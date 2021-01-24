Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 8 early patch notes: Legends buffs, bug fixes, more

Published: 24/Jan/2021 15:22

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Season 8 Patch notes
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem update is due to drop on February 2, and although patch notes aren’t expected until right before the update goes live, we already know of a bunch of confirmed changes and fixes coming. Here’s an early look at what the patch notes are expected to include.

Obviously, the main changes will be the addition of the new Legend, Fuse, who hails from Salvo, as well as the new weapon – the 30-30 repeater.

Kings Canyon will also be massively changed, as Fuse’s entrance to the Apex games did not go smoothly and his old friend Maggie crashed the party – literally.

But, the most exciting part of the patch notes themselves will be seeing how Respawn has adjusted the various Legends with nerfs and buffs, plus some of the quality of life changes planned.

Apex Legends Season 8: Early patch notes

New Legend: Fuse

Straight from Salvo, Fuse is an explosive Legend, and his abilities reflect this. He can shoot projectiles from his prosthetic arm, and his ultimate will shoot a mortar-like missile, which explodes into a ring of fire.

Fuse Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse joins the Apex roster in Season 8.

New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater

We didn’t get a new weapon in Season 7, but we are in Season 8. Fuse brings the 30-30 repeater straight from Salvo. It’s a lever-action rifle that packs a punch.

30-30 repeater and battle pass
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater will be added to the loot pool this February.

Kings Canyon map changes

The arrival of Fuse has obliterated Kings Canyon. Original POIs including Slum Lakes and Artillery have been destroyed, and there is a new hue to the map.

Kings Canyon destroyed in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
A massive explosion on Kings Canyon has completely changed the map.

New Season 8 Battle Pass: Mayhem

As always, there will be a fresh battle pass for the new season, which will include over 100 items.

We don’t know if there will be any changes to the battle pass system yet, like there was in Season 7.

Legend changes

These are the Legend buffs and nerfs that Respawn have said will be coming in Season 8. Check out a full explanation and details on each change here.

Note: This is not a final list of all Legends that are getting changes in the Season 8 update.

Rampart

  • Adding 45 health to her Amped Cover

Wraith

  • Respawn say they are looking at changes to Wraith’s hitbox, to bring her in line with other Legends.

Horizon

  • Respawn are looking at nerfs to her tactical ability, but haven’t confirmed the exact changes they’re making yet.

Revenant

  • Respawn have been struggling to find a good buff for Revenant, but are looking at hitbox adjustments

Wattson

  • Respawn are looking for ways to make Wattson more fun, without making her more powerful

Mirage

  • Fix for decoys making footstep noise – this was originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future update, possibly with Season 8.

Caustic

  • Caustic hammer breaking doors – this was also originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future patch, possibly with Season 8.
horizon nerf apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is due for a slight nerf in Season 8.

Quality of Life

  • In-game damage tracker added

Bug Fixes

  • Heirloom store not showing all Heirlooms
  • Players told they are buying Gibraltar’s Heirloom when buying Caustic’s Heirloom
  • Legend skins for Mirage and Bangalore affecting aim down sights
  • Errors relating to private matches
  • Players can’t hear each other in cross-play lobbies

Ranked Play

A new Ranked Series will begin at the start of Season 8: Ranked Series 7. We expect that there will be two splits in the season again, with the first probably on World’s Edge. It’s unlikely that the new Kings Canyon features in Ranked, until players are used to the changes.

Season 8 Collection Event

Data miners have uncovered files related to an Anniversary Collection Event in Season 8. Although collection events typically start midway through the Season, this time it could potentially start earlier, given that the 2-year anniversary of Apex Legends is February 4 – two days after Season 8 starts.

That’s everything we know at the moment about what’s coming in the Season 8 update patch notes.

We’ll keep you updated with more changes as they come, and of course when Respawn releases the full patch notes.

Apex Legends

Apex Predator shows off 28 genius tips & tricks to get better at Apex Legends

Published: 24/Jan/2021 12:50

by Joe Craven
Fuse from Apex Legends with logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends content creator and Apex Predator ‘chiknnuggey’ has offered players of Respawn’s battle royale 28 tips and tricks to instantly improve in-game. 

Regardless of your rank in Apex Legends, chances are you have certain areas you can improve. Whether it’s recoil control, movement around the map or deciding how to balance your loadout, no player is completely flawless, as much as they might like to tell themselves.

Chiknnuggey, an Apex YouTuber and Predator-rank player, sits at 13,000 YouTube subscribers, and regularly posts Apex content to try and help his subscribers.

That’s exactly the aim of his January 15 video, which offers a whopping 28 tips and tricks to Apex Legends players, ensuring they’ve got the game’s basics completely nailed.

Apex Legends trio of character standing side by side
Respawn/EA
To be great at Apex Legends, you need to make sure you’ve got the basics done.

As you can imagine with 28 tips and tricks, they cover a lot of bases. The Predator’s movement tricks involve ‘zipline bouncing’ meaning you can use ziplines positioned near buildings to instantly reach an elevated position.

Another awesome trick is being able to throw grenades through closed doors. To do this, aim for the very bottom corner of the door, and use the projectile indicator. When it disappears, it means your grenade will slip through the corner of the closed doors. It’s a great way to damage an enemy you know is one the other side.

We also really like the tip to enable fast armor swaps. If you’re in a heavy loot area and planning on hanging around there, drop all the available armor on the floor. In an engagement, you can easily swap your armor for a new one, without having to open a loot box. This will give you a major health boost instantly, and could be the difference between winning and losing a fight.

There are also some more well-known tips, such as how to avoid the fall stun by meleeing a nearby surface (meleeing the ground was patched out long ago, but there’s a new way).

Your play-style may differ from some of the tips, but anything recommended by an Apex Predator should be worth trying out. If you don’t like a tactic or can’t pull it off, then drop it and stick to ones you know you’re capable of. Other than that, drop in and gives these tricks a go!