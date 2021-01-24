Apex Legends Season 8 early patch notes: Legends buffs, bug fixes, more

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem update is due to drop on February 2, and although patch notes aren’t expected until right before the update goes live, we already know of a bunch of confirmed changes and fixes coming. Here’s an early look at what the patch notes are expected to include.

Obviously, the main changes will be the addition of the new Legend, Fuse, who hails from Salvo, as well as the new weapon – the 30-30 repeater.

Kings Canyon will also be massively changed, as Fuse’s entrance to the Apex games did not go smoothly and his old friend Maggie crashed the party – literally.

But, the most exciting part of the patch notes themselves will be seeing how Respawn has adjusted the various Legends with nerfs and buffs, plus some of the quality of life changes planned.

Apex Legends Season 8: Early patch notes

New Legend: Fuse

Straight from Salvo, Fuse is an explosive Legend, and his abilities reflect this. He can shoot projectiles from his prosthetic arm, and his ultimate will shoot a mortar-like missile, which explodes into a ring of fire.

New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater

We didn’t get a new weapon in Season 7, but we are in Season 8. Fuse brings the 30-30 repeater straight from Salvo. It’s a lever-action rifle that packs a punch.

Kings Canyon map changes

The arrival of Fuse has obliterated Kings Canyon. Original POIs including Slum Lakes and Artillery have been destroyed, and there is a new hue to the map.

New Season 8 Battle Pass: Mayhem

As always, there will be a fresh battle pass for the new season, which will include over 100 items.

We don’t know if there will be any changes to the battle pass system yet, like there was in Season 7.

Legend changes

These are the Legend buffs and nerfs that Respawn have said will be coming in Season 8. Check out a full explanation and details on each change here.

Note: This is not a final list of all Legends that are getting changes in the Season 8 update.

Rampart

Adding 45 health to her Amped Cover

Wraith

Respawn say they are looking at changes to Wraith’s hitbox, to bring her in line with other Legends.

Horizon

Respawn are looking at nerfs to her tactical ability, but haven’t confirmed the exact changes they’re making yet.

Revenant

Respawn have been struggling to find a good buff for Revenant, but are looking at hitbox adjustments

Wattson

Respawn are looking for ways to make Wattson more fun, without making her more powerful

Mirage

Fix for decoys making footstep noise – this was originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future update, possibly with Season 8.

Caustic

Caustic hammer breaking doors – this was also originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future patch, possibly with Season 8.

Quality of Life

In-game damage tracker added

Bug Fixes

Heirloom store not showing all Heirlooms

Players told they are buying Gibraltar’s Heirloom when buying Caustic’s Heirloom

Legend skins for Mirage and Bangalore affecting aim down sights

Errors relating to private matches

Players can’t hear each other in cross-play lobbies

Ranked Play

A new Ranked Series will begin at the start of Season 8: Ranked Series 7. We expect that there will be two splits in the season again, with the first probably on World’s Edge. It’s unlikely that the new Kings Canyon features in Ranked, until players are used to the changes.

Season 8 Collection Event

Data miners have uncovered files related to an Anniversary Collection Event in Season 8. Although collection events typically start midway through the Season, this time it could potentially start earlier, given that the 2-year anniversary of Apex Legends is February 4 – two days after Season 8 starts.

That’s everything we know at the moment about what’s coming in the Season 8 update patch notes.

We’ll keep you updated with more changes as they come, and of course when Respawn releases the full patch notes.