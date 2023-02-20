How to claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops: Free HoYoLAB Avatar frame

Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops are now live which means players can claim some free items, so here’s how you can get your hands on the HoYoLAB Avatar frame.

The final Honkai Star Rail closed beta is well underway, which means the turn-based anime game isn’t far from launch. In fact, anime fans and Genshin Impact players have been looking forward to Honkai Star Rail’s release since it was announced.

In order to celebrate the game’s upcoming launch, HoYoverse is giving away free Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops. So, if you want to know how you can get the HoYoLAB Avatar frame and beta testing qualification, then our Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops hub has you covered.

How to claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops have now been enabled.

Claiming Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops is as simple as linking your accounts. In order to do this, simply follow the steps outlined below.

Log into Twitch or make a new account. Log into Honkai Star Rail and link it to Twitch via this official link. Simply watch any Honkai Star Rail streams with Twitch drops enabled. After earning a Twitch Drop, check your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now’ to add it to your game. Head back into Honkai Star Rail and you’ll see the items in your Mailbox.

It’s important to note that all Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops can only be claimed during this event. Make sure you follow the above instructions to avoid any disappointment and get the items below while they’re still available.

All Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops

HoYoverse Knowing how to claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops can land you some free items.

As of writing, there are a total of five Twitch drop packs that can be claimed in Honkai Star Rail. Here are all the items you can get:

HoYoLAB Avatar frame

Additionally, the first 20,000 players who successfully connect their accounts and claim the Twitch drops rewards will be able to obtain the Honkai Star Rail’s beta testing qualification, which can be checked by following this link.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know when it comes to claiming Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

