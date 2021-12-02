Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event patch notes: Wattson heirloom, Legend changes & more

The Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event is the first major event of Season 11, bringing Pirate-themed skins, the Winter Express LTM, and Wattson’s Heirloom with it. Here’s everything we know about it – including the full patch notes.

When is Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event?

The Raiders Collection event will start on December 7 and conclude on December 21.

Alongside this Collection Event will be an update containing legend changes, new skins, the new Winter Express LTM & more.

Raiders Collection Event trailer

Winter Express returns in the Raiders Collection Event

Apex Legends fans have been speculating that the Winter Express LTM would be returning this holiday season, and now Respawn has officially confirmed it!

According to Respawn, this beloved game mode offers three squads the opportunity to board and capture the World’s Edge train. Legends will also be able to pick their loadout before boarding the train; play around and find the best loadout for you.

Raiders Collection Event Prize Track

It wouldn’t be a Collection event without new cosmetics to obtain. The Raiders Collection event brings a fresh reward track for players to progress through. Simply complete daily and weekly challenges to work your way through the track and earn all of the exclusive rewards.

Raiders Collection Event patch notes

There’s a range of new content that will be arriving in the Raiders Collection Event including the Winter Express LTM, a new Wattson heirloom, and of course, new cosmetic items. However, there will also many balance changes and fixes that will drop alongside this event.

Let’s take a look at all the new changes in this upcoming event:

Wattson

Fixed the issue with fences “sticking” when trying to place a node near a fence.

Fixed bug for cases where Wattson’s Fence nodes ignored player collision.

Fixed bug with the blueprint line not showing up to signify where the fence will be created.

Fixed issue where Caustic’s Ultimate isn’t zapped by the Interception Pylon.

Fixed bug where Arc Stars could stick to and damage the Interception Pylon

Ash

Based on feedback we’ve increased the audio presence of Ash’s Ultimate.

Ash will no longer “bleed” when shot and now displays sparks [like Pathfinder and Revenant].

Fixed cases where a grid pattern would show on some rare and common skins.

Valkyrie

Fixed a bug where using a Skydive with Death Totem at a specific time caused Valkyrie’s skydive to enter a bugged state.

Fix for Birthright Skin where Valk’s jetpack control clips into her hands in first person.

Revenant

Fixed a bug where using a Skydive with Death Totem at a specific time caused Valkyrie’s skydive to enter a bugged state.

Arenas

Fixed bug where Seer could continuously charge his tactical after it’s reached zero uses.

Reduced reconnect times since the matches are shorter than a Battle Royale match.

Fix for missing ammo UI on the common, rare, or epic, CAR.

Fix for missing horizontal black bars while spectating.

Fix for cases where the Death Tab is missing from the shop window.

Additional Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with a spot on Storm Point where players could camp in unintended areas near Command Center.

We also addressed multiple minor bugs around the map ranging from misplaced kill triggers and holes in geo.

Bocek Compound Fracture Legendary skin bug: Fixed an issue where players would still see iron sights when aiming even if another sight is equipped.

R-301 Dynastic Cycle Legendary skin bug: Fixed an issue with the gun using a mix of two different skins.

Fixed bug for cases where the Loba Edition displays “No Price Found” when viewed in the store tab.

Based on feedback we’ve reduced the SFX on reactive skins for the Volt.

Fixed bug where players were unable to scroll downwards when looting a death box or black market.

Fixed bug that was preventing players from getting Rampart’s Heirloom even after buying all 24 event packs.

Fixed bug where players could skydive faster after spamming Ping.

Fixed issue with players seeing the 888 Elite Mode Badge constantly unlocking.

Fixed bug where dive trails were not rewarded properly.

BALANCE CHANGES

Arc Star

Sticks

Base stick damage lowered from 30 -> 10

Shield Damage Multiplier increased from x3 -> x4 (stick on shielded enemy will now max out at 40 instead of 90)

Sticking an enemy now applies a slow debuff (reverting Legacy update change)

Non-Sticks

Slow duration is now driven by distance to the center of Arc Star detonation

Dev Note

Arc stars excel in a lot of areas. They have high damage potential coupled with a punishing slow, and can be thrown more accurately than other ordnance types. Removing the stick slow created some degenerate play patterns and often made it hard to tell when you got stuck in the heat of battle. We’re bringing that back with a tradeoff of lower damage potential and a proximity based slow falloff in non-stick cases. These changes make stick scenarios more consistent across shield types and make arc stars less effective at area denial.

Splatter Rounds

Removed increased magazine capacity

Dev Note

Big Maude has been an awesome drop location and a reliable source of early power for teams that win the hotdrop. However, the paintball weapons are proving to be a little too strong so we’re going to remove the increased mag size but keep the handling improvements.

Crafting

Shotgun ammo, sniper ammo, and arrow crafting output reduced to a single stack

Private Match

Observer Mode – UI and Scoring Improvements for in-game stats menu.

Observer Mode – Reduced opacity on Loba’s Back Market for map & mini-map.

Observer Mode – Added toggle option to show next ring location.

Added [Team] Eliminated text in kill feed for Private Match Anonymous mode.

Admins now have the ability to end matches in either Observer or Player positions.

Fixed issue for real time API delay after running consecutive games.

New real time API events including: Shots fired Kill awarded Line by line formatting Unique player IDs



QUALITY OF LIFE

New Custom Reticle Color System

Custom Reticles are here! The new UI can be opened under Gameplay Settings by selecting the Customize option under Reticle.

Once in the new Custom Reticle UI you’ll be able to:

Select a color from some of our recommended favorites

Use the color and brightness sliders to find that perfect color

Manually enter an RGB color

Toggle between 4 different hand picked environments to preview your reticle

Dev Note

You’ll be able to pick from a lot of colors in the new system, but darker colors won’t be selectable because of how some of our reticles react to the world (additive effect) which would make them invisible. If a manually entered RGB value is in that range, we will do our best to keep that hue but will bring that value closer to a safe color.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Raiders Collection event arriving on December 7.

