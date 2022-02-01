Apex Legends Season 12 early patch notes: Control mode, map changes, more

Apex Legends Season 12 update will release on February 8, and perhaps the most exciting part for most players is seeing the new season patch notes, expected to make sweeping changes to Legends, weapons, and gameplay. Check out the early patch notes for everything we know so far.

The headline changes this season are of course the new Legend Mad Maggie, map changes to Olympus, and the new Control mode.

There will also be a brand new pass to work through, as well as a fresh Ranked reset. But, beyond all the new content, changes to existing Legends and weapons will often get the most attention.

Respawn hasn’t released the full patch notes for the new season yet, but we already know a lot of what is coming, so we’ve put together the early patch notes here. Check back soon for the full update notes once Respawn publishes them.

Apex Legends Season 12 early patch notes

*Note: not the final patch notes – will be updated with full notes when available.

New Legend: Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie drops in after her sentence to die in the Apex Games. As another assault Legend, Maggie should be a very aggressive character, and is a big fan of shotguns.

Check out Maggie’s full abilities and lore here.

Olympus map update

After being out of rotation for the whole of Season 11, Olympus makes a glorious return. But, it won’t be exactly as it was before. Due to Duardo Silva (Octane’s dad) and his dastardly plans, the whole map has been teleported.

There are new objects strewn around the map, and some new POI locations too.

New LTM: Control

Control is a new 9v9 mode, with infinite respawns. Teams will battle for control of three zones, similar to domination from Call of Duty.

You can select your loadout, and choose where to respawn. To get better weapons and unlock your ultimate, you need to capture zones, and get kills and assists, to earn ‘rating’. When you die, your rating will reset.

Control is played on two maps: Hammond Labs from Olympus, and Barometer from Storm Point.

New Prestige skins

Also coming in Season 12 are new Prestige skins. These are Legend skins that will be upgraded through gameplay, although exact details aren’t clear yet.

We also know that there will be new finishers as part of these Prestige skins, and that the first will be for Bloodhound.

Anniversary Collection event

The Anniversary Collection event celebrates Apex’s third anniversary, and will start on the same day as the new Season, February 8. In most collection events, there is a new heirloom added, however, in the last Anniversary collection event, players were simply given shards to spend on an existing heirloom of their choice.

Legend changes

For all the Legend changes, we’ll need to wait for the full patch notes. But, we can expect some Crypto improvements.

Respawn have been working on a Crypto rework to make him a more viable pick for some time, and so the start of Season 12 would be the obvious time to drop this update.

Hopefully, there will be some good buffs and nerfs to check out.

Weapon changes

So far, we don’t have any confirmed details on weapon changes coming in Season 12.

One possibility is a nerf to the LMG category, to stop the Rampage especially being so strong.

Of course, weapons will also be rotated in the care packages – it’s expected that the Alternator will return to ground loot, based on what we see in the gameplay trailer.

Quality of Life updates

In most major updates, Respawn will introduce a few quality of life updates. We’ll have to wait for the full patch notes to see these, but one possibility is a firing range update.

The firing range still lags behind the feature-filled version in Apex Legends mobile, and the developers have frequently hinted at firing range improvements coming at some point.

There could also be changes to aim assist on console – something Respawn has been evaluating for some time.

What about cross-progression?

Although it is the most requested feature in Apex, it’s unlikely cross-progression is coming with the Season 12 update. Respawn has made little mention of it recently, and so we’d expect it to arrive later in 2022.

Next-gen update

However, what is more likely, is a next-gen update, potentially dropping during Season 12. Numerous leakers have pointed to the next-gen update arriving at some point in February.

That’s everything we know about the Season 12 patch notes so far – check back closer to the launch of the season on February 8 for the complete patch notes.