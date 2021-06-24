Apex Legends Genesis Collection event: Patch notes, Kings Canyon return, new skins

Apex Legends Season 9 collection event has finally been unveiled. The Genesis Collection Event will start on June 29, bringing back the OG Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, and more.

In the past, Collection events have typically started around halfway through each three-month season. Season 9 started on May 4, which would typically mean that we would see the collection event in the second week of June.

However, Respawn has confirmed that won’t be the case this time around as the ALGS Championship finished up on June 13.

As a result, the schedule for events has been pushed back a bit, with the collection event starting a bit later than usual.

Advertisement

Season 9 Collection event date

The Genesis Collection event will start on June 29, and that’s when all the changes and new content will go live.

Genesis Collection Event trailer

Apex Legends Genesis event patch notes

Check out the full patch notes for the event via Respawn:

ORIGINAL KINGS CANYON AND WORLD’S EDGE RETURN Head back to where it all started with the Legacy Maps Apex Takeover. Season 0 Kings Canyon and Season 3 World’s Edge return for a limited time, taking over the normal Trios and Duos queues in 1 hour rotations. What better way to celebrate the Legacy of Apex Legends than to visit the first iterations of these iconic maps? Hot drop in Kings Canyon at Skull Town (we know you will) and Thunderdome! Grab that sweet loot on the moving train as it barrels through a pristine Capital City in the era before the Harvester landed in World’s Edge. Show your new Apex friends the terror of rotating through Bridges or the epic multi-team throwdowns in Fuel Depot. It’s all coming back now, isn’t it? We hope everyone enjoys this throwback Takeover during the Genesis Collection Event! SKULL TOWN COMES TO ARENAS We heard you! Five minutes after we announced Arenas, we were seeing pleas for a Skull Town Arena. Well, here it is! This original Apex hotzone has seen a lot of combat through the years, but this is the first time we can say it hosts a fair fight. Circle the towers as Valkyrie & Pathfinder or trap up the bottom floors as Caustic & Wattson. This location offers a wide variety of tactics and plenty of mayhem. Skull Town will be added to the Arenas rotation in one hour increments during the Genesis Collection Event. Get in there and break some bones.

GENESIS REWARDS AND COLLECTION EVENT REWARDS TRACK It ain’t a Collection Event without new unlockables. Let’s start with the freebies. As usual, the Genesis Collection Event brings a rewards track with all-new earnable cosmetics, this time including legendary Charge Rifle and EVA-8 weapon skins among the goodies. You can earn 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. There are also stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if you complete them during the event. All of these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass, so you can complete multiple at once. And of course, Genesis also introduces a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics. All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Genesis Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event. If you collect all 24 event items, you’ll unlock the Revenant Heirloom set. REAP SOULS WITH REVENANT’S HEIRLOOM Everyone’s favorite spooky murder robot has a new toy. And good golly is it sharp. After the Genesis Collection Event ends, the Revenant Heirloom will become available via heirloom crafting. GENESIS COLLECTION EVENT PACKS Each Event Pack will come with one event item and two non-event items at the following drop rates: Other than that, it’s not too complicated! If you want to learn more about how Event-Limited Cosmetics work, visit our FAQ. STORE OFFERS Some limited-time bundles will be available throughout the event. See the image above for the rundown.

LEGEND BALANCE UPDATES Octane Launch Pad cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds. Dev Note: Octane remains the most popular legend by a large margin even after the stim nerf. Turns out jump pads are fun, but with the added utility from the two launch options, it’s only fair to bump up the cooldown. Revenant Slightly slimmed down hitbox (specifically his midsection, arms, and upper legs). Stalker climb height significantly increased. It’s not literally unlimited now, but… that boy can really climb.

climb height significantly increased. It’s not unlimited now, but… that boy can really climb. Silence duration decreased from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.

duration decreased from 20 seconds to 15 seconds. Reduced the duration of death protection by 5 seconds while using the Death Totem. Dev Note: Revenant’s large frame places him at a significant disadvantage in gunfights, particularly against smaller legends who no longer have Low Profile. We’re shrinking some of his hitboxes to counteract this disadvantage, while also improving his ability to climb up walls and attack from unexpected angles. (We know this can be frustrating given how silent he is, so we’ll continue to monitor and add sound if necessary.) That said, we’re taking this opportunity to reduce some of the frustration that comes when playing against his tactical and ultimate. Lifeline Increased hit box size, mostly in the legs and waist. Dev Note: Unlike Revenant, Lifeline excels in gunfights given her small hitbox. Even with the res shield gone, it’s no surprise the smallest character in the game saw an uptick in performance with the removal of Low Profile. She remains small, but these hitbox changes bring her closer to the medium sized legends. Bloodhound Eye of the Allfather scan revealed time decreased from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.

