honkai Star Rail.

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path: The Preservation

March 7th is a young girl who was saved from the internal ice by the Astral Express and continues to travel with the crew with a trusty camera always on hand in the hopes of capturing memories from her past. Due to the amnesia suffered after awakening from the ice, she decided to name herself after the day of her salvation – March 7th.

She is a competent healer who can provide many defensive abilities to her party in battle and would slot in well with any team.

Pela

Pela can effectively reduce the enemies battle power in combat.

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Path: The Nihility

Pela is an intelligence officer who helps deal with the affairs of the Silvermane Guards in Belobog. She may be young but is a meticulous worker and undeniably brilliant at her job. Whether it’s distributing supplies, navigating the terrain, or maneuvering troops, Pela can do it all.

In combat she has the ability to debuff her opponents, reducing their overall power and ultimately giving her team the advantage. This makes her a reliable support option in any team comp.

Yanqing

HoYoverse Yanqing is a skilled swordsman.

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path: The Hunt

Yanqing is an extremely proficient swordsman who was clearly born to wield the weapons and is utterly obsessed with them.

He follows The Hunt path which means he can deliver massive damage to single targets on the battlefield – which is demonstrated in his Ultimate ‘Swallow’s Pluvious Pursuit’ – an already powerful attack that increases his Crit damage by 60% when activated.

So, there you have it, that’s every Ice character in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

