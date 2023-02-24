Best Bailu Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities

The best Bailu build can boost your Honkai Star Rail team’s survivability, providing lifesaving heals to your main DPS characters. So, here are the best Relics and Light Cones you should be using – as well as a rundown of her Eidolons and skills.

Bailu is one of the best supports in Honkai Star Rail. This pint-sized healer can keep even the most squishy damage dealers on their feet, giving them the survivability needed to take down the game’s toughest enemies.

As a result, Bailu can fit into pretty much any team that needs a dedicated support. After all, having a unit that can dish out a lot of single-target and AoE healing is always going to be useful.

So if you’re planning to roll on the current Honkai Star Rail banner or use her as your main support, here’s everything you need to know about the best Bailu build in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Bailu abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bailu’s abilities are all focused around supporting her allies.

Basic Attack: Diagnostic Kick

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50%-130% of Bailu’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Singing Among Clouds

Heals a single ally for 8%-20% of Bailu’s Max HP plus 64-152. Bailu then heals a single ally 2 more time(s). After each healing, the Outgoing Healing for the next healing is reduced by 15%.

Ultimate: Leap of Marsh Drakon

Heals all allies for 10.8%-21.6 of Bailu’s Max HP plus 72-171.

For allies that are not already “Invigorated”, Bailu “Invigorates” them. For those who are already “Invigorated,” Bailu makes their “Invigoration” last 1 more turn. “Invigoration” can last for 2 turn(s). This effect cannot stack.

Technique: Saunter in the Rain

After using Bailu’s Technique, at the start of the next battle, all allies are Invigorated for 1 turn(s).

Bailu Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – Meridian Infusion: Ambrosial Aqua: If the target ally's current HP is equal to their Max HP when Invigoration ends, Bailu additionally regenerates 8 Energy for this target.

Level 2 – Pot of Slumbering Dragon: After using her Ultimate, Bailu's Outgoing Healing increases by an additional 15% for 2 turn(s).

Level 3 – Enigmatic Marvel: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Level 4 – Menace Exorcised: Every healing provided by Bailu's Skill makes the recipient deal 10% more DMG for 2 turn(s). This effect can stack up to 3 time(s).

Level 5 – Removal of Earthly Troubles: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6 – Drooling Drop of Draconic Divinity: Bailu can heal 2 downed allies in total in one battle.

Best Bailu Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

The best Bailu Light Cone is Time Waits for No One. This particular Light Cone increases Bailu’s max HP by 12.0% and outgoing healing by 12.0%. When the Bailu heals her allies, it records the amount of outgoing Healing. When any ally launches an attack, a randomly attacked enemy takes additional DMG equal to 50.0% of the recorded outgoing healing value.

This additional DMG is of the same type as Bailu’s and is not affected by other buffs, and can only occur 1 time per turn.

As a 5-star Light Cone, Time Waits for No One isn’t easily accessible and is dependent on players getting lucky on banners or spending 600 Starlight at the Starlight Exchange shop. However, there are a few 4-star Light Cones that can be good choices.

Post-Op Conversation increases the Energy Restoration of Bailu by 12% and increases the outgoing healing of her Ultimate by 20%. Meanwhile, Shared Feeling improves Bailu’s outgoing healing by 12%. If that wasn’t enough, when she uses a Skill, the pint-sized healer regenerates energy for all allies.

Best Bailu Relics in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bailu favors Relics that enhance her healing.

The best Bailu Relic in Honkai Star Rail is the Passerby of Wandering Cloud. Not only does this Relic set increase Bailu’s HP by 15%, but it also increases her outgoing healing by 10% and restores one Skill Point for allies immediately after entering combat.

This makes it extremely useful for those looking to maximize Bailu’s healing potential. In fact, with this set, your party will consistently receive life-saving heals that can save them from the brink of death.

You can see the full stat breakdown for the Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic set below:

2 Piece: Increases HP by 15%.

4 Piece: Increases the wearer's Outgoing Healing by 10%. Restores 1 Skill Point for allies immediately after entering combat.

Increases the wearer’s Outgoing Healing by 10%. Restores 1 Skill Point for allies immediately after entering combat. 5 Piece: Increases HP by 15%.

Best Bailu team comp in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bailu can fit into a variety of Honkai Star Rail team comps.

The best Bailu team comp utilizes Bronya, Himeko, and Gepard. Bronya is a great DPS character and can advance an ally’s actions, meaning you can deliver instant damage or have Baliu deliver a lifesaving heal before an enemy can finish them off.

Her ultimate also increases the ATK of allies by 36%-72% and enhances their CRIT DMG equal to 12%-18% of Bronya’s CRIT DMG, plus an additional 12%-24% for two turns. Combine this with Himeko’s deadly AoE fire attacks, and you have a recipe for some dizzying damage numbers.

Lastly, Gepard serves as the team’s tank. His Ultimate, Enduring Bulwark, applies a shield to all allies and absorbs all incoming damage equal to 32% of his health for three turns. Meanwhile, his Technique also increases his allies’ defense by 25% during the next battle.

Not only does this team have great damage output, but the added defensive and healing potential will keep you on your feet during even the toughest of battles.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the best Bailu build in Honkai Star Rail, including the Relics, Light Cones, and team comp you should use.

For more tips and tricks to help you as you traverse the world of Honkai Star Rail, make sure to check out our page and guides below:

