All Apex Legends seasons & events: Start and end dates, new content & weapons

Apex Legends, now over three years old, is on a roll of revolving seasons and events, trying to keep up with the playerbase’s thirst for content. Here’s a look back at the history of Apex Legends, and when every season and event began and ended.
As it becomes clear Apex Legends is a game to stay, it’s useful to have a record of its history, with EA even saying that they expect Apex to be a global franchise for at least a decade.
Each new season brings a new Legend to the Apex Games, as well as an assortment of other content, like maps, game modes, weapons, and cosmetic content. Here’s a rundown of the history of Apex Legends, and when each season started and ended.
When did each Apex Legends season start & end?
Each Apex Legends season lasts approximately three months, although there have been a few exceptions to this, such as season three, which went on much longer than anticipated.
|Season
|Start Date
|End Date
|Content
|Preseason
|Feb 4, 2019
|March 19, 2019
|Havoc, Wraith Heirloom
|Season 1 – Wild Frontier
|March 19, 2019
|June 18, 2019
|Octane
|Season 2 – Battle Charge
|July 2, 2019
|Oct 1, 2019
|Wattson, L-STAR, Ranked Play
|Season 3 – Meltdown
|Oct 1, 2019
|Feb 4, 2020
|Crypto, World’s Edge, Charge Rifle
|Season 4 – Assimilation
|Feb 4, 2020
|May 12, 2020
|Revenant, Sentinel
|Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor
|May 12, 2020
|Aug 18, 2020
|Loba, Quests
|Season 6 – Boosted
|Aug 18, 2020
|Nov 4, 2020
|Rampart, VOLT SMG, Crafting
|Season 7 – Ascension
|Nov 4, 2020
|Feb 2, 2021
|Horizon, Olympus, Clubs, Steam release
|Season 8 – Mayhem
|Feb 2, 2021
|May 4, 2021
|Fuse, 30-30 Repeater, Nintendo Switch release
|Season 9 – Legacy
|May 4, 2021
|Aug 3, 2021
|Valkryie, Bocek Bow, Arenas
|Season 10 – Emergence
|Aug 3, 2021
|Nov 2, 2021
|Seer, Rampage LMG, Ranked Arenas
|Season 11 – Escape
|Nov 2, 2021
|Feb 8, 2022
|Ash, Storm Point, C.A.R SMG
|Season 12 – Defiance
|Feb 8, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Mad Maggie, Control Mode
All Apex Legends events
In addition to the new seasons, major events chronicle the history of Apex Legends and the various characters. These include collection events, thematic events and season events.
Here’s every major event in Apex so far, and what they included. Most events last two weeks.
|Event
|Start Date
|End Date
|Content
|Legendary Hunt (Themed)
|June 4, 2019
|June 18, 2019
|Apex Elite Queue, Challenges
|Iron Crown (Collection)
|Aug 13, 2019
|Aug 27, 2019
|Solos, Bloodhound Heirloom, Octane Town Takeover
|Voidwalker (Themed)
|Sep 3, 2019
|Sep 17, 2019
|Armed & Dangerous, Wraith Town Takeover
|Fight or Fright (Collection)
|Oct 15, 2019
|Nov 5, 2019
|Shadowfall, Lifeline Heirloom
|Holo-Day Bash (Collection)
|Dec 12, 2019
|Jan 7, 2020
|Winter Express, Pathfinder Heirloom, Mirage Town Takeover
|Grand Soiree (Themed)
|Jan 14, 2020
|Jan 28, 2020
|Gold Rush Duos, LIVE.DIE.LIVE, Third Person Mode, Always Be Closing, Armed and Dangerous, Kings Canyon After Dark, DUMMIE’s Big Day
|System Override (Collection)
|Mar 3, 2020
|Mar 17, 2020
|Deja Loot, Octane Heirloom, Evo Shields
|The Old Ways (Themed)
|Apr 7, 2020
|Apr 21, 2020
|Duos, Bloodhound Town Takeover
|Lost Treasures (Collection)
|June 23, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Armed & Dangerous Evolved, Mobile Respawn Beacons, Mirage Heirloom, Crypto Town Takeover
|Aftermarket (Collection)
|Oct 6, 2020
|Oct 20, 2020
|Flashpoint, Cross-play, Caustic Heirloom
|Fight or Fright (Themed)
|Oct 22, 2020
|Nov 3, 2020
|Shadow Royale
|Holo-Day Bash (Themed)
|Dec 1, 2020
|Jan 4, 2021
|Winter Express
|Fight Night (Collection)
|Jan 5, 2021
|Jan 19, 2021
|Airdrop Escalation, Gibraltar Heirloom, Pathfinder Town Takeover
|Anniversary (Collection)
|Feb 9, 2021
|Mar 2, 2021
|Locked and Loaded
|Chaos Theory (Collection)
|Mar 9, 2021
|Mar 23, 2021
|Ring Fury, No-Fill, Heat Shields, Bangalore Heirloom, Caustic Town Takeover
|War Games (Themed)
|Apr 13, 2021
|Apr 27, 2021
|Second Chance, Armor Regen, Ultra Zones, Auto Banners
|Genesis (Collection)
|Jun 29, 2021
|July 13, 2021
|Legacy Maps, Revenant Heirloom
|Thrillseekers (Themed)
|July 13, 2021
|Aug 3, 2021
|Overflow Arenas Map
|Evolution (Collection)
|Sept 14, 2021
|Sept 28, 2021
|Rampart Heirloom, Rampart Town Takeover
|Monsters Within (Themed)
|Oct 12, 2021
|Nov 2, 2021
|Shadow Royale, Encore Arenas Map
|Raiders (Collection)
|Dec 7, 2021
|Dec 21, 2021
|Winter Express, Wattson Heirloom
|Dark Depths (Themed)
|Jan 11, 2022
|Feb 1, 2022
|Habitat Arenas Map
|3rd Anniversary
|Feb 15, 2022
|Mar 1, 2022
|Control, Bloodhound Prestige Skin
In addition to these events, there have been minor events and store sales too, such as Valentine’s Day, Black Friday, and the September Soiree.
With Apex now in its third year, expect to see even more events as the seasons roll on. We’ll keep a complete record of them all right here.
