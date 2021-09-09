Apex Legends Evolution Collection event: Patch notes, Rampart Town takeover, skins

Apex Legends Season 10’s Collection Event has finally been revealed in the form of Evolution and it revolves around the Amped Modder, Rampart.

Season 10 of Apex Legends is well underway, and it brought with it the lethal Rampage SMG, the brand new Legend Seer, and Ranked Arenas.

Now, as the mid-point of the Season approaches, the Collection event is dropping, and this time the spotlight is on Rampart.

Rampart will be bringing Big Maude to Worlds Edge in her Town Takeover, as well as taking over Arenas, and receiving her very own heirloom.

Season 10 Collection event date

The Evolution Collection event will start on September 14, and that’s when all of the new content and changes will go live.

Evolution Collection event trailer

Apex Legends Evolution Collection event patch notes

There’s a range of new content arriving in this Collection event including a Town Takeover, a new heirloom, Arenas features, and of course, balance changes.

So, without further ado, let’s rundown everything there is to look forward to in the upcoming event. Don’t forget you can check out the full patch notes for the event via Respawn.

Big Maude arrives in Rampart Town Takeover

It’s Rampart’s turn for a Town Takeover and she’s bringing Big Maude to Worlds Edge, a mod shop in the form of a giant tank located near Lava City.

Fit with its very own paintball course and enough loot to fully kit out a set of squads, this is definitely going to be a hotspot following September 14.

Big Maude isn’t just a loot haven though, the mod shop is fitted with Vend-it Machines where players can purchase Rampart’s Custom Modded Paintball Weapons which all come in different tiers.

This is going to make the location a rotation option for teams in the mid-game that don’t feel they’ve got enough upgrades from just ground loot.

Rampart Arenas Takeover

Not satisfied with just taking over the main BR, Rampart is going to have an impact on Arenas, introducing modded weapons at special discounts.

Keep in mind, these marked-down modded weapons replace their base version for the match, making lower tiers of that weapon unavailable.

Rampart’s new Heirloom: Problem Solver

As with any Collection event, there’s an heirloom to obtain and this time it’s Rampart’s Problem Solver. This wrench is certainly a hefty melee weapon, and players will need to complete the collection event to obtain it.

Evolution Collection Event & Reward Track

It wouldn’t be a collection event without new cosmetics to obtain and Evolution brings a fresh reward track for players to progress through. Simply complete daily and weekly challenges to work your way through the track and earn all of the exclusive rewards.

Not only that, if you’re looking to obtain Rampart’s Heirloom, you’ll need to collect all of the new event items before Evolution ends, so make sure you’re prepared for September 14.

Evolution Collection Event store offers

If you’re a fan of OG skins then Evolution is the event for you, with Whitelisted Crypto, Necrosis Caustic, and Centurion Bloodhound all returning, it may be time to splash some cash on these incredible cosmetics.

Evolution Legend balance updates

Rampart

Rampart will now be able to run around with Sheila out, and shoot while walking. The spin up is longer, and she only gets 1 magazine in this mode.

Once Sheila is out, you can put it away and pull it back out until you run out of ammo (or hit the cooldown time).

At any point, you can still place Sheila down for your teammates to use. Once placed, it has infinite reloads and acts just like the previous version. You cannot pick it back up.

Revenant

VFX (similar to the pulse on Loba ult placement) added to increase visibility for when a totem is placed nearby.

Octane

Reduced jump pad horizontal distance by 10% – 15%.

Reduced the rate of Octane’s Stim regen from 1.5 to 1.0 hp/sec.

Bloodhound

When Bloodhound pings a clue from their passive, it will now show their teammates in quickchat how long ago the event took place

Evolution Weapon balance updates

Bocek Compound Bow

Draw speed slightly reduced from 0.56 to 0.54

Arrows per brick increased from 14 to 16

Arrows per inventory stack increased from 28 to 32

Hemlok

Reduced hipfire spread

Hipfire resets slightly faster

Shatter Caps – 30-30 Repeater

ADS Strafe speed increased to shotgun strafe speed while Shatter Caps are enabled

Charged pellet damage multiplier increased from 35% to 50%

Shatter Caps – Bocek Compound Bow

Damage per pellet increased across all draw strengths Short draw damage: 4 to 6 Medium draw: 7 to 9 Full draw: 11 to 12



L-STAR

Cool-off time slightly increased

Overheat lens replacement time slightly increased

Rounds before overheat reduced at base and all Energy Magazine tiers Base: 22 to 20 White: 24 to 22 Blue: 26 to 24 Purple/Gold: 28 to 26

Arenas price adjustments: Base: 500 to 600 Blue: 300 to 250 Purple: 400 to 350



Shotguns

EVA-8 and Mozambique headshot damage multiplier reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 bringing it in line with the Peacekeeper and Mastiff.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Evolution Collection event arriving on September 14.

