When is Apex Legends Season 19? Season 18 end date & what to expect

Season 18 of Apex Legends is now underway, but with no new Legend or map added this time around, many players are already looking forward to the next season. Here’s everything we know about Season 19 so far, including when it will release.

Each new season of Apex usually includes one big highlight to look forward to, and normally it’s the new character that is added. But, Season 18 instead focused on the rework to Revenant, with no new legend to play.

There also hasn’t been a new battle royale map added since Broken Moon in Season 15, so there’s also a chance that Season 19 brings a new location to play.

Here’s everything we know about Season 19 of Apex Legends so far. We’ll update this article as more information is leaked or confirmed.

Apex Legends Season 19 will release on Tuesday, October 31 – based on the in-game timer of the Season 18 battle pass. New seasons of Apex typically go live at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm GMT.

As always, Season 18 will end on the same date, October 31.

What’s coming in Season 19 of Apex Legends?

At this early stage, there is very little known about Respawn’s plans for the new season, but as always, leakers are hard at work trying to see what they can find.

One thing we can expect is the revamped Storm Point. Many players actually thought this would release with Season 18, given all the teasers and build-up.

Respawn Entertainment Storm Point could be set for an overhaul in Apex Legends

However, when Season 18 started, Storm Point was instead moved out of the map rotation entirely.

This certainly indicates that the plans Respawn has for the map will not be seen until Season 19 unless Respawn makes the unexpected move of bringing it back midway through the season.

With this in mind, it seems unlikely that a new Apex map will release in Season 19, but there could be one in the works for Season 20 instead. Historically, new Apex maps have released every 4-5 seasons, so this would still make sense.

New Season 19 Legend?

We can be pretty certain a new Legend will release in Season 19, given there wasn’t one this time around.

Who it will be exactly though, is still anyone’s guess. There are a number of leaked Legends that are still to be officially added to Apex, so it could be one of these.

Typically, the leaks about who the new Legend will be start to roll in a couple of seasons ahead, but there hasn’t been anything concrete yet.

One possibility is Conduit, a character leaked way back in 2022, and some speculate that this is in fact Crypto’s foster sister, Mila.

That's all we know so far about Season 19, but we will update this page with more information as the release gets closer.

