Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Guinaifen is an unreleased 4-star Fire character in Honkai Star Rail. Here’s everything we currently know about her skills and abilities.

The Honkai Star Rail character leaks continue to provide Trailblazers with information about upcoming units, and this time, Guinaifen has been revealed. This 4-star Fire character is part of the Nihility Path, which enables her to debuff enemies and inflict burn damage on them.

While there has been no official gameplay of Guinaifen, that hasn’t stopped Honkai Star Rail leakers from revealing her skills and abilities. So, if you wish to learn more about the game’s upcoming 4-star character and want to know how Guinaifen could function, then our handy hub has you covered.

Who is Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail?

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire character who lives on the Xianzhou Luofu. Honkai Star Rail leaker, Mero, has revealed that Guinaifen enjoys using her free time to practice her skills as a street performer. Not much else is known about this unreleased character, but we’ll likely see this performative side during the game’s story.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Guinaifen release date. However, she is expected to arrive in Version 1.4, launching sometime in October 2023. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest details.

Guinaifen abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Thanks to ClutchPoints, we have Guinaifen’s leaked abilities, giving Trailblazers an early look at how the 4-star Fire character could function upon release. As always, the details below could change before Guinaifen appears on one of the game’s banners. As always, we’ll update this section once we hear more information.

Basic Attack – A Full House of Splits: Deals ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK as Fire DMG to a target enemy.

Deals ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK as Fire DMG to a target enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack – A Good Start: Deals ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK as Fire DMG to a single enemy if the target is inflicted with burn will trigger both the burn on the target and burn DMG on adjacent enemies equal to Guinaifen’s talent scaling.

Deals ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK as Fire DMG to a single enemy if the target is inflicted with burn will trigger both the burn on the target and burn DMG on adjacent enemies equal to Guinaifen’s talent scaling. Skill – A Show For You: Deals ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK as Fire DMG to all enemies on the field.

Deals ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK as Fire DMG to all enemies on the field. Ultimate – In Ancient Times, Gentlemen Raised Artists : When Guinaifen casts a Basic Attack, Skill, Ultimate, and Technique, it will cause the target to fall into the [Fire Swallowing] state for 2 turns. When a target in the [Fire Swallowing] state suffers Fire DMG, there is a ?% base chance that it will apply burn and cleanse the [Fire Swallowing] state. Enemies with Burn will receive DoT DMG equal to ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK at the beginning of each turn for ? turns.

: When Guinaifen casts a Basic Attack, Skill, Ultimate, and Technique, it will cause the target to fall into the [Fire Swallowing] state for 2 turns. When a target in the [Fire Swallowing] state suffers Fire DMG, there is a ?% base chance that it will apply burn and cleanse the [Fire Swallowing] state. Enemies with Burn will receive DoT DMG equal to ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK at the beginning of each turn for ? turns. Technique – Juggling Tricks: Attack enemies immediately and deals ?% of Guinaifen’s ATK as Fire DMG to random enemies, dealing additional ?% DMG afterwards.

Passive Talents

Margin Pole: When Guinaifen casts a skill, it deals DMG equivalent of ?% of her Basic Attack DMG on 1 random adjacent target of the chosen enemy target.

When Guinaifen casts a skill, it deals DMG equivalent of ?% of her Basic Attack DMG on 1 random adjacent target of the chosen enemy target. Narrow Cast: Guinaifen’s Effect Hit Rate increases by ?%.

Guinaifen’s Effect Hit Rate increases by ?%. Over the Front: Damage dealt to enemy targets within Burn state is increased by ?%.

Guinaifen Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – Eating Noodles Upside Down: The damage dealt by the Ultimate is increased by ?%.

The damage dealt by the Ultimate is increased by ?%. Level 2 – Whistling while Brushing Teeth: Every time the Burn state applied by Guinaifen causes damage, she restores ? energy to herself.

Every time the Burn state applied by Guinaifen causes damage, she restores ? energy to herself. Level 3 – Boulder Smashing: Ultimate lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15. Basic attack lvl +1, up to a maximum of lvl 10.

Ultimate lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15. Basic attack lvl +1, up to a maximum of lvl 10. Level 4 – Neck-Pulling: When Guinaifen applies Burn to an enemy, there will be a ?% fixed chance to increase the DoT DMG received by the enemy target by ?%. Lasts for ? turns.

When Guinaifen applies Burn to an enemy, there will be a ?% fixed chance to increase the DoT DMG received by the enemy target by ?%. Lasts for ? turns. Level 5 – Sword-Swallowing: Skills lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15. Talent lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15.

Skills lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15. Talent lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15. Level 6 – Bullet Catching: When using the Skill, there is a ?% fixed chance to increase the Fire DMG received by the main target by ?% for ? turns.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest guides and updates.

