Apex Legends Season 11 update: Patch notes, new map, Ash, more

Apex Legends Season 11 is now right around the corner, with the big update dropping on November 2. Here are the full patch notes for Escape.

Season 11 will be one of the more substantial new season releases in Apex, mainly because it includes the fourth battle royale map: Storm Point. This tropic island map looks stunning, but is also full of dangerous wildlife to look out for.

The new Legend is Ash – a character originally from Titanfall 2 that has now made her mark in the Apex Games in multiple ways. And she’s bringing with her another TF2 throwback in the form of the C.A.R. SMG.

When is Apex Legends Season 11 update?

The Season 11 update for Apex Legends will release on November 2 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK / 7pm CEST. This is the standard time for Apex updates.

Considering there’s a whole new map to download, this update might be a pretty big one, so you’ll need to consider how long it might take your system to download the new files.

Apex Season 11 patch notes

BATTLE ROYALE MAP ROTATION For the Escape update the map rotation will be back down to 2 maps; Storm Point and World’s Edge. With Storm Point being a whole new map, we want to make sure players have plenty of time to master the new arena. ARENAS MAP ROTATION With the introduction of Encore, the Arenas map rotation will now include only the custom made Arenas maps. We will not be using BR locations for Arenas in the Escape update.

BALANCE CHANGES WATTSON Dev Note Move aside Ash, this is Wattson’s season. We’re ecstatic to finally share some long-anticipated Wattson improvements! Her win rate and encounter win rate have always been above average. This could be for a multitude of reasons; her defensive playstyle correlates to higher average placements, Wattson mains are diehard loyalists, and her hitbox has been the smallest in the game ever since Lifeline’s adjustment. Regardless, much of the high-level data that we’ve shared doesn’t match perception. Play a few games as Wattson and you’ll often find yourself wanting more out of her kit. The goal of these changes is to redistribute her invisible power into the parts of her kit that shape the battlefield in a unique way. We wanted to see what changes could spark more consistency and efficacy in her kit, and ideally ground some of the difficulties surrounding the way her abilities work. We want to enable more active gameplay from Wattson players by smoothing out the rough edges in placing fences. Responsiveness tweaks, longer range, and faster cooldowns means that Wattson can much more quickly and reliably set up a defensive position, or even use her fences and pylon in the midst of open combat in a pinch. General Improved the reliability and responsiveness of placing Wattson’s Tactical and Ultimate in-world objects.

Wattson can place her Tactical and Ultimate objects on valid surfaces above Wattson’s eye level (to a reasonable extent).

General hitbox size increase, to compensate for the removal of low profile in the Legacy update. Tactical – Perimeter Defense Increased damage on crossing a Fence by 33%. (15 to 20)

Increased debuff duration on crossing a Fence by 100%. (1.5 to 3 seconds)

Increased the time allowance to be hit again by a subsequent Fence effect by 100%. (0.5 to 1 second).

Decreased recharge time by 50% (30 to 15 seconds).

Increased placement range by 50%.

Decreased the delay between Fences shutting off and reactivating after an ally passes through them by 60%. (1.0 -> 0.4 seconds)

Wattson now moves at Unarmed-speed while readying/placing Fence nodes.

Fence nodes can now be placed as soon as the weapon is readied, instead of waiting for the animation to finish. Ultimate – Interception Pylon The Pylon output has been significantly reworked. Reduced the number of active Pylons Wattson can place from 3 to 1. The Pylon now lasts forever (instead of timing out after 90 seconds). The Pylon now has a pool of 250 Shields that can be distributed to nearby players, instead of effectively infinite Shields. Increased the Pylon shield recharge rate by 150%, and smoothed regen rate. (2/second -> 5/second, or more accurately: 1/0.5 seconds -> 1/0.2 seconds) When a Pylon is out of Shields, it no longer recharges players’ Shields, but can still zap incoming ordnance. Taking damage while regenerating Shields via the Pylon delays continued regeneration by 1 second.

The UI on the ground and HUD elements now displays the amount of Shields that remain in the Pylon.

Pinging a friendly Pylon will now display the percentage of Shields remaining in the Pylon.

Pylon ordnance-zapping has been moderately reworked. Ordnance is now zapped when the Pylon detects that it would hit any surface within range and line of sight of the Pylon, instead of being zapped as soon as it comes within range. As a part of the changes, current issues where the Pylon doesn’t reliably zap ordnance (particularly concerning airstrike abilities, and ordnance that bounced off surfaces near the Pylon) should now be addressed.



