Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes: Conduit nerf, Care Packages changes, more
Apex Legends’ has released a new update for the upcoming Shadow Society event, including Legend changes, game balance updates, and more.
Apex Legends has announced the new Shadow Society event, which comes with plenty of big changes for the battle royale.
Among those changes is the addition of the first universal Mythic Melee cosmetic, a new LTM, and plenty of game balance changes.
For players eager to get a grasp on all of the game changes, developer Respawn Entertainment has released the official patch notes for the Shadow Society event. So, let’s break down all the changes coming in this new Season 20 event.
Apex Legends Shadow Society event patch notes
Here are the full patch notes for the Shadow Society update:
PATCH NOTES
BALANCE UPDATES
Care Package
- First set of Care Packages
- Care Package weapons removed
- Seasonal Gold weapons now spawn in their place (R-301, RE-45, Mastiff, Devotion, 30-30)
- Second and third set of Care Packages are unchanged
Weapon Spawn Rates
- Assault Rifle and Marksman Rifle spawn rates normalized per zone
WEAPONS
CAR (from Season 20 launch, missed in Patch Notes)
- ADS vertical recoil slightly increased
EVA-8 [Care Package]
- Blast pattern tightened
- Initial projectile size increased
- Improved handling
- Reduce ammo reserves to 64 (was 96)
Rampage
- Energize time slightly reduced to better match the animation
Wingman [Care Package]
- Ammo Reserves decreased to 72 (was 90)
- Can no longer equip the 1x Digital Threat
- Optic is no longer locked and can be replaced
LEGENDS
Ballistic
- Upgrades
- Ammuvision: removed
- Lasting Bullet: moved to Level 2
- NEW Speedy Whistler: successful hits with Tactical give a 2s burst of speed (Level 3)
Bangalore
- Rolling Thunder: Cooldown increased to 4.5 min (was 4)
- Smoke Launcher
- Cooldown increased to 35s (was 33)
- No longer deals damage
- Smoke duration decreased to 11s (was 18)
- Smoke particles now dissipate faster
- Upgrades: Level 2
- Big Bang: removed
- NEW Tactical Cooldown: reduces Tactical cooldown by 5s
- Upgrades: Level 3
- Cover Me: Auto-Ping no longer tracks the player who triggered double time
- Refuge : Heal Rate increased to 3.5 HP/s (was 3HP/s)
Bloodhound
- Upgrades
- Odin’s Glare: moved to Level 2
- Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3
Caustic
- Gas Damage now increases by 1 each tick (was 5/5/6/6 etc.)
- Downed players still only receive 5/tick
- Gas Slow effect now only applies on first damage tick for 2s
- Upgrades
- Particle Diffuser: moved to Level 3
- Residual Toxins: moved to Level 2
Conduit
- Radiant Transfer
- Cooldown Increased to 31s (was 26)
- Regen Interruption delay time increased to 2s (was 1)
Fuse
- Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)
Lifeline
- Upgrades: Level 2
- Tactical Cooldown+: removed
- NEW Tactical Cooldown++: Tactical Cooldown reduced by 25s (making the cooldown time equal to its deployment duration, so you always have DOC)
- Upgrades: Level 3
- Gift Wrapped: removed
- NEW Gold-Plated: next Package spawns with Golden Gear
- EVO Cache, Gold Knockdown Shield, Gold Backpack
- Also contains 1 Shield Battery, 1 Medkit, and either a Phoenix Kit or a Mobile Respawn Beacon
Octane
- Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)
Pathfinder
- Upgrade – Zipline Zen: damage reduction increased to 50% (was 25%)
Revenant
- Forged in Shadows
- Knocks no longer refresh the Tactical during Ultimate
- Tactical Cooldown is no longer shorter during Ultimate
- Ultimate Cooldown Increased by 60s
- Upgrades
- Agile Assassin: removed
- Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3
- NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)
Seer
- Focus of Attention: decreased activation delay to 1.2s (was 1.4)
- Upgrades
- Artist’s Reach: moved to Level 2
- Long View: moved to Level 3
- Racing Hearts: removed (now integrated into base Tactical)
- NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)
Wraith
- Upgrades
- Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3
- Ultimate Cooldown: moved to Level 2
MAPS
Map Rotation
- Pubs
- Storm Point
- Olympus
- Broken Moon
- Ranked
- Storm Point
- Olympus
- World’s Edge
- Mixtape
- Control: Barometer, Production Yard, Thunderdome
- Gun Run: Monument, Skulltown, Thunderdome
- TDM: Monument, Thunderdome, Zeus Station
MODES
- NEW LTM: Lockdown
- Capture and hold zones to score points
- Lockdown map rotation: Thunderdome, Skulltown, Zeus Station, and Monument
- Three Strikes Updates
- Revive time reduced to 2.0s
- Players revived with 100% health and 0% shields
- New minimum guaranteed loot system – ensures you respawn with a competitive version of your loadout and inventory.
- Mixtape
- Control: Players respawning on the Mobile Respawn Beacon enter a skydive when they exit the dropship ( instead of free falling down as they previously did )
- Kill Replay
- Now show hitmarkers and damage numbers
- Round-winning replays now show the killer’s banner
- NEW Map: Monument
- Supports TDM, Gun Run, and Lockdown
WORLD SYSTEMS
- EVO Harvester
- Changed sound fx that play for both the player and their teammates collecting EVO
- Removed problematic spawn locations on Storm Point near map edges
- EVO Rewards
- Changed for respawning and reviving teammates to prevent exploitation
- Changed for scanning Ring Consoles to prevent excess EVO gain
- Wildlife & NPC: Spiders, Prowlers, and other NPC will now respect the rules of the ring, take appropriate ring damage, and be affected by heat shields
-
- Dynamic resolution scaling no longer incorrectly decreases resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S which could cause a blurry image especially in Performance Mode
- Kill Replay
- Fixed issues with phantom healing UI displaying in round-winning Kill Replays
- Fixed some issues with flickering and mispredictions on some weapons when firing
- No longer crashes client with some weapons while firing
- Mirage’s Heirloom “Too Much Witt” correctly shows its name in kill feed and death recap
- No longer lower the loot quality within the Icarus ship’s vault if Solar Array is the Hot Zone
- Ranked: placement now appears consistently after player or squad is wiped
- Resolved performance hitches after playing a plethora of games back-to-back
- Wattson’s pylons are now properly interrupted by large doors
- World’s Edge: resolved invisible collision issue at Monument preventing shooting
- Ballistic
- No longer generates ammo when swapping weapon from sling in the inventory
- Lock-on will be more reliable in close range
- Crypto: resolved drone being destroyed by EMPs from invisible players in Firing Range
- Ammo loaded into extended magazines will now be refunded to the player if the extended magazine is removed
- Crypto: new VO line when drone is destroyed by the environment instead of another player
- Default Legend pick (whoever you were in Lobby) now shows as your selection to teammates unless you hover over another legend
- NEW Firing Range options
- Dummy Highlights On/Off
- Lock Legend Upgrades
- Jumpmaster selection updated to make it less likely that you’re the jumpmaster if you’re under level 5 or were the Jumpmaster last match
- Reduced FPS stuttering
- Reactives now appear at the top of lists and have a shimmer effect