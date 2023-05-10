Best March 7th Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities

March 7th is one of the earliest characters that you can obtain in Honkai Star Rail. She is a 4-star Ice Preservation character and can function both as a shielder and a freeze bot.

Since she is free-to-play right from the beginning, a few players at first mistook her for being similar to Amber from Genshin Impact in terms of viability. Fortunately, that was not the case as March 7th turned out to be not just good, but one of the best characters to have.

Several tier-lists have already placed her at S-tier and if you have Eidolons then she ranks up to the SS-tier. However, she is extremely reliant on good artifacts since the strength of her shield depends on how well she has been built.

Hence, here is a detailed guide for March 7th from Honkai Star Rail that you must follow including her Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and many more.

Contents

March 7th Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse March 7th’s abilities make her one of the best characters in the game

Basic Attack: Frigid Cold Arrow

March 7th will deal Ice DMG equal to 50%-140% of her ATK stats to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: The Power of Cuteness

March 7th will provide a shield to a single ally that will absorb damage equivalent to 48%-96% plus 160-380 of her DEF stats for 3 turns. The skill also increases an ally with the shield to get attacked by an enemy if their HP is greater than 30%.

Ultimate: Glacial Cascade

March 7th will deal Ice DMG to all enemies equal to 90%-180% of her ATK stats. This attack also has a 50% chance to inflict Frozen on the enemies it hits for 1 turn. Frozen enemies will be unable to attack and will take increased Ice DMG equal to 30%-60% of March 7th’s ATK stats at the start of a turn.

Technique: Freezing Beauty

March 7th will immediately attack an enemy. This skill has a 100% base chance to inflict Frozen on any random enemy for 1 turn at the beginning of a battle. Frozen enemies will be unable to take action and will be inflicted by additional Ice DMG equal to 50% of March 7th’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

March 7th Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse March 7th becomes an SS-tier character once you get her Eidolons

Level 1- Memory of You: March 7th will regenerate 6 energy every time her Ultimate freezes an enemy.

Level 2- Memory of It: March 7th will apply a shield equivalent to 24% + 320 of her DEF stats to an ally who has the lowest HP percentage at the beginning of a battle for 3 turns.

Level 3- Memory of Everything: Ultimate is enhanced by +2 up to a maximum of Level 15 and Basic ATK is increased by +1 up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- Never Forfeit Again: The Counter Effect of March 7th Talent can be triggered more than once at the beginning of each turn. The Counter ATK will deal DMG equivalent to 30% of March 7th’s DEF.

Level 5- Never Forget Again: Skill and Talent level increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 6: Just Like This Always: Every Ally that remains under the protection of March 7th’s Talent will regenerate HP equivalent to 4%+106 of their maximum HP at the start of each turn.

Best Light Cones for March 7th in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse March 7th’s best Light Cones enhance her DEF which makes her shields better

The best Light Cone for March 7th in Honkai Star Rail is Moment of Victory. This Light Cone enhances the wearer’s DEF by 24%-40% and Effect Hit Rate by the same amount. It also enhances the chance that the wearer will be hit by an enemy thereby synergizing with March 7th’s skill.

Upon getting attacked, the DEF of the wearer will be enhanced by 24%-40% until the end of the turn. This Light Cone can be obtained from the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight, the Regular Warp, and the Light Cone Event Warp.

However, March 7th also has a 4-star option in Day One of My New Life. This Light Cone enhances the DEF stats of the wearer by 16%-24% and increases the DMG Res of all allies upon entering a battle by 8%-12%.

Best Relics for March 7th in Honkai Star Rail

March 7th is a character who relies a lot on DEF which means her best Relic in Honkai Star Rail will be Knight of Purity Palace. The set piece bonuses you can obtain from this Relic set are provided below:

2-piece bonus: Wearer’ DEF is increased by 15%

4-piece bonus: The maximum DMG that can be absorbed by a shield is enhanced by 20%. The shield needs to be created by the wearer of this Relic set

The best Ornament set for March 7th is Belobog of the Architects. This ornament set enhances the DEF stats of a wearer by 15%. Once the Effect Hit Rate of the wearer crosses 50%, they will gain an additional 15% DEF.

Best Team Comp for March 7th in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Clara is the best character to pair with March 7th in the game

The best units that you can pair with March 7th in Honkai Star Rail are Clara, Natasha and Fire Trailblazer. This team is a bit heavy on tanks but it functions marvelously. March 7th taunt synergizes perfectly with Clara’s counterattack.

Natasha ensures that March 7th remains healthy and Fire Trailblazers protects the entire team with additional shields. However, if you feel that the overall DPS is low then you can replace Fire Trailblazer with Tingyun, Bronya, or Seele.

Tingyun and Bronya will provide buffs that will further enhance Clara’s damage. Seele will function as the single target damage dealer once the rest of the members demolish the shields of the enemy. Lastly, if you have Gepard then it is possible to replace Fire Trailblazer with him as well.

March 7th Honkai Star Rail trailer

On April 21, 2022, HoYoverse released the official trailer for March 7th on their YouTube channel. In case you did not watch it yet, then you can check it out from the link provided below: