Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event patch notes: Fuse heirloom, Horizon & Revenant nerfs, more

Apex Legends is releasing the Harbinger Collection Event for Season 18, complete with Fuse’s heirloom, World’s Edge After Dark, a new LTM, and legend buffs and nerfs.

It’s been a bit of a dry period for Apex after the launch of Season 18, but Respawn are coming in hot with new content in the Harbinger event.

In addition to Fuse’s heirloom, like every collection event there are 24 new cosmetic items to pick up, including some Legendary skins.

And this update will also include buffs and nerfs for some legends too, including Horizon, Revenant, and Fuse. Check out the full patch notes below.

The update will go live on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The event updates typically go live at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

There will be an update required on your system, so make sure to make time for that.

Here’s what the update will include when it goes live. These are the full patch notes from Respawn.

New Limited-Time Mode: Living Shell Trios

Respawn Entertainment

The new limited-time mode is called Living Shell trios. This mode adds a new “target-seeking grenade”. If you see one coming towards you though, you can shoot it down yourself, causing an early detonation. It appears everything else is unchanged in this mode, which will be available for the duration of the event.

Map: World’s Edge After Dark

Respawn Entertainment Night falls on World’s Edge.

Respawn says the ‘after dark’ version of world’s edge isn’t just a simple lighting change, but also features updates to various locations:

“Shrouded in Darkness, World’s Edge becomes a bewitched battleground featuring updates to once familiar POIs. Enter the Pain Yard at your own risk to fight around a train going nowhere, or keep warm by The Tree in its flaming glory. But watch out for lava—it’s a MRVN’s worst nightmare and may be yours too.”

Collection Event Skins

As with every collection event, you can ‘complete’ it by earning (or buying) all the items in the event, which include an assortment of Legendary and Epic skins.

And, as always, doing so will unlock the new heirloom, which this time is for Fuse, called Razor’s Edge. it’s literally a whole guitar.

After the event is finished, it will move to the heirloom store with all the others.

BALANCE UPDATES

Weapon Crafting rotation 30-30 Repeater enters the crafter RE-45 with Hammerpoint Rounds enters the crafter Mozambique returns to floor loot Nemesis returns to floor loot

Lowered autoplayer difficulty in orientation matches

Redistributed the pockets of high tier armor within POI’s (ex.the center of Countdown on World’s Edge) into the global loot pool

WEAPONS

Nemesis Burst AR Damage reduced to 16 (was 17) ADS recoil increased



LEGENDS

Fuse

Knuckle Cluster Tactical deployment speed increased



Horizon

Gravity Lift Weapon accuracy decreased while in Lift (more spread) Vertical Lift speed reduced by 20% Hover time at top of Lift reduced to 0.5s (was 2.0s)



Rampart

Amped Cover Placement time reduced to 2s (was 3s) Rampart now remains in placement mode after deploying a wall



Revenant

Forged Shadows Reduce time extension from knocks to 5s (was 10s) Extra damage to the shroud will bleedthrough to Revenant if it breaks

Shadow Pounce Slightly increased pounce angle compensation when looking at the ground



MAPS

World’s Edge After Dark added to LTM

RANKED

Recent Hotfix: September 6, 2023

Guaranteed (%, per kill) Elimination Bonus has been raised across all skill levels

Point disparity between teammates of vastly different skill has been reduced

BUG FIXES

Digi-Threat now correctly highlights enemies through close proximity multi-layered FX

Gold magazine and gold bolt now work after being killed by a dummy

Level 1 accounts no longer appear as Champions in pubs

Audio

Certain weapon sounds (such as Rampart’s mounted turret motor) now stop upon match end

Finishers should no longer have doubled-up or missing audio

Weapon draw audio now plays correctly when swapping legends in the firing range

Olympus

New Revenant Heirloom no longer changes to original Dead Man’s Curve coloring after leaving the Fight Night ring on Olympus

Resolved endless skydiving after flying off map with a Trident

PC DX12

Resolved incorrect cursor location when using the controller in certain resolutions

Restored game window positioning when video settings are reset

LEGENDS

Ash’s Floating Point emote no longer has incorrect sound

Bloodhound’s Piercing Plasma no longer occasionally turns enemies invisible

Crypto will now get kicked out of his drone when silenced

Mirage restored heirloom allowing players to switch weapons without breaking cloak after a revive

Seer’s Focus of Attention no longer interrupts other highlight items and abilities

Vantage’s Spotter’s Lens restored in Firing Range

Valkyrie’s Bladed Decent no longer stutters visually

Wraith no longer gets stuck when meleed while using Into the Light finisher

Revenant

Forged Shadows Damage to the shroud now contributes to damage stats and evo points Friendly arc stars and knuckle clusters no longer stick to the shroud Mad Maggie’s Warlord’s Ire now highlights Revenant when you hit his shroud Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark now applies when you hit his shroud Stun effects now apply when his ultimate is active

No longer gets stuck in Shadow Pounce when activating the ability before landing from the dropship

Resolved animation canceling when using Shadow Pounce that allowed you to draw weapons early

Restored highlight from Assassin’s Instinct showing up in cases where enemies are visible but partially obstructed

Stopped Shadow Pounce automatically deploying after climbing a ledge

QUALITY OF LIFE