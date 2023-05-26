Misha in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Misha is an upcoming 4-star Ice character that will be introduced to Honkai Star Rail in a future update. Here’s everything we know about them, including their Skills and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail leaks have now revealed another new character, giving players a sneak peek at Misha – an unreleased 4-star Ice character. Misha excels at barraging their foes with deadly Ice-based abilities, while also having the tankiness to withstand enemy attacks.

While it’s still too early to tell whether Misha will be one of the best Ice units in the game, the latest leaks have revealed a number of exciting details. So, if you wish to learn more about Misha and want to know how they could play when they release, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Who is Misha in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Misha is an unreleased Honkai Star Rail character.

Misha is currently rumored to be a 4-star character who commands the Ice element. They also follow The Destruction path, which allows Misha to deal plenty of damage, while also having great survivability.

We currently don’t know what role Misha will have in Honkai Star Rail’s story, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more information.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Misha release date. However, given the Version 1.1 and 1.2 update leaks haven’t provided any details about Misha, it’s safe to assume that they will debut much later. This means Trailblazers will have plenty of time to save up Stellar Jade for their banner.

Misha abilities in Honkai Star Rail

A Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed details for Misha, giving players an early look at their Skill and abilities. As always, the details below could change before the character’s official release date, so we’ll be sure to update them once official information has been released.

Normal Attack: Deals Ice DMG based on ?% of Misha’s ATK to the targeted Enemy.

Deals Ice DMG based on ?% of Misha’s ATK to the targeted Enemy. Skill: Deals Ice DMG based on ?% of Misha’s ATK to the targeted Enemy, additionally deals Ice DMG based on by ?% of Misha’s ATK on nearby Enemies. Gain 1 extra point of Kinect Energy.

Deals Ice DMG based on ?% of Misha’s ATK to the targeted Enemy, additionally deals Ice DMG based on by ?% of Misha’s ATK on nearby Enemies. Gain 1 extra point of Kinect Energy. Ultimate Skill: Deals a small amount of Ice DMG to a single Enemy, bounces ? times, ? additional hits for each Kinect Energy point available.

Deals a small amount of Ice DMG to a single Enemy, bounces ? times, ? additional hits for each Kinect Energy point available. Every time the Ultimate Skill deals Damage, Misha’s Ice DMG will be increased by ?% until the end of the skill. The amount of Kinetic Energy are reset to Zero after Ultimate Skill ends.

Passive: Every time the team consumes Skill Points, Misha receives 1 Kinetic Energy Point, the limit is ? points. When the amount of Kinetic Energy Points is greater than ?, Misha’s Ice Penetration will increase by ?%.

Every time the team consumes Skill Points, Misha receives 1 Kinetic Energy Point, the limit is ? points. When the amount of Kinetic Energy Points is greater than ?, Misha’s Ice Penetration will increase by ?%. Technique: Misha gains 1 Kinetic Energy point.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Misha in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.