scan revealed time decreased from 4 seconds to 3 seconds. Beast of the Hunt duration decreased from 35 seconds to 30 seconds. Time can still be added by downing enemies. Dev Note: Bloodhound has remained a popular and powerful pick for multiple seasons now, mostly because of the sheer amount of information that can be gained with one tap of their tactical. Shortening the scan duration still provides a snapshot of information for Bloodhound’s team without stifling all enemies caught anywhere in the large range for a full 4 seconds. Wattson Major Buff: Wattson can now place more than one Nessie on the map at a time with her Epic emote. Dev Note: There can now be up to 20 Nessies active at once on any given map. Until that cap is reached, any Wattson can place as many as she likes. When the cap is hit, the oldest Nessie belonging to the Wattson who currently owns the most Nessies is removed.

WEAPONS BALANCE UPDATES P2020 Increased Fire Rate from 6.25 -> 7.0

Increased Base Ammo from 12 -> 14

Increased Lvl 1 Mag from 14 -> 16

Increased Lvl 2 Mag from 16 -> 18

Increased Lvl 3 and Lvl 4 Mag from 18 -> 21 Spitfire Increased Hip Fire spread Dev Note: The Spitfire has continued to over perform so we’re hitting it’s close range hip fire accuracy which should help bring it in line. 30-30 Repeater Slightly increased projectile speed

Reduced charge time from 0.5s -> 0.35s Longbow Damage increased from 55 -> 60

ARENAS UPDATES ARENAS PRICE ADJUSTMENTS The figures below represent changes to the cost in materials to unlock or upgrade weapons, utilities, and Legend abilities in Arenas matches. Weapon Prices P2020 Lvl 1 Upgrade: 50 -> 25

P2020 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 125 -> 75

P2020 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 200 -> 150

RE45: 250 -> 200

EVA: 250 -> 300

Mastiff: 500 -> 400

R99: 550 -> 500

Volt: 500 -> 550

Spitfire: 550 -> 600

L-Star: 400 -> 500

R301 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 300 -> 350

G7 Scout: 350 -> 400

G7 Scout Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200

30-30: 350 -> 400

30-30 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200 Utility Prices Arc Star: 100 -> 125

Gold Backpack: 250 -> 300 Legend Ability Prices Crypto EMP: 600 -> 500

Crypto Drone: 100 -> 50

Revenant Death Totem: 600 -> 500

Lifeline DOC Drone 50 -> 75

Fuse Knuckle Cluster 150 -> 75

Bloodhound Ult 350 -> 450 ARENAS BALANCE CHANGES Legend Ability Adjustments Pathfinder’s Grapple starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3.

Pathfinder’s Zipline round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Rampart’s Sheila round cooldown reduced from every 3 rounds to every other round.

Wattson’s Interception Pylon round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Octane’s Launch Pad cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Octane’s Stim starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3. Other Added a scoreboard to the map screen. You can now report players by pressing [SPACE / Y] in the map screen From Round 3 and onward, you’ll now start with a shield battery in addition to 2 syringes and 2 shield cells.

Care packages will also land 5s earlier to make the contained weapons a more viable option before the round closes out.

6x scope moved from base sniper weapons to Lvl 1 upgrade. ARENAS MAP ADJUSTMENTS Party Crasher Adjusted circle logic to favor downtown a bit more.

Simplified the minimap’s visual language. Phase Runner Raised cover height on certain props throughout the map to prevent unfair advantages to large rig Legends.

Added a few trees to reduce the ease of spawn sniping (looking at you, Reptar…). ARENAS BUG FIXES The UI for Purple devotion now shows the attached turbocharger.

Players will no longer be chosen as Jump Masters during the legend select screen.

Updated the sniper stock to show an empty slot when needed.

Can no longer get stuck in the crouch position after dying while reviving a teammate during a round in Arenas.