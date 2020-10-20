 Apex Legends Halloween Fight or Fright event: Shadow Royale, Skins, more - Dexerto
Published: 20/Oct/2020 16:15 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 18:01

by Calum Patterson
Fight or Fright Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

It’s that time of year again, when Halloween comes to gaming, and Respawn are bringing their spooky theme back to Apex Legends. The Fight or Fright event comes with a collection of scary skins, and a new twist on the last year’s Shadowfall LTM, now called Shadow Royale.

Just like Warzone’s “Haunting of Verdansk” event, the map will be getting another makeover, and players will get a chance to play as new and improved ‘Shadows’ in the Shadow Royale mode.

Last year’s Shadowfall LTM went down a treat: not only did we get to see (and hear) Revenant for the first time, it was a brilliant twist of the standard battle royale gameplay.

Also, to make sure you look the part, lots of Halloween-themed skins are coming to the store. Many of them are similar to last year’s though with fresh colors, but there’s also brand new ones for the new Legends that have been added since last October.

Fight or Fright Event trailer

Shadow Royale LTM

In the Shadow Royale mode, players will play as both normal Legends, as well as drop-in as Shadows once eliminated. Shadows are now more deadly than before in some ways, as they can now wallrun and double jump (Titanfall players rejoice).

Plus, rather than just playing in Solos, there’s Shadow Squads, where teammates remain as Shadows as long as one Legend remains alive.

Then there’s Final Death, when the final Legend dies, all shadows die too. We also see Shadow Prowlers, what role they will play remains to be seen, but they’re attacking the remaining Legends in the trailer.

Wallrunning in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Wallrunning, just like Titanfall, is finally in Apex Legends – but only if you’re a Shadow.

Apex Legends Halloween skins

These skins are being dubbed ‘resurrected’, pretty much meaning they are recolors of previous skins from last year’s Fight or Fright event.

Eight bundles will be included in total, on a two week rotation. The first set for October 22 – 27:

Apex Legends halloween bundle

And then the next bundle rotation from October 27 – November 3.

Fight or Fright bundles

Additionally, individual Halloween-themed skins will be available to purchase throughout the event.

Fight or Fright skins store

There’s also a Haunting prize track, which will run for the full two weeks as well. Complete Revenant’s challenges and you’ll unlock these exclusive rewards.

Fight or Fright event prize track

The Fight or Fright event runs from Thursday, October 22, to November 3, just in time for the expected launch of Season 7 on November 10.

Apex Legends bug lets players find shields without Loba’s ability

Published: 20/Oct/2020 15:23

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder stood next to an open supply bin in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 6 Loba

Apex Legends players have been running into a strange glitch that gives every character in the game a small taste of Loba’s passive as they can see Purple Evo Shields in closed Supply Bins. 

At the start of Apex Legends Season 6, Respawn Entertainment made a change to armor by allowing every player to start with an Evo Shield. 

The premise of the Evo Shield is simple, The more damage you inflict on enemies, the better level of protection you’ll have from the body armor. Thus, players are rewarded for aggressive gameplay rather than hiding in a corner with a gold shield.

You can, obviously, pick up different Evo Shields as you go – be it from ground loot, enemy death boxes, or supply bins. However, when it comes to Supply Bins, players are being given a leg up thanks to an unusual glitch.

Screenshot of Loba's Eye for Quality passive ability
Respawn/EA
Loba’s Eye for Quality passive lets her see purple items through doors, walls, and closed bins.

A number of players have encountered the glitch, but the clearest example of the issue comes from Reddit user kakudk, who initially thought Crypto had been given a buff. 

Simply, what’s going wrong is, when players approach a Supply Bin, if there is a purple Evo Shield inside, a small glow can be seen around the bin – similar to how Loba is able to see into the bin with her Eye for Quality passive. 

Unlike Loba’s passive, it’s not noticeable when you’re a few hundred meters away and you can’t see every purple or gold item, but it is noticeable when you’re close enough to cause a change in direction and make you head straight for the bin and grab the armor. 

Mah boy Crypto just got his new passive ability from Loba. I guess she did like his hardware. [Ssshhh] from apexlegends

As noted, kakudk isn’t the only player to run into the bug. Others like bryanheq and Ol-CAt have registered their confusion at being able to see the purple glow underneath and around the Supply Bins. 

As of writing, Respawn hasn’t put the issue on their public Trello board, so it’s unknown as to whether or not they are aware of the issue. But, once they are, it shouldn’t be too hard to get it straightened out. 