Best Pela Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities

The best Pela build in Honkai Star Rail utilizes her ability to debuff enemies in battle. Here are the best Relics and Light Cones and an explanation of Pela’s Eidolons and Skills.

Pela is a 4-star Ice character on the Path of The Nihility. Therefore, she can reduce opponents’ defense in battle and remove any buffs enemies gain. Players must pull from any of the available Warp Banners to obtain Pela.

Currently, the available Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail include Yanqing, Herta, March 7th, Gepard, and Pela. Yanqing and Gepard are the hardest to warp for, considering their 5-star rarity. However, you could lose a 50/50 on a Limited Character to obtain the two aforementioned 5-stars.

Article continues after ad

If you want to add Pela as an excellent debuffer to your team, continue reading to learn everything you need.

Contents

Pela Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

Basic Attack- Frost Shot

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Pela’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill- Frostbite

Removes one buff and deals Ice DMG equal to 105% of Pela’s ATK to a single enemy.

Ultimate- Zone Suppression

Deals Ice DMG equal to 60% of Pela’s ATK to all enemies, with a 100% base chance to inflict the Exposed on all enemies. When exposed, enemies’ DEF is reduced by 30% for 2 turns(s).

Article continues after ad

Talent- Data Collecting

If an enemy is debuffed after Pela’s attack, Pela will restore 5.0 extra Energy. This effect can only be triggered one time per attack.

Technique- Preemptive Strike

Immediately attacks the enemy. Upon entering battle, Pela deals Ice DMG equal to 80% of her ATK to a random enemy, with a 100% base chance of lowering the DEF of all enemies by 20% for two turns.

Pela Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1- Victory Report : When an enemy is defeated, Pela regenerates 5 Energy.

: When an enemy is defeated, Pela regenerates 5 Energy. Level 2- Adamant Charge: Using Skill to remove buff(s) increases SPD by 10% for two turn(s).

Using Skill to remove buff(s) increases SPD by 10% for two turn(s). Level 3- Suppressive Force: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 4 – Full Analysis : When using Skill, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the target enemy’s Ice RES by 12% for 2 turn(s).

– : When using Skill, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the target enemy’s Ice RES by 12% for 2 turn(s). Level 5- Absolute Jeopardy: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6- Feeble Pursuit: When Pela attacks a debuffed enemy, she deals additional Ice DMG equal to 40% of her ATK to the enemy.

Best Light Cones for Pela in Honkai Star Rail

The best Pela Light Cone is the 5-star weapon In the Name of the World. This increases Pela’s DMG to debuffed enemies by 24%. When using her skill, the Effect Hit Rate for this attack rises by 18%, and ATK increases by 24%.

Article continues after ad

A 4-star alternative is Good Night and Sleep Well. For every debuff an enemy has, the DMG dealt by Pela increases by 12%, stacking up to three times. This effect also applies to DoT.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, a good 3-star Light Cone for Pela is Void. This weapon raises Effect Hit Rate by 40% for three turns at the start of every encounter.

Best Relic Set for Pela in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relics for Pela are the Hunter of the Glacial Forest. This set benefits the amount of Ice DMG Pela can deal in combat.

Article continues after ad

Here is a breakdown of the bonuses of Hunter of the Glacial Forest:

2-piece: Increases Ice DMG by 10%.

Increases Ice DMG by 10%. 4-piece: After the wearer unleashes their Ultimate, their CRIT DMG is increased by 25% for two turns.

Another Relic Set option for Pela is Thief of Shooting Meteor. This set allows Pela to break the Ice weaknesses of enemies quickly. Additionally, Pela can generate more energy to continue reducing the defense of opponents from her Ultimate.

The explanation of the Thief of Shooting Meteor set is found below:

2-piece: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Increases Break Effect by 16%. 4-piece: When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates three Energy.

Best Team Comp for Pela in Honkai Star Rail

The best team comp for Pela contains Himeko, Asta, and Natasha. Since Pela’s Ultimate inflicts the Exposed status on all opponents, this benefits Himeko’s AoE DMG and Asta’s Fire attacks. Additionally, you could add either Natasha or Bailu as a solid healer to keep up your team’s health.

Article continues after ad

Interested in learning more about Honkai Star Rail? Check out our other articles on the popular gacha game.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends