Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event: Skins, Heirlooms, more

Published: 4/Feb/2021 16:15 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 16:16

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 is launching with the Anniversary Collection bringing a collection of skins and other cosmetics for players to get into for the start of the new season.

When is the Anniversary Collection event?

To celebrate the two year anniversary of Apex Legends, the Anniversary Collection Event will start on February 9, 2021.

Season 8’s Anniversary event does not add a new heirloom though. Instead, players who complete the collection will be granted 150 Heirloom Shards, to select a specific Heirloom from the current pool.

Anniversary Collection event trailer

Here’s everything we know about the Season 8 Anniversary Collection event. 

Season 8 Anniversary Collection event

Anniversary Collection Event is live in Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Anniversary skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. All Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

By unlocking the collection items, you will get 150 heirloom shards, to spend on an heirloom of your choice.

Respawn said: “We’re bringing back 24 fan-favorite items and giving them a fresh look with crimson red and gold touches. If you’ve missed out on a skin you really wanted in the past, now’s the time to snag it, but with a new look that lets others know you were here in the early days of Apex Legends. ”

Revenant Blood Ritual Legendary

Gibraltar Golden God Legendary

Wraith Hellcat Legendary

Bangalore Fire with Fire

Wattson Rocket Scientist

Loba Red Handed

Anniversary Collection Event Heirloom

Unlike previous collection events, the one will not add a new Heirloom to the mix. Instead, players who complete the 24-part collection will be granted 15o Heirloom shards – enough to purchase a single Heirloom from the store.

Apex Anniversary bundles

The bundles and skins for this event include recolor skins, Apex Packs and the returning Paradigm Shifter R-99 skin will be in the store.

The Anniversary bundles offer skins and packs at a discounted rate.

Anniversary Prize track

Players will be able to get 22 earnable items, including two Event Packs and ten Apex Packs.

Challenges

There’s some unique challenges coming as part of the event too:

  • Get the “Daily Discovery” Nessie Badge by completing 75 Daily Challenges
  • “Respect your elders” and earn the Mozambique Badge by dealing 102,816 Damage (get the reference?)
  • Earn “Time to Win and Stay Alive” with 8 different Legends to get the Smolfinder Badge
Earn these badges through unique challenges in the Anniversary collection event.

Also, snag the “Mozambique Here” Weapon Charm by dealing 3,333 Damage with everyone’s favorite weapon to ping, the Mozambique. The Locked and Loaded takeover may help with this one.

The Mozambique charm will require 3,333 damage with the gun.

Locked and Loaded takeover

The event will add the Locked and Loaded LTM as a takeover mode.

“In “Locked and Loaded”, hit the ground with a full loadout of level 1 gear. You’ll have a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Incap Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells, and one stack of shotgun ammo. What more could you possibly need, right?

All Common/White level attachments and equipment will also be removed from the loot pool (outside of Common scopes) during the takeover. Drop in and knock ’em out!”

 

Apex Legends

First look at Bangalore’s Heirloom leaked in Apex Legends

Published: 4/Feb/2021 13:48

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Season 8 Bangalore

With Gibraltar’s heirloom now in Apex Legends, there is only one Legend of the original eight waiting on theirs. Attention turns to Bangalore’s Heirloom in Season 8, and data miners have already uncovered what it will look like.

Both Caustic and Bangalore’s heirlooms were actually leaked at the same time, with the data miners correctly identifying Caustic’s deadly hammer as his item. Since the Season 8 update, data miners have a new look at Bangalore’s heirloom in the files.

However, Bangalore’s item was originally leaked as a ‘Tonfa’ – a baton used by police and military – a suitable weapon for her character, many thought. But, Respawn appears to have switched gears, now giving her a knife instead.

Leaks previously of the Tonfa never actually revealed a model, only a file name. Now, though, the exotic-looking knife is on full display thanks to new data mined files following the Aftermarket Event.

Bangalore mains have been waiting a long time for their favorite to get some attention.

Bangalore Heirloom in Apex Legends

Reliable Data miners @Biast12 and @SomeoneWhoLeaks have both shared images of the heirloom, but there is no exact name provided this time.

The shape of the knife is very similar to a Kukri, a type of Indian Machete. With a distinctive bend in the blade, a hooked tip, and a serrated edge.

The design has been updated from the previous version, which looked like this:

All mention of the previously leaked Tonfa have apparently been changed to a ‘knife looking melee weapon’ in the game files, again according to the data miners.

But, now that Caustic and Gibraltar’s heirloom’s out, Bangalore mains should be expecting this to drop in Season 8.

However, we already know that the Anniversary Collection event in Season 8 will not feature a new heirloom. Instead, players will be given 150 shards for completing the collection, enough to purchase an heirloom of their choice.

Typically, only one heirloom pack is released each season, and they remain incredibly rare. Most of the previous packs have been released during collection events, of which there is only one per season. Of course, Wraith’s heirloom was released when Apex Legends first launched.

Although there will be some disappointment that the Tonfa has been replaced with another knife (there are already knives for both Wraith and Octane), anything can change in development.

It’s a good reminder to always take leaks with some caution, this one included.