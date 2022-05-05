Apex Legends Season 13 early patch notes: Newcastle, Ranked changes, buffs & nerfs

Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors starts on May 10, and brings the new Legend Newcastle, massive changes to Ranked play, and a new location on Storm Point. Here are the early patch notes for Season 13, with everything we can expect in the update.

Although Newcastle is the star of the new season, we can also expect numerous changes to Legends and weapons in the game already, as Respawn looks to balance out any existing issues.

We already know that massive changes are coming to Ranked play, with tier demotion, a new ‘rookie’ tier, and more. You can check out all the Ranked play changes here.

But, what else is in store for the Season 13 update? We’ve put together these early patch notes to get you up to speed. The full patch notes will be released by Respawn closer to the season start date.

Apex Season 13 update release time

The Apex Legends Season 13 update will release on Tuesday, May 10, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

New season updates can be quite large, and with map changes and a new Legend, expect to be downloading over 20GB of data, depending on your platform.

For PlayStation players, it is often possible to preload the update early, usually the day before.

Apex Legends Season 13: Early Patch Notes

Note: These are not the complete patch notes – we will update this article with full notes as soon as they are available.

New Legend: Newcastle

Newcastle joins the Apex Games – Bangalore’s brother leaves his secret life and new family behind, in order to protect his town.

We’ve seen Newcastle’s abilities in action in the gameplay trailer, showing he has a deployable shield, and can revive enemies while protecting them with his arm shield too.

Check out everything you need to know about Newcastle here.

Storm Point map changes

The Downed Beast is a new POI on Storm Point. A high-tier loot location, you’ll be able to fight inside, around, and on top of the beast’s lifeless carcass.

This is a new addition to the map, rather than replacing any existing POIs, so nearby Mill and North Pad remain unaffected.

There is also new IMC Armories – where you can fight waves of spectres to unlock smart loot based on your gear. Here’s how the new Armories work.

Ranked Reloaded

One of the biggest changes for Season 13 is Ranked Reloaded – a major overhaul of the Ranked system.

Tier demotion – you can now derank out of a tier, to halfway down the previous tier

New Rookie tier added – lower than bronze. This is only for new players.

Kill RP cap removed

Entry costs changed. For Masters+Predator, entry costs increase with total RP (5 RP every 1000 RP, up to 175 RP)

Assist timer increased from 10s to 15s

And there are lots more changes besides. For a full breakdown, check out our Ranked Reloaded guide here.

Legend changes

Respawn hasn’t confirmed any Legend changes yet, but we know that Rampart is set to get a buff, after it was datamined, as well as accidentally being added and then removed from the game in Season 12.

Rampart buff

Sheila charge-up time in mobile mode decreased by 30% (1.75 seconds > 1.25 seconds)

We could also potentially see changes to Gibraltar and Pathfinder, as these are two Legends the devs have previously discussed as in-line for updates. Pathfinder may be owed a new passive, and Gibby’s shield is being targeted for changes.

Weapon changes

Kraber nerf

One of the changes we can definitely expect in Season 13 is some Kraber nerfs. Apex producer Josh Medina confirmed that they are aiming to make the powerful sniper less annoying to play against.

LMG nerfs

The LMG category of weapons as a whole may also be getting some changes, as John Larson previously revealed the team was looking to adjust the balance of these powerful weapons, which are often hard to get right.

Replicator rotation

In Season 13, we know that the R-301 and Rampage LMG will be placed in Replicators – no longer available as ground loot. That means the Flatline and Longbow DMR will be back on the ground.

Care package rotation

Judging by the fact that there is a Battle Pass skin for the Spitfire, we can safely assume it has been taken out of the Care package, and is back to being ground loot.

We’ll have to wait and see what weapon takes its place in the care package in Season 13.

That’s everything we know about the Season 13 patch notes so far – but we’ll have lots more to add closer to when the season releases on May 10.