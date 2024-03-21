Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes: Conduit nerf, Care Packages changes, more

Apex Legends’ has released a new update for the upcoming Shadow Society event, including Legend changes, game balance updates, and more.

Apex Legends has announced the new Shadow Society event, which comes with plenty of big changes for the battle royale.

Among those changes is the addition of the first universal Mythic Melee cosmetic, a new LTM, and plenty of game balance changes.

For players eager to get a grasp on all of the game changes, developer Respawn Entertainment has released the official patch notes for the Shadow Society event. So, let’s break down all the changes coming in this new Season 20 event.

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Shadow Society event patch notes

Here are the full patch notes for the Shadow Society update:

PATCH NOTES

BALANCE UPDATES

Care Package

First set of Care Packages Care Package weapons removed Seasonal Gold weapons now spawn in their place (R-301, RE-45, Mastiff, Devotion, 30-30)

Second and third set of Care Packages are unchanged

Weapon Spawn Rates

Assault Rifle and Marksman Rifle spawn rates normalized per zone

WEAPONS

CAR (from Season 20 launch, missed in Patch Notes)

ADS vertical recoil slightly increased

EVA-8 [Care Package]

Blast pattern tightened

Initial projectile size increased

Improved handling

Reduce ammo reserves to 64 (was 96)

Rampage

Energize time slightly reduced to better match the animation

Wingman [Care Package]

Ammo Reserves decreased to 72 (was 90)

Can no longer equip the 1x Digital Threat

Optic is no longer locked and can be replaced

LEGENDS

Ballistic

Upgrades Ammuvision: removed Lasting Bullet: moved to Level 2 NEW Speedy Whistler: successful hits with Tactical give a 2s burst of speed (Level 3)



Bangalore

Rolling Thunder: Cooldown increased to 4.5 min (was 4)

Smoke Launcher Cooldown increased to 35s (was 33) No longer deals damage Smoke duration decreased to 11s (was 18) Smoke particles now dissipate faster

Upgrades: Level 2 Big Bang: removed NEW Tactical Cooldown: reduces Tactical cooldown by 5s

Upgrades: Level 3 Cover Me: Auto-Ping no longer tracks the player who triggered double time Refuge : Heal Rate increased to 3.5 HP/s (was 3HP/s)



Bloodhound

Upgrades Odin’s Glare: moved to Level 2 Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3



Caustic

Gas Damage now increases by 1 each tick (was 5/5/6/6 etc.) Downed players still only receive 5/tick

Gas Slow effect now only applies on first damage tick for 2s

Upgrades Particle Diffuser: moved to Level 3 Residual Toxins: moved to Level 2



Conduit

Radiant Transfer Cooldown Increased to 31s (was 26) Regen Interruption delay time increased to 2s (was 1)



Fuse

Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)

Lifeline

Upgrades: Level 2 Tactical Cooldown+: removed NEW Tactical Cooldown++: Tactical Cooldown reduced by 25s (making the cooldown time equal to its deployment duration, so you always have DOC)

Upgrades: Level 3 Gift Wrapped: removed NEW Gold-Plated: next Package spawns with Golden Gear EVO Cache, Gold Knockdown Shield, Gold Backpack Also contains 1 Shield Battery, 1 Medkit, and either a Phoenix Kit or a Mobile Respawn Beacon



Octane

Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)

Pathfinder

Upgrade – Zipline Zen: damage reduction increased to 50% (was 25%)

Revenant

Forged in Shadows Knocks no longer refresh the Tactical during Ultimate Tactical Cooldown is no longer shorter during Ultimate Ultimate Cooldown Increased by 60s

Upgrades Agile Assassin: removed Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3 NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)



Seer

Focus of Attention: decreased activation delay to 1.2s (was 1.4)

Upgrades Artist’s Reach: moved to Level 2 Long View: moved to Level 3 Racing Hearts: removed (now integrated into base Tactical) NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)



Wraith

Upgrades Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3 Ultimate Cooldown: moved to Level 2



MAPS

Map Rotation

Pubs Storm Point Olympus Broken Moon

Ranked Storm Point Olympus World’s Edge

Mixtape Control: Barometer, Production Yard, Thunderdome Gun Run: Monument, Skulltown, Thunderdome TDM: Monument, Thunderdome, Zeus Station



MODES

NEW LTM: Lockdown Capture and hold zones to score points Lockdown map rotation: Thunderdome, Skulltown, Zeus Station, and Monument

Three Strikes Updates Revive time reduced to 2.0s Players revived with 100% health and 0% shields New minimum guaranteed loot system – ensures you respawn with a competitive version of your loadout and inventory.

Mixtape

Control: Players respawning on the Mobile Respawn Beacon enter a skydive when they exit the dropship ( instead of free falling down as they previously did )

Kill Replay Now show hitmarkers and damage numbers Round-winning replays now show the killer’s banner

NEW Map: Monument Supports TDM, Gun Run, and Lockdown



WORLD SYSTEMS