Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event patch notes: Fuse heirloom, Horizon & Revenant nerfs, more
Apex Legends is releasing the Harbinger Collection Event for Season 18, complete with Fuse’s heirloom, World’s Edge After Dark, a new LTM, and legend buffs and nerfs.
It’s been a bit of a dry period for Apex after the launch of Season 18, but Respawn are coming in hot with new content in the Harbinger event.
In addition to Fuse’s heirloom, like every collection event there are 24 new cosmetic items to pick up, including some Legendary skins.
And this update will also include buffs and nerfs for some legends too, including Horizon, Revenant, and Fuse. Check out the full patch notes below.
Apex Legends Harbinger Collection Event update
The update will go live on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The event updates typically go live at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.
There will be an update required on your system, so make sure to make time for that.
Here’s what the update will include when it goes live. These are the full patch notes from Respawn.
New Limited-Time Mode: Living Shell Trios
The new limited-time mode is called Living Shell trios. This mode adds a new “target-seeking grenade”. If you see one coming towards you though, you can shoot it down yourself, causing an early detonation. It appears everything else is unchanged in this mode, which will be available for the duration of the event.
Map: World’s Edge After Dark
Respawn says the ‘after dark’ version of world’s edge isn’t just a simple lighting change, but also features updates to various locations:
“Shrouded in Darkness, World’s Edge becomes a bewitched battleground featuring updates to once familiar POIs. Enter the Pain Yard at your own risk to fight around a train going nowhere, or keep warm by The Tree in its flaming glory. But watch out for lava—it’s a MRVN’s worst nightmare and may be yours too.”
Collection Event Skins
As with every collection event, you can ‘complete’ it by earning (or buying) all the items in the event, which include an assortment of Legendary and Epic skins.
And, as always, doing so will unlock the new heirloom, which this time is for Fuse, called Razor’s Edge. it’s literally a whole guitar.
After the event is finished, it will move to the heirloom store with all the others.
BALANCE UPDATES
- Weapon Crafting rotation
- 30-30 Repeater enters the crafter
- RE-45 with Hammerpoint Rounds enters the crafter
- Mozambique returns to floor loot
- Nemesis returns to floor loot
- Lowered autoplayer difficulty in orientation matches
- Redistributed the pockets of high tier armor within POI’s (ex.the center of Countdown on World’s Edge) into the global loot pool
WEAPONS
- Nemesis Burst AR
- Damage reduced to 16 (was 17)
- ADS recoil increased
LEGENDS
Fuse
- Knuckle Cluster
- Tactical deployment speed increased
Horizon
- Gravity Lift
- Weapon accuracy decreased while in Lift (more spread)
- Vertical Lift speed reduced by 20%
- Hover time at top of Lift reduced to 0.5s (was 2.0s)
Rampart
- Amped Cover
- Placement time reduced to 2s (was 3s)
- Rampart now remains in placement mode after deploying a wall
Revenant
- Forged Shadows
- Reduce time extension from knocks to 5s (was 10s)
- Extra damage to the shroud will bleedthrough to Revenant if it breaks
- Shadow Pounce
- Slightly increased pounce angle compensation when looking at the ground
MAPS
- World’s Edge After Dark added to LTM
RANKED
Recent Hotfix: September 6, 2023
- Guaranteed (%, per kill) Elimination Bonus has been raised across all skill levels
- Point disparity between teammates of vastly different skill has been reduced
BUG FIXES
- Digi-Threat now correctly highlights enemies through close proximity multi-layered FX
- Gold magazine and gold bolt now work after being killed by a dummy
- Level 1 accounts no longer appear as Champions in pubs
Audio
- Certain weapon sounds (such as Rampart’s mounted turret motor) now stop upon match end
- Finishers should no longer have doubled-up or missing audio
- Weapon draw audio now plays correctly when swapping legends in the firing range
Olympus
- New Revenant Heirloom no longer changes to original Dead Man’s Curve coloring after leaving the Fight Night ring on Olympus
- Resolved endless skydiving after flying off map with a Trident
PC DX12
- Resolved incorrect cursor location when using the controller in certain resolutions
- Restored game window positioning when video settings are reset
LEGENDS
- Ash’s Floating Point emote no longer has incorrect sound
- Bloodhound’s Piercing Plasma no longer occasionally turns enemies invisible
- Crypto will now get kicked out of his drone when silenced
- Mirage restored heirloom allowing players to switch weapons without breaking cloak after a revive
- Seer’s Focus of Attention no longer interrupts other highlight items and abilities
- Vantage’s Spotter’s Lens restored in Firing Range
- Valkyrie’s Bladed Decent no longer stutters visually
- Wraith no longer gets stuck when meleed while using Into the Light finisher
Revenant
- Forged Shadows
- Damage to the shroud now contributes to damage stats and evo points
- Friendly arc stars and knuckle clusters no longer stick to the shroud
- Mad Maggie’s Warlord’s Ire now highlights Revenant when you hit his shroud
- Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark now applies when you hit his shroud
- Stun effects now apply when his ultimate is active
- No longer gets stuck in Shadow Pounce when activating the ability before landing from the dropship
- Resolved animation canceling when using Shadow Pounce that allowed you to draw weapons early
- Restored highlight from Assassin’s Instinct showing up in cases where enemies are visible but partially obstructed
- Stopped Shadow Pounce automatically deploying after climbing a ledge
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Bloodhound can see Revenant’s Forged Shadows activation point
- Firing Range Supply Boxes now sort weapons by type for easy access
- Loba’s Black Market now sorts weapons by type for easy access
- Improvements to how our audio engine dispatches and prioritizes audio voices
- More accurate shadow rendering for legends and weapons in game menus
- PC DX12: implemented new RHI (Rendering Hardware Interface) rendering backend