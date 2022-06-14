Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event: Release date, Valkyrie Heirloom & Lifeline Town Takeover

Apex Legends Season 13’s “Awakening” Collection Event is on the horizon and Valkyrie is expected to finally receive her Heirloom, but when is the update arriving in-game?

Apex Legends Saviors kicked off on May 10 and the community has been enjoying all of the fresh content that was added with the major update.

Whether it’s the Heroic Defender Newcastle, the Ranked Reloaded changes or the brand new POI on Storm Point, it’s safe to say Respawn knocked it out of the park with Season 13.

Despite this, players have already shifted their attention to the upcoming Awakening Collection Event which, as always, will introduce a new Heirloom to the Outlands.

While the devs have remained tight-lipped on the update, dataminers and leakers have already uncovered that Valkyrie is receiving the Heirloom, Control & a Lifeline Town Takeover could be on the cards, and as always, a variety of new skins will be available to unlock.

Contents

Awakening Collection Event release date

While no specific release date has been announced by the devs, Apex YouTuber Thordan Smash identified that a set of bundles related to the Awakening Collection Event all mention a specific date.

Based on this, he’s revealed that the Collection Event is expected to arrive on June 21, 2022. Of course, it’s possible for Respawn to move this back or choose another date, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

On top of this, leaker AG420 gave the community a first look at the loading screen coming with the Collection Event, which confirmed the update will be called “Awakening”.

The screen also gave fans a closer look at the Legendary skins arriving for Fuse and Horizon in the update, as well as a small cameo from the Lifeline Town Takeover in the background.

Season 13 Collection Event Valkyrie Heirloom

Over the last few months, dataminers and leakers have managed to find finished versions of Valkyrie’s Heirloom in the game files. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the Winged Avenger will be the Legend receiving the rare collectible in Saviors.

The spear is not only incredibly detailed, but it also looks like it’s going to be one of the largest Heirlooms in the Outlands, similar to Revenants Scythe. You can check out the impressive weapon below:

With Crypto’s Heirloom having a set of unique animations and rare interactions, it’ll be interesting to see if Valkyrie’s spear has the same level of detail.

Lifeline Takeover & Control coming in Collection Event

On June 10, reliable Apex Legends leaker Ezra_RC gave players their first look at the upcoming Lifeline Takeover that is expected to arrive on Olympus in the Collection Event.

Located on the edge of the map towards Bonsai Tower, the new POI will be a multi-story med building packed with loot and supplies.

Although there’s been no confirmation from the devs that the Takeover is coming on June 21, its appearance in the promo image is a good indicator it’s coming with Awakening. Apex YouTuber Thordan Smash has showcased the images in his recent video:

Topic starts at 1:50

Not only that, leaker AG420 revealed that Control will be returning in Awakening and this time the action will be taking place on World’s Edge.

The 9v9 havoc will be centered around the Lava Siphon POI so expected plenty of highlight-reel moments involving the iconic gondolas.

Apex Legends Season 13 Collection Event skins

When it comes to skins for the Collection Event, AG420 has managed to uncover nearly all of the Legendary cosmetics coming with the update.

As there are so many, Apex YouTuber Nitz has conveniently packed them all into a single video which you can check out below.

With Legendary skins for Ash, Seer, Bangalore, Fuse, Horizon, Rampart, Loba, and more, there’s guaranteed to be cosmetic for everyone on June 21.

For now, that’s everything we know about the Season 13 Collection Event and as the date approaches, you can guarantee Respawn will start dropping breadcrumbs for the community.

