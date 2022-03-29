Apex Legends Unshackled event: Leaked skins for Wraith, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, more

The upcoming Unshackled thematic event was teased in the Apex Legends Season 12 roadmap and a set of leaks have already uncovered most of the unique cosmetics set to arrive.

Apex Legends Season 12 certainly didn’t disappoint with the Rebel Warlord Mad Maggie and the Olympus map overhaul giving the community plenty of content to get stuck into.

Now, with the Warriors Collection event well underway, players are already looking forward to the next update and wondering what’s coming before Season 13 kicks off.

Well, before a new Legend inevitably joins the roster in early May, the Unshackled thematic event needs to be ticked off the roadmap.

Although Respawn hasn’t made any official announcements, a set of leaks have already uncovered the majority of the skins coming with the event.

Apex Legends Unshackled start date

As of yet, Respawn has not revealed when the Unshackled thematic event is going to start so it’s impossible to pin down a specific date.

However, with the Warriors Collection event concluding on April 12 and Season 13 expected to go live in early May, it has to launch at some point in that window.

It’s even possible it starts immediately after the collection event, but for the time being, we’ll just have to wait for an official announcement.

Apex Legends Unshackled leaked skins

Posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit alongside the other major leaks on March 22, a set of skins for the Unshackled thematic event were revealed.

It’s worth noting that these cosmetics may have changed since this was recorded, so take the leak with a pinch of salt. You can check out the full list of Legendary skins below for Wraith, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, and Crypto:

Bad Bot Pathfinder

Quantum Collision Wraith

Machine Language Crypto

Slingshot Valkyrie

On top of the Legendary skins, Fuse, Wattson, Revenant, Ash, Seer, and Lifeline will all be receiving Epic tier cosmetics.

For now, that’s everything we know about the Unshackled event, but rest assured we’ll update this article as soon any new information becomes available.

