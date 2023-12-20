Fans claim Apex Legends is “choosing to die” with repetitive events and limited content

Apex Legends players claim the battle royale is “choosing to die” thanks to expensive events, repetitive content, and many more problems.

After nearly five years, Apex Legends is on Season 19. Despite its age, plenty of players still flock to the battle royale thanks to its unique movement and continuous updates.

While the game has certainly had its fluctuations, the game has seen a steady dip in concurrent players during the last few months of 2023, according to SteamCharts.com.

Members of the community have also voiced their frustration with the state of the game, with some claiming the battle royale is “choosing to die” thanks to the content as of late.

Apex Legends fans claim game is “choosing to die”

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit titled, “This Game is choosing to die,” sparked a discussion among members of the community.

In the thread, the OP laid out the reasons why they feel the content has not been engaging for the past “2-3 months” and noted that they’d taken an extensive break from the game because of that.

“This game is so great, almost perfect in the execution of its gameplay,” they said. However, they continued: “Yet somehow the powers that be choose to drip-feed us content as they pump out $200 collection event after $200 collection event…”

The fan also cited poor skill-based matchmaking and lack of meaningful content as reasons the game is not holding player’s attention like it once was.

Many agreed that they were less enthusiastic about Apex, with many claiming they’ve made the switch to newer games. “Yep switched to The Finals and haven’t looked back,” said one player, while another said, “The Finals is calling…”

However, some players claimed that they’ve still been enjoying the battle royale from a “casual” perspective. “As a casual player (e.g. weekend warrior) I’m having a blast,” one fan explained and laid out reasons why they still enjoy playing.

With Apex Legends being around for as long as it has been, it’s certainly natural for players to feel burnt out. Hopefully, Respawn Entertainment and EA can continue to find ways to innovate on the tried and true battle royale going into 2024.

