Apex Legends Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event patch notes: New mode, buster sword, skins, more

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover is almost here in Apex Legends, and Respawn has now revealed exactly what players can expect, including a new takeover mode, the Buster Sword (in two forms), and lots of new skins.

In a very unexpected announcement at The Game Awards, Apex and Final Fantasy fans were delighted to see the crossover come together.

But, Respawn initially kept the details under wraps, with players wondering what exactly to expect after the teaser trailer.

Now we know, there will be a new takeover event mode, which replace the regular BR, and the highlight for many will be the introduction of Cloud’s Buster Sword – which is coming both as a weapon, and a new cosmetic item.

Here’s everything coming in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event in Apex Legends.

Final Fantasy VII Takeover

In this new mode, players will be able to wield the power of a Buster Sword R2R5, which can be used as a weapon in the mode once found around the map or in Care Packages.

The sword will have both light and heavy attacks, the ability to block to reduce incoming damage, as well as a dash move. And, you can fill the meter to use the “quintessential Limit Break”, such as the Omni-Slash we see in the trailer.

Buster Sword: New Heirloom for all legends

In addition to the mode-exclusive version of the Buster Sword, another version, called Buster Sword R5, will be available sort of like an heirloom, but for all Legends.

Rather than needing to complete a collection event to get the heirloom, this event simply has 36 cosmetic items that will randomly drop in event packs. The Sword will also come exclusively in these packs.

This version of the sword will have no gameplay abilities, rather simply being a replacement for your Legend’s fists or heirloom, if you have one. Notably, it will not enter the Mythic shop after the event, meaning the only time it will ever be available is during the event, in the packs.

Event skins

As mentioned, there will be 36 cosmetic items added with the event, including Legend and weapon skins.

Unlike collection events, these items are only available through the event packs. There is however a four-pack guarantee option, which ensures you will get a Legendary or Iconic item (until you have acquired all items of that rarity).

Although, the six Iconic skins for Wraith, Horizon, Wattson, Crypto, Valkyrie and Newcastle will be available in the item shop.

New Hop-up: Materia

In the takeover event mode, Materia Hop-Ups can be found and used for “increased effects and/or bonuses.”

Respawn explains, “Each Materia Hop-Up has its own impact and will only attach with select weapons, and can spawn in the world and event-limited Cactuar Ticks!”

Blue Materia HP Absorb Damage enemies to heal yourself Green Materia Lightning Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing nearby enemies Purple Materia Crit Rate Up Random criticals provide extra damage Red Materia Summon Summon a Nessie companion to attack your foes Yellow Materia Assess Damage enemies to see their remaining health

Gil & Reward shop

Finally, there will be a new event currency called Gil, which can be acquired in matches and then used for rewards, including packs, badges and other event-limited items.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event in Apex Legends will start on January 9, and run until January 30.

Twitch drops for the event will also be available from January 12 – 30, by watching select Twitch streamers.