Apex Legends Thrillseekers Arenas event leaked: Release date, skins & more

Apex Legends dataminers have discovered cosmetics and information related to a ‘Thrillseekers’ Arenas event in the game files that’s scheduled to launch in mid-July.

Apex Legends Season 9 is well underway and players are getting stuck into the recently added Genesis Collection Event. With Revenant’s Dead Man’s Curve heirloom to earn and a set of impactful buffs & nerfs to the game’s roster of Legends, Respawn certainly hasn’t held back in their latest update.

However, as always, the Apex community has already shifted their attention toward the next event, speculating about what the devs have planned for the future.

Luckily for us, dataminer Shrugtal appears to have figured out the answer after discovering references to a Thrillseeker Arenas event in the game files. There are even details on the release date, reward track, and cosmetics.

When is the Apex Legends Thrillseekers Arenas event?

According to reliable Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal, the Thrillseekers Arenas event will run from July 13 to August 3.

This means players will be able to begin earning brand new rewards as soon as the Genesis Collection ends.

By the looks of it, Thrillseekers will be limited to Arenas and won’t be linked to the battle royale modes, meaning it may be time to sharpen up your skills before the event kicks off.

Apex Legends Thrillseekers reward track

As expected, Respawn has a full reward track ready for the Thrillseekers event, and plenty of cosmetics for players to work towards.

The event will be split up into three separate weeks, each offering a fresh set of unlocks for players to progress through, check them out below:

Week 1

Thrillseekers Week 1 tracker pic.twitter.com/AdWiLbBl0g — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 30, 2021

Week 2

Week 3

At the end of week 1, players who progress through the track can expect to pick up a free Legendary Rampart skin.

So, for fans of the Quick Witter Modder, this is definitely an event you can’t afford to miss!

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event skins

As well as the reward track, exclusive cosmetics will be available in the store for the duration of the event. Pathfinder, Revenant, Gibraltar, and Mirage will all be receiving skins and it’s likely they’ll all be available in bundles.

Gibraltar – Ring Leader

– Ring Leader Revenant – Seeing Red

– Seeing Red Pathfinder – Down Right Fierce

– Down Right Fierce Mirage – Chuckles the Barrelman

Thrillseekers Store skins. Arena event running from 13 July – 3 August. Likely sold in bundles. pic.twitter.com/Be1U0Gt9cu — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 29, 2021

It’s worth noting that images have been leaked of the new ‘Overflow’ Arenas map. However, it’s unclear whether this will arrive with the Thrillseekers event or at a later date, potentially at the start of Season 10.

For now, that’s everything we know about the Thrillseekers Arenas event starting on July 13, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as any more information becomes available.