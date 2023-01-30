Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event 2023: Leaked skins & more

Apex Legends is approaching its fourth anniversary and as always, we can expect a Collection Event which celebrates with fresh skins and the chance to grab an Heirloom.

Apex Legends was released all the way back in 2019 and for every year that the game has been live, Respawn has celebrated with an Anniversary Collection Event.

As expected, we can expect the same treatment this year for Apex’s fourth birthday, which means new cosmetics, collectibles, and fresh content.

Luckily for us, although the update hasn’t been announced, leakers have already uncovered skins and an exciting plan for Heirloom shards that is going to make this Collection Event slightly different.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends’ 4 year anniversary is on February 4.

When is the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event?

For now, as the 2023 Anniversary Event has not been announced, we do not know when the update is going to arrive.

While the fourth anniversary of Apex falls on February 4, Respawn never rolls out the patch on the actual date. So, it’s more likely that the event will kick off with Season 16 in mid to late February.

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event Heirloom Shards

According to reliable leaker ExoMadara and YouTuber Thordan Smash, the Anniversary Collection event may offer Heirloom Shards instead of a specific mythic collectible.

This has only happened once before, with the second anniversary of Apex Legends back in 2021.

It’s safe to say this has the community excited, as it adds an extra level of flexibility to players by giving them the chance to choose their own Heirloom.

Of course, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as it hasn’t been confirmed by the devs, but it would make sense as it’s been two years since Respawn gave out Heirloom Shards.

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event skins

In terms of 2023 Anniversary Collection Event skins, reliable leaker HYPERMYST has already uncovered a set of bundles that are going to hit the store for the update.

With Bangalore, Wattson, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound all receiving cosmetics, there are plenty of colorful skins for players to collect.

If you’re looking for a full showcase of the skins, banner, and holosprays, check out their video showcase below:

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the 2023 Anniversary Collection event expected to arrive in mid-February.

Respawn never fails to impress when they celebrate Apex’s birthday, so let’s hope they can deliver this time with an action-packed update filled with fresh content.

