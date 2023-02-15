Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event: Skins, animations & heirloom leaks

Apex Legends Season 16 will feature another Collection Event, this time known as Imperial Guard. Here’s everything we know about the event, including skins, animations and Heirlooms.

Collection Events have become a staple of Apex Legends seasons, bringing a host of skins, animations and more to Respawn’s battle royale.

Season 16 is shaping up to be no different, with the Revelry roadmap confirming that the Imperial Guard Collection Event will take place during its life cycle.

It will be joined by the Sun Squad and Veiled Collection Events but, with it likely to come first, here’s everything we know about the Imperial Guard Collection Event.

Respawn Entertainment The Season’s roadmap, in full.

Right now, no. However, we can hazard a pretty good guess based on what we know and the fact the roadmap suggests the Mixtape playlist will be coming with Imperial Guard.

Respawn have previously said that TDM will have its own playlist for a few weeks before being cycled out in favor of Mixtape.

That suggests we’ll see the Imperial Guard Collection Event around Tuesday 7 March, but this is not yet confirmed.

The 2023 Anniversary Collection Event began with Season 16 and still has its course to run.

Imperial Guard Collection Event leaks: skins, animations & Wraith Heirloom set

Thanks to reputable data miner Senos, we know more or less all of the content that is currently chalked to come with Imperial Guard.

Naturally, this could change based on the development process and will remain unconfirmed until Respawn officially reveals details. For now, though, we expect a host of frame, emotes, holosprays and new Legendary skins for Wraith, Loba, Gibraltar and Revenant.

There also looks set to be another Heirloom Set for Wraith, known as Hope’s Dawn. This will be joined by a Mythic frame and a ‘Practice Makes Perfect’ emote.

We’ll update this page with more information as and when we get it regarding the Imperial Guard Collection Event.