Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks & everything we know

Gallagher is a brand new unit that has been leaked by the Honkai Star Rail community. Here is all that you need to know about them in the game.

The Honkai Star Rail community over the past few weeks has been working hard at providing information on various characters. Most of these are leaks of characters that are expected to be released at some point in the game in the near or far future.

One such character that got leaked quite recently is Gallagher. We know very little about him, but he seems to be an upcoming unit in the game.

Here is all that you need to know about Gallagher right now in Honkai Star Rail.

Gallagher concept art in Honkai Star Rail

A leaker named stepleaker revealed the concept art for Gallagher. The image has been provided in the Reddit link presented below.

Gallagher does not have a release date yet.

However, we will update this section with information once it becomes available.

What element does Gallagher use in Honkai Star Rail?

Gallagher’s element as well as his class is also unknown right now in Honkai Star Rail. As always, this section will be updated once we have new information.

This concludes all we know about Gallagher so far in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

