Apex Legends Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event: Skins, Heirlooms, more

Apex Legends Season 8 is launching with the Anniversary Collection bringing a collection of skins and other cosmetics for players to get into for the start of the new season.

When is the Anniversary Collection event?

To celebrate the two year anniversary of Apex Legends, the Anniversary Collection Event will start on February 9, 2021.

Season 8’s Anniversary event does not add a new heirloom though. Instead, players who complete the collection will be granted 150 Heirloom Shards, to select a specific Heirloom from the current pool.

Anniversary Collection event trailer

Here’s everything we know about the Season 8 Anniversary Collection event.

Season 8 Anniversary Collection event

Apex Legends Anniversary skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. All Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 8 live blog

By unlocking the collection items, you will get 150 heirloom shards, to spend on an heirloom of your choice.

Respawn said: “We’re bringing back 24 fan-favorite items and giving them a fresh look with crimson red and gold touches. If you’ve missed out on a skin you really wanted in the past, now’s the time to snag it, but with a new look that lets others know you were here in the early days of Apex Legends. ”

Revenant Blood Ritual Legendary

Gibraltar Golden God Legendary

Wraith Hellcat Legendary

Bangalore Fire with Fire

Wattson Rocket Scientist

Loba Red Handed

Anniversary Collection Event Heirloom

Unlike previous collection events, the one will not add a new Heirloom to the mix. Instead, players who complete the 24-part collection will be granted 15o Heirloom shards – enough to purchase a single Heirloom from the store.

Apex Anniversary bundles

The bundles and skins for this event include recolor skins, Apex Packs and the returning Paradigm Shifter R-99 skin will be in the store.

Anniversary Prize track

Players will be able to get 22 earnable items, including two Event Packs and ten Apex Packs.

Challenges

There’s some unique challenges coming as part of the event too:

Get the “Daily Discovery” Nessie Badge by completing 75 Daily Challenges

“Respect your elders” and earn the Mozambique Badge by dealing 102,816 Damage (get the reference?)

Earn “Time to Win and Stay Alive” with 8 different Legends to get the Smolfinder Badge

Also, snag the “Mozambique Here” Weapon Charm by dealing 3,333 Damage with everyone’s favorite weapon to ping, the Mozambique. The Locked and Loaded takeover may help with this one.

Locked and Loaded takeover

The event will add the Locked and Loaded LTM as a takeover mode.

“In “Locked and Loaded”, hit the ground with a full loadout of level 1 gear. You’ll have a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Incap Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells, and one stack of shotgun ammo. What more could you possibly need, right?

All Common/White level attachments and equipment will also be removed from the loot pool (outside of Common scopes) during the takeover. Drop in and knock ’em out!”