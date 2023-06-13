Blade in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, Eidolons, lore, more

Blade is an upcoming 5-star Wind character that will be released in a future Honkai Star Rail update. So, here’s everything we know about his release date, abilities, lore, and Eidolons.

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 is well underway, but that hasn’t stopped a fresh batch of leaks from appearing online. One of the most highly anticipated character releases is for Blade, the game’s deadly Destruction 5-star.

While details have been rather scarce, Honkai Star Rail leaks have now revealed Blade’s abilities and Eidolons. This has given Trailblazers a glimpse of how his kit will perform when he is eventually released in the game.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to add Blade to your team or just wish to know more about the Wind character, then our guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

HoYoverse Blade could release in the 1.2 update.

Blade is rumored to debut in Honkai Star Rail’s Version 1.2 update, which is speculated to release sometime in mid-July 2023. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as new details are announced.

Who is Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Blade is a swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. This mysterious character has pledged his loyalty to Elio, the founder, and leader of the Stellaron Hunters. He is known to possess a terrifying self-healing ability, and wields an ancient sword that is said to be “riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind”.

Article continues after ad

Blade abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Blade’s abilities have now been leaked and posted on the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, giving players an early look at his kit. As always, the details below could change before Blade is officially released, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Normal Attack: Shard Sword

Deals 50% of Blade’s ATK as Wind DMG to a target enemy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Skill: Hellscape

Consumes HP equal to Blade’s Max HP to enter “Hellscape.” When “Hellscape” is active, his Skill cannot be used. Increases DMG dealt by ?% and enhance his Basic ATK “Shard Sword” to “Forest of Swords” for turn(s). If Blade’s current HP is insufficient, his HP will be reduced to 1 after using this Skill. This Skill does not regenerate Energy. Using this Skill does not end the turn.

Article continues after ad

Ultimate: Death Sentence

Set Blade’s current HP to 50% of the max HP, and deal damage equivalent to Blade’s ?% ATK + ?% Max HP as Wind DMG to a single enemy based on the HP lost in the battle, as well as dealing damage to its adjacent targets equal to Blade’s ?% ATK + ?% Max HP + % as Wind DMG.

After casting the ultimate, the HP lost in this battle will be cleared and re-calculates it up to ?% Blade’s Max HP.

Article continues after ad

Talent: Shuhu’s Gift

When Blade’s HP is lowered, he gains 1 stack of Charge for ? turn(s), stacking up to 5 times. The maximum stack he gains for each ATK is 1. When the maximum Charge stacks is reached, immediately unleash a follow-up attack on all enemies, dealing Wind DMG equal to ?% of Blade’s ATK plus ?% of the HP lost while stacking Charges. Then, restore Blade’s HP by ?% of his Max HP. All Charges are consumed after unleashing the follow-up attack.

Blade Eidolons

Details on Blade’s Eidolons have also leaked early, showcasing how powerful the 5-star Wind character can get if you’re lucky enough to get multiple copies of him.

Article continues after ad

Level 1 – Rejected by Death, Infected With Life: When Blade’s current HP drops to 50% or lower of his Max HP, increases Max HP by ?% Stacks up to ? time(s).

When Blade’s current HP drops to 50% or lower of his Max HP, increases Max HP by ?% Stacks up to ? time(s). Level 2 – Missed Dreams and Countless Regrets: When “Hellscape” is active, if Blade’s current HP is restored, his next attack’s DMG increases by ?. This effect stacks up to ? time(s).

When “Hellscape” is active, if Blade’s current HP is restored, his next attack’s DMG increases by ?. This effect stacks up to ? time(s). Level 3 – Smelting Ores and Quenching Sabers: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 4 – Ultimate Sword, Hidden Hell: When casting the ultimate, if the current HP% is greater than 50%, deal additional wind damage equal to ?% of the HP lost by Blade due to the ultimate to a single enemy and its adjacent targets specified by the Ultimate.

When casting the ultimate, if the current HP% is greater than 50%, deal additional wind damage equal to ?% of the HP lost by Blade due to the ultimate to a single enemy and its adjacent targets specified by the Ultimate. Level 5 – Death Sentence, Facing Karma: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK LV. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK LV. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 6 – A Furious Resurrection: The maximum Charge stacks are reduced to 4 stacks. When a follow-up attack is triggered as a result of Talent, the HP lost when calculating Charge stacks is additionally increased by ?% of Blade’s Max HP.

That’s everything you need to know about Blade in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level