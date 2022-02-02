Apex Legends Season 12 Warriors Collection event: Everything we know

A new Apex Legends Warriors Collection event lands in Season 12, with a new heirloom and other cosmetics expected to drop as a result. Here’s everything we know so far.

In what’s just the latest big piece of news regarding Season 12, Respawn Entertainment has confirmed another event is in the works.

This follows on from the announcement that Replicators will have craftable weapons to choose from after the major update hits this February. The Care Package weapons list has also been reshuffled, with the Alternator coming out onto the ground loot, as the Volt fills its slot.

A number of Legends and weapons will be buffed and nerfed as well, which will inevitably shake up the meta.

Advertisement

Looking beyond the initial changes for the new season festivities, though, there’s an event to keep an eye out for.

When is Apex Legends’ Warriors Collection event?

The Apex Legends Warriors Collection event will start up during Season 12 in the battle royale game.

At launch, on February 6, 2022, the game will welcome its third Anniversary event, so fans may have to wait until the mid-season point for the Warriors Collection to drop.

Warriors Collection event: What to expect

This is hardly the first Collection event seen in the Apex Games, so you can expect to see a lot of the same things with a new design twist.

The Warriors Collection is expected to include:

Advertisement

New Heirloom

24 new cosmetics

While fans will be debating back and forth about which Legend is getting an elusive Heirloom next, many believe the good money is on Crypto to be picked by Respawn.

The greatest hacker in the battle royale game will be receiving a few long-awaited buffs with the next major content refresh, after all.

So, that’s all for now! We will continue to update this page with more information in relation to the Warriors Collection event, which starts up during Season 12 of Apex Legends.

For more news on S12, check out the patch notes and explainer for the new Control mode.