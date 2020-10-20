Apex Legends Halloween Fight or Fright event: Shadow Royale, Skins, more - Dexerto

It’s that time of year again, when Halloween comes to gaming, and Respawn are bringing their spooky theme back to Apex Legends. The Fight or Fright event comes with a collection of scary skins, and a new twist on the last year’s Shadowfall LTM, now called Shadow Royale.

Just like Warzone’s “Haunting of Verdansk” event, the map will be getting another makeover, and players will get a chance to play as new and improved ‘Shadows’ in the Shadow Royale mode.

Last year’s Shadowfall LTM went down a treat: not only did we get to see (and hear) Revenant for the first time, it was a brilliant twist of the standard battle royale gameplay.

Also, to make sure you look the part, lots of Halloween-themed skins are coming to the store. Many of them are similar to last year’s though with fresh colors, but there’s also brand new ones for the new Legends that have been added since last October.

Fight or Fright Event trailer

Shadow Royale LTM

In the Shadow Royale mode, players will play as both normal Legends, as well as drop-in as Shadows once eliminated. Shadows are now more deadly than before in some ways, as they can now wallrun and double jump (Titanfall players rejoice).

Plus, rather than just playing in Solos, there’s Shadow Squads, where teammates remain as Shadows as long as one Legend remains alive.

Then there’s Final Death, when the final Legend dies, all shadows die too. We also see Shadow Prowlers, what role they will play remains to be seen, but they’re attacking the remaining Legends in the trailer.

Apex Legends Halloween skins

These skins are being dubbed ‘resurrected’, pretty much meaning they are recolors of previous skins from last year’s Fight or Fright event.

Eight bundles will be included in total, on a two week rotation. The first set for October 22 – 27:

And then the next bundle rotation from October 27 – November 3.

Additionally, individual Halloween-themed skins will be available to purchase throughout the event.

There’s also a Haunting prize track, which will run for the full two weeks as well. Complete Revenant’s challenges and you’ll unlock these exclusive rewards.

The Fight or Fright event runs from Thursday, October 22, to November 3, just in time for the expected launch of Season 7 on November 10.