Yukong in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

A Honkai Star Rail leak has given players an early look at Yukong, an upcoming 4-star Imaginary character. So, if you want to know more about the unreleased Foxian, then our hub has everything you need to know about her abilities and early gameplay.

Yukong is a 4-star Imaginary character that is rumored to release the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update. Current leaks depict the game’s upcoming character as having the ability to raise her allies’ attack and raise their crit rate.

This is obviously great news for DPS characters like Seele who benefit from the added buffs. So, whether wish to know more about Yukong or are wondering whether you should begin saving up all your Stellar Jades for her banner, then our Honkai Star Rail Yukong hub has everything you need to know.

Who is Yukong in Honkai Star Rail?

Yukong is 4-star Imaginary character, who serves as the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission. She is also one of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. During Honkai Star Rail’s main story, players meet Yukong alongside the 4-star character Tingyun – another Foxian who excels at buffing her allies.

HoYoverse Yukong could be released very soon.

No, Yukong has yet to receive an official release date. However, current leaks suggest that Yukong will be released in Phase 2 of the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update. If true, Trailblazers won’t have to wait too much longer before the 4-star is added to the game.

Yukong abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Renowned Honkai Star Rail leaker, Mero, has revealed Yukong’s abilities. The 4-star Imaginary character’s kit is tailored around buffing her allies’ attack, while also drastically increasing their CRIT rate. You can see all of Yukong’s leaked Skills and abilities below:

Normal Attack: Arrowslinger – Deals 130 percent of Yukong’s ATK to target enemy.

Arrowslinger – Deals 130 percent of Yukong’s ATK to target enemy. Skill: Emboldening Salvo – Obtains (up to) two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings (to a maximum of two stacks). When Roaring Bowstrings is active, the ATK of all allies increases by 75 percent, and 1 stack of Roaring Bowstrings is removed after every turn by an ally, except for the turn in which Yukong gains Roaring Bowstrings by unleashing Skills.

Emboldening Salvo – Obtains (up to) two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings (to a maximum of two stacks). When Roaring Bowstrings is active, the ATK of all allies increases by 75 percent, and 1 stack of Roaring Bowstrings is removed after every turn by an ally, except for the turn in which Yukong gains Roaring Bowstrings by unleashing Skills. Ultra: Diving Kestrel – When using her Ultimate, if Roaring Bowstrings is active on Yukong, all allies’ CRIT Rate additionally increases by 27 percent and CRIT DMG increases by 62 percent. At the same time, deals Imaginary DMG equal to 361 percent of Yukong’s ATK to a single enemy.

Diving Kestrel – When using her Ultimate, if Roaring Bowstrings is active on Yukong, all allies’ CRIT Rate additionally increases by 27 percent and CRIT DMG increases by 62 percent. At the same time, deals Imaginary DMG equal to 361 percent of Yukong’s ATK to a single enemy. Passive: Seven Layers, One Arrow – Basic Attacks deal 75 percent of Yukong’s ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target enemy, and increases the Toughness-Reducing DMG of this attack by 100 percent. This effect can be triggered once every two turns.

Yukong gameplay in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail leaker, Toxic Paimon, posted a clip of Yukong on their YouTube channel. The two-minute video shows off Yukong’s idle animations and overall playstyle. Of course, like all leaks, these could change before Yukong makes her official debut, so be sure to check back here regularly for the latest updates.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Yukong in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

