Apex Legends Post Malone event: New LTM, unique skins, and more

Apex Legends is teaming up with artist Post Malone for a special one-off event, which will introduce a new limited-time mode, and a set of very unique skins, in part designed with Posty himself.

Post Malone is a big gamer, and Apex is his favorite game – he said as much last year when he dabbled in some Twitch streaming, explaining that he loves the BR genre, and for him, Apex is the best.

Clearly, Respawn took notice, and so a collaboration was set in motion, with the Post Malone event starting in Apex Legends on November 7.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you can look forward to.

Article continues after ad

Three Strikes LTM

The highlight of the event will be the Three Strikes LTM. Certainly unlike anything we’ve had in Apex before, as the name implies, you will have ‘three strikes’ before you are out. That means, if your squad is eliminated, don’t worry – you’ll all come back.

Unless, that is, you have been eliminated for a third time, in which case you are finally eliminated for good.

Article continues after ad

When your team is wiped, you all respawn with your gear, but you get a strike

3 strikes and you’re out.

Downed players cannot be damaged

Reviving is crazy fast – you can do it in the middle of firefights

Mirage and lifeline are very strong in this mode thanks to the fast revives

The event lasts two weeks, with this mode available for the full two weeks.

Event cosmetics

Post Malone is a fashion icon, and he’s bringing some of his signature style to Apex. He worked closely with the team at Respawn to design exclusive new skins, inspired by his looks from music videos or concerts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The designs are not too outlandish though, as Respawn ensured they still fit within the tone of Apex Legends generally.

Respawn Entertainment

Octane – Touch of Style

Wraith – Acid Wraith

Lifeline – Runaway Hit

Horizon – Hidden Blossoms

These skins are certainly unlike anything we’ve seen before in Apex, and it’s also unclear if they will ever make a comeback, so you might only have one opportunity to pick them up.

Article continues after ad

Camo credits & reward shop

You can earn up to 285 Camo Credits per day by completing Daily Challenges and use them to unlock event cosmetics.

Respawn Entertainment

There is also an Apex Legends X Post Malone Event badge, which can leveled up four times by completing challenges and earning currency.

Twitch Drops

Watching select streamers on Twitch for an hour per reward will earn you these drops.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

Finally, you can also use your camo credits for some IRL rewards too. You will have the chance to win a bomber jacket in a sweepstake by redeeming tokens. Find out the details here.

Article continues after ad

The Post Malone event goes live in Apex Legends on November 7.