Apex Legends Halloween event: Olympus After Dark map & leaked skins

Apex Legends’ Halloween event is finally on the horizon and leakers have already uncovered a number of spooky cosmetics and the Olympus After Dark map.

Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and with the Beast of Prey update going live on September 20, there’s plenty of new content for players to get stuck into.

Despite this, now the initial excitement for Hunted and the Collection event has passed, players have already got their eyes set on the next event and with October fast approaching, there’s only one holiday on everyone’s mind.

Respawn always puts on a big event when it comes to Halloween, and with dataminers already leaking a set of spooky skins and the Olympus After Dark map, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Contents

Respawn Entertainment Respawn always introduces a range of spooky new cosmetics for Halloween.

When is the Apex Legends Halloween event?

As of yet, Respawn hasn’t officially announced when the Halloween event will kick off in Apex Legends.

However, given that last year, the in-game celebration started on October 12 with the Monsters event, we can assume it’ll be at some point in mid to late October.

Olympus After Dark map leaked

Released by AG420 and showcased by Apex YouTuber HYPERMYST, it appears Respawn will be releasing an Olympus After Dark map for Halloween.

While this will not be making an appearance in the standard rotation, leaks suggest that it will arrive as a map for Control which is due to return, likely centered around the Hammond Labs POI.

There’s also a leak that the Gun Run LTM will return once again during the Halloween event, but this time it will feature on Olympus After Dark.

However, until any of this is confirmed by Respawn, it should all be taken with a pinch of salt.

Apex Legends Halloween leaked skins

Back in August, three Legendary Halloween skins were uncovered in the files for Seer, Ash, and Revenant.

While there’s guaranteed to be more and a range of returning spooky skins from the past, this has given us a good indication of the theme Respawn is going for.

Inner Demon Ash

Bladed Wanderer Seer

Unnamed Revenant skin

If you want to take a closer look at each of the skins, make sure to check out HYPERMYST’s video below.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Apex Legends Halloween event and the new content we can expect from the update.

With October finally on the horizon, let’s hope Respawn drops the official announcement for the event in the near future.