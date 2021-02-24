Apex Legends Chaos Theory event: Caustic Town Takeover, Leaks, heirloom - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 8 event, Chaos Theory, is expected to release in March, and will launch alongside the release of Apex on Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including release date, leaks, rumors and even an heirloom to be expected.

When is Chaos Theory event in Apex Legends?

The event is expected to start on March 11, just a couple days after the Switch release for Apex Legends, on March 9. This will follow the conclusion of the Anniversary Collection event on March 3, after it was extended by a week.

Events typically last between two and three weeks, so expect a similar time frame for Chaos Theory.

Despite no official announcement yet, we know it will be called Chaos Theory after Target revealed it early on their Nintendo Switch Champion Edition listing.

Breaking: Target listing appears to have leaked the name of the next #ApexLegends event: "Chaos Theory" (via @Biast12) pic.twitter.com/Is39NEBbuJ — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) February 24, 2021

Caustic Town Takeover

Respawn have been teasing the next Town Takeover, expected to be for Caustic, in-game. The first teaser dropped on February 23.

The Town Takeover will be at Water Treatment on Kings Canyon, but we will have to wait until Respawn do a full reveal to see what it looks like.

Bangalore Heirloom

Bangalore is the only original launch Legend who hasn’t received an heirloom yet, and all signs point to her being next up.

Numerous leaks from data miners have found what Bangalore’s heirloom will be, so you can check it out here if you don’t mind the spoiler.

The Anniversary Collection event provides the opportunity to get 150 heirloom shards, so if you’re a Bangalore main, you might want to hold on to those shards for a bit.

Chaos Theory event skins

We don’t yet have any images of the skins coming in the event, but data miners have narrowed down which Legends we can expect some new cosmetics for specifically.

Thanks to reliable leaker Biast12, the expected event skins are for the following characters:

Legendary:

Caustic

Crypto

Gibraltar

Loba

Rampart

Revenant

Wattson

Epic:

Octane

Caustic

Wattson

There are also files for numerous recolors for past event skins, but we’re not sure yet if these will be available during the Chaos Theory event, or separately.

That’s everything we know so far about the Chaos Theory event, though there are still a lot of details unknown. We’ll keep you updated on everything right here, and on Twitter @TitanfallBlog.