BALANCE CHANGES: WEAPONS / GEAR SUPPLY DROP ROTATION This season the Triple-Take returns to floor loot and taking its place is the G7 Scout. The Scout enters the Supply Drop with its old friend the Double-Tap Trigger equipped. HOP UPS Dual Shell – Each round loaded into the Mastiff or the 30-30 Repeater is doubled. FULLY KITTED ROTATION Added: Mastiff 30-30 Repeater, R-301, CAR, Longbow

Removed: Peacekeeper, Rampage, RE-45, Flatline, and Charge Rifle EVA-8 Fire rate reduced from 2.1 to 2.0 Dev Note With the reduced bolt scaling we’ve done in previous passes the EVA-8 is still performing ahead of the shotgun pack. Hitting the base fire rate should help balance out our shotgun roster. PEACEKEEPER Slightly increased pellet size

Choke up time reduced from 1.5s to 1.25s

Choked up shots remain tight for slightly longer when exiting ADS Dev Note When the PK came out of the crate we gave it a big sweep of nerfs to make sure the floor PK wasn’t the crate monster we had all grown to know. In this pass, we swung a little hard so we’re giving it a QOL and usability pass this season. LONGBOW Damage reduced from 60 to 55 Dev Note We’re walking back a recent buff to the Longbow that proved unnecessary. We wanted to give it some love due to all the recent Marksman updates but it seems the Longbow was just fine. L-STAR Reduced barrel effectiveness at all rarity tiers

Significantly reduced projectile collision size

Damage reduced from 18 to 17 Dev Note The L-STAR has been a force to be reckoned with this season so we’re taking a big swing and hitting its projectile size and damage in an effort to bring it down a notch. G7 SCOUT Damage increased from 34 to 36

Double Tap added to Supply Drop G7 Scout Dev Note With the G7 Scout entering the supply drop we’re giving it a bump to damage and adding back on the retired Double Tap to give it some extra spice. SUPPLY DROP WEAPON RATES Early game crate weapon rate increased from 25% to 50%

Mid game crate weapon rate increased from 50% to 75%

Late game crate weapon rate increased from 75% to 100% Dev Note Pushing a supply drop in the end game and whiffing on a weapon feels pretty rough. We want to improve the reliability of getting crate weapons out of supply drops throughout all phases of the game. Don’t worry, we’re adjusting Kraber spawn rates accordingly to keep them in line. HOT ZONE GOLD LOOT RATES Increased amount of gold loot that spawns in hot zones Dev Note Hot Zones can sometimes feel a bit lackluster so we’re injecting more high-tier loot into these dynamic zones to make them more enticing drop spots. CRAFTING Increased ammo from crafting Light Ammo 20 → 60 Heavy Ammo 20 → 60 Energy Ammo 20 → 60 Shotgun Ammo 8 → 24 Arrows 16 → 48 Sniper 12 → 36

Crafting Ammo price increased from 5 to 10 per weapon

Evo Armor Points from crafting increased from 100 to 150

Evo Armor Points cost increased from 45 to 50

Replaced a sniper bundle with a shotgun bundle featuring the Dual Shell ENEMY NPC UPDATES Prowler health across the game has gone up from 90 to 114 (Storm Point and World’s Edge)

Prowlers on World’s Edge and Flyers on Kings Canyon now reward EVO points (25%) … all damage done to AI now rewards progress to your EVO armor ARENAS Supply Drop Supply drop will now land outside the first ring, if possible, and land 10 seconds earlier.

Purple weapons now spawn more in earlier rounds Round 1 – 3x blue -> 1x purple + 2x blue Round 2 – 1x purple + 2x blue -> 2x purple 1x blue Round 3 – 2x purple 1x blue -> 3x purple

Supply drop no longer spawns blue Havoc or Devotion or gold RE-45 Weapon Price Updates Moz Blue 125 → 150 Purple 200 → 250

P2020 Blue 75 → 50 Purple 150 → 25

RE45 Base 200 → 150 White 150 → 100 Blue 250 → 200

Prowler Base 500 → 400 Blue 300 → 350 Purple 400 → 350

R99 Base 500 → 450 Blue 250 → 300 Purple 300 → 350

Hemlok Base 500 → 450

QUALITY OF LIFE UI – teammates will now show that they are self-reviving on their in-world game tags.

Added VO for players to communicate they are out of ammo.

Updated the Arena Map Rotation Images to show up to five maps.

Updated Social Awareness Badges to unlock as default for all accounts.