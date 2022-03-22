 All Apex Legends seasons & events: Start and end dates, new content & weapons - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

All Apex Legends seasons & events: Start and end dates, new content & weapons

Published: 22/Mar/2022 12:13

by Calum Patterson
Valkyrie in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends, now over three years old, is on a roll of revolving seasons and events, trying to keep up with the playerbase’s thirst for content. Here’s a look back at the history of Apex Legends, and when every season and event began and ended.

As it becomes clear Apex Legends is a game to stay, it’s useful to have a record of its history, with EA even saying that they expect Apex to be a global franchise for at least a decade.

Each new season brings a new Legend to the Apex Games, as well as an assortment of other content, like maps, game modes, weapons, and cosmetic content. Here’s a rundown of the history of Apex Legends, and when each season started and ended.

Advertisement

Apex Legends Mad Maggie
Respawn/EA
A new Apex Legends season starts roughly every three months.

When did each Apex Legends season start & end?

Each Apex Legends season lasts approximately three months, although there have been a few exceptions to this, such as season three, which went on much longer than anticipated.

Season Start Date End Date Content
Preseason Feb 4, 2019 March 19, 2019 Havoc, Wraith Heirloom
Season 1 – Wild Frontier March 19, 2019 June 18, 2019 Octane
Season 2 – Battle Charge July 2, 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Wattson, L-STAR, Ranked Play
Season 3 – Meltdown Oct 1, 2019 Feb 4, 2020 Crypto, World’s Edge, Charge Rifle
Season 4 – Assimilation Feb 4, 2020 May 12, 2020 Revenant, Sentinel
Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor May 12, 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Loba, Quests
Season 6 – Boosted Aug 18, 2020 Nov 4, 2020 Rampart, VOLT SMG, Crafting
Season 7 – Ascension Nov 4, 2020 Feb 2, 2021 Horizon, Olympus, Clubs, Steam release
Season 8 – Mayhem Feb 2, 2021 May 4, 2021 Fuse, 30-30 Repeater, Nintendo Switch release
Season 9 – Legacy May 4, 2021 Aug 3, 2021 Valkryie, Bocek Bow, Arenas
Season 10 – Emergence Aug 3, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Seer, Rampage LMG, Ranked Arenas
Season 11 – Escape Nov 2, 2021 Feb 8, 2022 Ash, Storm Point, C.A.R SMG
Season 12 – Defiance Feb 8, 2022 May 10, 2022 Mad Maggie, Control Mode

All Apex Legends events

In addition to the new seasons, major events chronicle the history of Apex Legends and the various characters. These include collection events, thematic events and season events.

Here’s every major event in Apex so far, and what they included. Most events last two weeks.

Event Start Date End Date Content
Legendary Hunt (Themed) June 4, 2019 June 18, 2019 Apex Elite Queue, Challenges
Iron Crown (Collection) Aug 13, 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Solos, Bloodhound Heirloom, Octane Town Takeover
Voidwalker (Themed) Sep 3, 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Armed & Dangerous, Wraith Town Takeover
Fight or Fright (Collection) Oct 15, 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Shadowfall, Lifeline Heirloom
Holo-Day Bash (Collection) Dec 12, 2019 Jan 7, 2020 Winter Express, Pathfinder Heirloom, Mirage Town Takeover
Grand Soiree (Themed) Jan 14, 2020 Jan 28, 2020 Gold Rush Duos, LIVE.DIE.LIVE, Third Person Mode, Always Be Closing, Armed and Dangerous, Kings Canyon After Dark, DUMMIE’s Big Day
System Override (Collection) Mar 3, 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Deja Loot, Octane Heirloom, Evo Shields
The Old Ways (Themed) Apr 7, 2020 Apr 21, 2020 Duos, Bloodhound Town Takeover
Lost Treasures (Collection) June 23, 2020 July 7, 2020 Armed & Dangerous Evolved, Mobile Respawn Beacons, Mirage Heirloom, Crypto Town Takeover
Aftermarket (Collection) Oct 6, 2020 Oct 20, 2020 Flashpoint, Cross-play, Caustic Heirloom
Fight or Fright (Themed) Oct 22, 2020 Nov 3, 2020 Shadow Royale
Holo-Day Bash (Themed) Dec 1, 2020 Jan 4, 2021 Winter Express
Fight Night (Collection) Jan 5, 2021 Jan 19, 2021 Airdrop Escalation, Gibraltar Heirloom, Pathfinder Town Takeover
Anniversary (Collection) Feb 9, 2021 Mar 2, 2021 Locked and Loaded
Chaos Theory (Collection) Mar 9, 2021 Mar 23, 2021 Ring Fury, No-Fill, Heat Shields, Bangalore Heirloom, Caustic Town Takeover
War Games (Themed) Apr 13, 2021 Apr 27, 2021 Second Chance, Armor Regen, Ultra Zones, Auto Banners
Genesis (Collection) Jun 29, 2021 July 13, 2021 Legacy Maps, Revenant Heirloom
Thrillseekers (Themed) July 13, 2021 Aug 3, 2021 Overflow Arenas Map
Evolution (Collection) Sept 14, 2021 Sept 28, 2021 Rampart Heirloom, Rampart Town Takeover
Monsters Within (Themed) Oct 12, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Shadow Royale, Encore Arenas Map
Raiders (Collection) Dec 7, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Winter Express, Wattson Heirloom
Dark Depths (Themed) Jan 11, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Habitat Arenas Map
3rd Anniversary Feb 15, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Control, Bloodhound Prestige Skin

In addition to these events, there have been minor events and store sales too, such as Valentine’s Day, Black Friday, and the September Soiree.

With Apex now in its third year, expect to see even more events as the seasons roll on. We’ll keep a complete record of them all right here.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement