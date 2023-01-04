Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event update: Heirloom, private matches, full patch notes

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event has been announced and it’s set to introduce Seer’s Heirloom, private matches, and bring back the fan-favorite Control mode.

In every new season of Apex, Respawn will add a variety of events to keep the game interesting for players. The most anticipated of these is the Collection Events, as they always add a new Heirloom and an array of fresh cosmetics.

Well, Season 15 is no different with the devs finally announcing the Spellbound Collection Event.

The major update will add Seer’s Heirloom, private matches, fresh skins, and of course bring back the beloved Control LTM.

Article continues after ad

Contents

When is the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event?

The Spellbound Collection Event will start on January 10, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. The event will conclude on January 24.

This will the community plenty of time to collect all of the exclusive cosmetics and jump into the action-packed Control LTM.

Spellbound Collection Event trailer

The trailer showcases all of the cosmetics that are going to be available during the Spellbound Collection event.

Control LTM

Respawn Entertainment Control will return with Spellbound.

Apex Legends fans will be delighted to know that the fan-favorite 9v9 Control LTM will be returning with Spellbound.

Players have been asking for it to return nonstop and on January 10, you’ll be able to play the mode on Storm Point’s Barometer, World’s Edge’s Lava Siphon, and Olympus’ Hammond Labs.

Article continues after ad

Seer Heirloom

As always, the Spellbound Collection Event will introduce a new Mythic-tier cosmetic to the game and this time it’s for the Ambush Master, Seer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

His Showstoppers Heirloom will be available to craft using Heirloom shards or gifted to any player who can collect all 24 items for the Collection Event.

If you’re looking for a closer look at the cosmetic, check out our dedicated article here.

Private Matches

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends players can now host their own tournaments.

Always wanted to host your own tournament? Well, after Spellbound goes live you can as private matches will be available to all players.

This will allow you to squad up with friends in lobbies for competitive games, or just mess around on all of the maps.

Article continues after ad

Spellbound Collection Event reward track

Respawn Entertainment The Spellbound reward track.

As always, this Collection Event brings a variety of new cosmetics for Apex Legends players to obtain. The Spellbound Collection event adds a fresh reward track for players to progress through. Simply complete daily and weekly challenges to work your way through the track and earn all of the exclusive rewards.

If you’re looking to pick up Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom, you’ll need to buy packs with Apex Coins and collect all 24 unique cosmetics.

Spellbound Collection Event patch notes

Crafting Rotation

G7 Scout enters the crafter

C.A.R. SMG enters the crafter

Spitfire returns to the floor

Peacekeeper returns to the floor

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up

Limb damage multiplier reduced to 0.75 (was 0.9)

Flatline damage reduced to 39 (was 43)

R301 damage reduced to 32 (was 35)

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 32 (was 34)

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage increased to 15 (was 14)

Sentinel

Now requires 1 shield cell to Energize (was 2)

Bug fixes

Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson Pylon or in Control or Gun Game modes.

10 new Welcome Challenges added to help new players learn Apex.

New “Apex 101” badge reward for completing all 10 Welcome Challenges.

Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition.

Fixed rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacon sometimes spawning the Dropship out of bounds.

Fixed issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals.

Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed.

Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control Mode.

Reduced the VFX of Caustic’s gas flash.

Fixed rare client crash with IMC Armories.

Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably.

DirectX 12 beta: added support for the Brightness slider in all Display Modes.

DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash with setting.mat_backbuffer_count “0” in videoconfig.txt settings. Note that Apex Legends running in DirectX 11 (DX11) requires the operating system to use an additional buffer for compositing, which was not counted in mat_backbuffer_count. DX12 includes that required buffer in mat_backbuffer_count, so DX12 in full-screen mode with “1” will be just as low latency as DX11 with “0”.

Fixed issue where Crypto could inspect while using their drone removing the HUD.

Fixed issue where the lobby tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing resolution on PC.

Adjusted hold and tap logic for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts to be more responsive.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Spellbound Collection event arriving on January 10.

Make sure to save up your Apex coins and crafting metals for Spellbound and get ready to jump back into Control.