Luocha in Honkai Star Rail: Release date, abilities, Eidolons, more

Luocha is an upcoming 5-star character that will be released in the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update. So, here’s everything we know about his release date, banner abilities, and Eidolons.

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 update will add plenty of new content for Trailblazers to sink their teeth into. While many players will be spending their hard-earned Stellar Jade on the game’s Silver Wolf banner, Phase 2 of the 1.1 will also introduce Luocha.

This 5-star Imaginary character uses his abilities to debuff enemies and heal nearby allies, making him an extremely versatile option. While Luocha hasn’t been released yet, a number of leaks have revealed his abilities and Eidolons.

So, if you’re looking to add Luocha to your team or just wish to know more about the upcoming support, then our guide has everything you need to know.

HoYoverse Luocha will release in the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update.

Luocha will appear in Phase 2 of the Honkai Star Rail update, which will go live on June 28, 2023, and end on July 18, 2023.

Luocha abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Luocha’s abilities have now been leaked and uploaded to Honkailab, giving players an early look at his Imaginary-based abilities. As always, the details below could change before the Abundance character is officially released, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Normal Attack: Thorns of the Abyss

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Luocha’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill: Prayer of Abyss Flower

After using his Skill, immediately restore the target ally’s HP equal to 40% of Luocha’s ATK plus 200. Meanwhile, Luocha gains 1 stack of Abyss Flower. When any ally’s HP percentage becomes equal to or less than 50%, an effect equivalent to Luocha’s Skill will immediately be triggered by Luocha and applied to this ally for one time (without consuming Skill Points). This effect can be triggered again after 2 turn(s).

Ultimate: Death Wish

Removes 1 buff(s) from all enemies and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 120% of Luocha’s ATK to all enemies. Luocha gains 1 stack of Abyss Flower.

Talent: Cycle of Life

When Abyss Flower reaches 2 stacks, Luocha consumes all stacks of Abyss Flower to deploy a Field against the enemy. When any enemy in the Field is attacked by an ally, the attacking ally immediately restores HP equal to 12% of Luocha’s ATK plus 60. The Field’s effect lasts for 2 turns. When Luocha is knocked down, the Field will be dispelled.

Technique: Mercy of a Fool

After using his Technique, Luocha immediately heals an ally with the lowest current HP percentage equal to 50% of Luocha’s Max HP.

Luocha banner

HoYoverse Yukong is one of the 4-star characters that will be featured on the Luocha banner.

The 4-star characters that will receive a rate-up, alongside Luocha can be seen below:

Yukong (4-star, Imaginary, Harmony)

Pela (4-star, Ice, Nihility)

Qingque (4-star, Quantum, Erudition)

Luocha Eidolons

Details on Luocha’s Eidolons have also leaked early, showcasing how powerful the 5-star Imaginary can get if you’re lucky enough to get multiple copies of him.

Level 1 – Ablution of the Quick: While the Field is active, ATK of all allies increases by 20%.

While the Field is active, ATK of all allies increases by 20%. Level 2 – Bestowal From the Pure: When using his Skill, if the target ally’s HP is lower than 50%, Luocha’s Outgoing Healing increases by 30%. If the target ally’s HP is at 50% or higher, the ally receives a Shield that can absorb DMG equal to 18% of Luocha’s ATK plus 240, lasting for 2 turns.

When using his Skill, if the target ally’s HP is lower than 50%, Luocha’s Outgoing Healing increases by 30%. If the target ally’s HP is at 50% or higher, the ally receives a Shield that can absorb DMG equal to 18% of Luocha’s ATK plus 240, lasting for 2 turns. Level 3 – Surveyal by the Fool: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 4 – Judgment via the King: When Luocha’s Field is active, enemies become Weakened and deal 12% less DMG.

When Luocha’s Field is active, enemies become Weakened and deal 12% less DMG. Level 5 – Cicatrix ‘Neath the Pain: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6 – Reunion With the Dust: When using Ultimate, there is a 100% fixed chance to reduce all enemies’ All-Type RES by 20% for 2 turn(s).

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Luocha in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

