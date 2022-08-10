When is Apex Legends Season 15? Start date, Season 14 end date, new Legend, more

With Season 14 of Apex Legends now underway, there’s a lot of new content to dig into. But, if the Vantage and the Kings Canyon map changes aren’t exciting you, then Season 15 will be something to look forward to. Here’s when the next season of Apex starts, and what to expect.

Season 14 adds a new sniper Legend, Vantage, a level cap increase after more than two years, and a major update to Kings Canyon.

But, there’s always a new season to look forward to as soon as one starts. Next up will of course be Season 15, and while we don’t know much about it yet, there are a few key details.

When will Apex Season 15 release?

Apex Legends Season 15 will start on November 1 – based on the in-game countdown and the usual launch day of Tuesday’s for new seasons.

It’s possible Respawn adjusts this date as they have done occasionally in the past, but typically the in-game countdown is a good marker for when the new season will drop.

Who is the new Legend for Season 15?

Based on previous leaks, and game files following the Season 14 update, it is expected (but not confirmed) that the Season 15 Legend will be ‘Catalyst’.

It’s possible this is just a working name for the Legend which could later change. The leak for Catalyst said they were a “creative builder”, with the following abilities:

Passive: Reinforce – Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage.

Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage. Tactical: Ferro Shot – On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max 3 structures).

On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max 3 structures). Ultimate: Iron Tower – Ferrofluid rises up from below, pushing you upwards while creating a tall solid column under you.

As always, leaks are subject to change, and so all this could have been changed or scrapped entirely by the time the new Legend actually releases.

What’s coming in Season 15?

Other than the new Legend, there is not much known for Season 15 yet. It’s likely Olympus will return to the map rotation, given it is sitting out Season 14.

Respawn Entertainment

There is also the potential for a whole new map. The last new map, Storm Point, was release in Season 11, four seasons after Olympus in Season 7. If Respawn keeps up the same rhythm of a new map every four seasons, then Season 15 would be next.

There is a leaked map based on a moon of some kind, which is said to be deep into development, according to leaks.

But that’s all we know about Season 15 for now – check back later, as we’ll keep this page updated with the latest.