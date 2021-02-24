 Apex Legends Chaos Theory event: Caustic Town Takeover, Leaks, heirloom - Dexerto
Apex Legends Chaos Theory event: Caustic Town Takeover, Leaks, heirloom

Published: 24/Feb/2021

by Calum Patterson
Chaost Theory event in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 event, Chaos Theory, is expected to release in March, and will launch alongside the release of Apex on Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including release date, leaks, rumors and even an heirloom to be expected.

When is Chaos Theory event in Apex Legends?

The event is expected to start on March 11, just a couple days after the Switch release for Apex Legends, on March 9. This will follow the conclusion of the Anniversary Collection event on March 3, after it was extended by a week.

Events typically last between two and three weeks, so expect a similar time frame for Chaos Theory.

Despite no official announcement yet, we know it will be called Chaos Theory after Target revealed it early on their Nintendo Switch Champion Edition listing.

Caustic Town Takeover

Respawn have been teasing the next Town Takeover, expected to be for Caustic, in-game. The first teaser dropped on February 23.

The Town Takeover will be at Water Treatment on Kings Canyon, but we will have to wait until Respawn do a full reveal to see what it looks like.

Caustic in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Caustic is next up for a Town Takeover in Apex Legends

Bangalore Heirloom

Bangalore is the only original launch Legend who hasn’t received an heirloom yet, and all signs point to her being next up.

Numerous leaks from data miners have found what Bangalore’s heirloom will be, so you can check it out here if you don’t mind the spoiler.

The Anniversary Collection event provides the opportunity to get 150 heirloom shards, so if you’re a Bangalore main, you might want to hold on to those shards for a bit.

Bangalore in war paint in apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Bangalore is the only original launch Legend without an heirloom – yet.

Chaos Theory event skins

We don’t yet have any images of the skins coming in the event, but data miners have narrowed down which Legends we can expect some new cosmetics for specifically.

Thanks to reliable leaker Biast12, the expected event skins are for the following characters:

Legendary:

  • Caustic
  • Crypto
  • Gibraltar
  • Loba
  • Rampart
  • Revenant
  • Wattson

Epic:

  • Octane
  • Caustic
  • Wattson

There are also files for numerous recolors for past event skins, but we’re not sure yet if these will be available during the Chaos Theory event, or separately.

That’s everything we know so far about the Chaos Theory event, though there are still a lot of details unknown. We’ll keep you updated on everything right here, and on Twitter @TitanfallBlog.

Apex Legends ban wave hits hackers with bigger anti-cheat plans coming

Published: 24/Feb/2021

by Calum Patterson
apex legends season 8 ban
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends has rolled out another ban wave to combat hackers and cheaters ruining matches in Season 8. Developers Respawn Entertainment have also vowed to step-up anti-cheat efforts across the board, but particularly in some regions.

Not unlike any other competitive online shooter, hackers always find a way to ruin things for honest players in Apex Legends.

In recent months, players in Asian servers specifically have reported an uptick in hackers, even prompting some top players to avoid ranked play entirely until it’s resolved.

Respawn’s head of security, Conor Ford, has confirmed another ban wave on February 23, wiping over 600 cheaters from the servers.

Apex Legends speed dev
Respawn
Respawn are targeting hackers now more than ever in Apex Legends.

Apex ban wave catches cheaters

Ford, better known as Hideouts on social media, confirmed a manual ban wave of 652 cheaters on February 23.

This follows his previous ban wave of 507 PS4 players on February 10, who had been using an RP glitch to gain free ranked points. The ban for those users will only last until Season 9 though, when they will be allowed to play again.

Cheaters ruining Apex in Japan

Counter to popular belief, Hideouts is not the only person in control of banning players on Apex Legends. There are also automated systems in place to catch out hackers.

Unfortunately, it appears that hordes of cheats have been able to bypass these protections on servers in Asia especially.

Hideouts has responded to these issues too, saying that they will be focused on clearing up servers in the Japanese region specifically. Japan is the second-largest market for Apex Legends.

In a follow-up Tweet, the developer also confirmed that there are “plans in place, that will be announced relatively soon, to help better this problem.”

We await the announcement of these plans, but it certainly sounds like Respawn have things in the pipeline to help crackdown on cheaters even more.