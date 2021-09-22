New Apex Legends “Old Ways, New Dawn” Bloodhound event coming in Season 10

Not quite feeling the Apex Legends content glut yet? Well, if Evolution Collection isn’t enough for you, a new Bloodhound event is dropping in Season 10. Here’s all the details regarding the “Old Ways, New Dawn” story.

Those with an eagle eye will be able to spot the similarities between the upcoming Bloodhound event in Season 10 and their original Season 4 Town Takeover named “Old Ways”.

The lore-inspired event will be returning ⁠— somewhat ⁠— for a second chapter in “Old Ways, New Dawn” as a bridge between the current Evolution Collection event and Monsters, set to launch in October.

“Old Ways, New Dawn” Bloodhound story event in Apex Legends: Full details

According to dataminer ‘Shrugtal’, the Bloodhound event was teased in the Evolution trailer with a white raven.

The event layout will be very much leaning into the storytelling with little to do in combat. There will be a Prologue quest, followed by three chapters and a finale. They will be released at staggered intervals, starting on September 28 and running until October 5.

Leaked text from the Prologue, named “White Raven”, looks into Bloodhound’s thoughts about Talos’ slow death, and their quest to save it.

Once you complete all the missions, you’ll receive three Bloodhound packs that are guaranteed to contain rare items (or better) for the Legend that you don’t already own.

There is also a paid lore-themed skin players can pick up to round out their collections. It’ll be available as a standalone or as part of an “Old Ways, New Dawn” bundle with a Bloodhound banner frame and a Prowler skin.

When is the “Old Ways, New Dawn” Bloodhound Apex Legends event?

The “Old Ways, New Dawn” event is expected to kick off on September 28 and run until the next Monsters promotion. Leaked dates for that have it starting on October 12, so you have about two weeks to grind the story quest.

More details will be made public ⁠— and official ⁠— as the event date nears, so stay tuned.