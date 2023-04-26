Honkai Star Rail: Should you choose Stelle or Caelus?

After Honkai: Star Rail’s brief tutorial, both Kafka and Silver Wolf will find the Stellaron they are looking for, prompting a tough question, do you choose Stelle or Caelus as your Receptacle?

At its core, you’re choosing your avatar, making the choice arguably harder since you’ll have to live with it for the entirety of this game. So, with such a choice having such long-lasting effects on your experience, it comes as no surprise that players are wondering whether they pick Caelus or Stelle in Honkai: Star Rail.

With that in mind, here’s some help with that tricky decision, allowing you to move past the character selection screen and on with finding some great characters, redeeming some handy codes, or building powerful fighters.

Should you pick Caelus or Stelle in Honkai: Star Rail?

HoYoverse Choose between a male or female Receptacle in Honkai: Star Rail.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter whether you pick Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail or Stelle. They both have the same stats and profile, making the only difference between the two their gender.

However, despite the two available characters being one and the same, you cannot change your mind once choosing, so it’s vital you choose carefully, even if their stats and profile are exactly the same.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Caelus and Stelle in Honkai: Star Rail. While making your choice, be sure to take a look at some of our other handy Honkai: Star Rail guides and content:

