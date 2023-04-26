Honkai Star Rail is the latest mobile and PC title from HoYoverse but does the game also feature controller support? Our guide has the answer to that exact question.

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail has finally arrived and with its large character roster and charming anime aesthetic, it’s sure to attract many fans of its predecessor Genshin Impact.

The turn-based title is available for players on mobile and PC but many will be wondering if Honkai Star Rail also has controller support. After all, being able to hook up your console controller to your iOS or Android device and PC can come in extremely handy.

So, if you’re wondering whether or not HoYoverse’s latest game offers controller support, our guide has everything you need to know.

Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail does feature controller support for mobile and PC.

Yes, Honkai Star Rail does have controller support for both mobile and PC.

The method of connecting your controller to your device will differ depending on the controller type. With some controllers, it will simply be a case of plugging it straight into your phone or PC USB port but others may need to be connected via Bluetooth instead.

There are plenty of controller options available but if you’re planning to play Honkai Star Rail on PC specifically, feel free to refer to our recommendations for the best PC controllers available in 2023.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you can play Honkai Star Rail using a controller. For more tips and tricks on the turn-based title, check out our guides below:

