When is Apex Legends Season 22? Start date & what to expect

Season 22 of Apex Legends is fast approaching, and it’s set to shake things up with some big Battle Pass changes.

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has been rolling out regular content ever since its surprise launch in February 2019. Five years later, fans have had 21 seasons of new Legends, weapons, and updates to the action-packed battle royale.

This is everything you can expect from Season 22 of Apex Legends.

When is Apex Legends Season 22?

Respawn hasn’t officially revealed when Season 22 is coming yet, but due to the current Battle Pass countdown ending on August 6, 2024, we can expect Season 22 to arrive around then.

Article continues after ad

Based on previous updates, the new season content should go live at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/6 PM BST.

It’s important to keep in mind that this timing could always be delayed due to server maintenance but if it is we’ll update this page with everything you need to know.

What to expect in Season 22

While we don’t have a lot of confirmed details for Season 22 content just yet, the biggest news is the new Battle Pass experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Battle Pass changes

Going forward, there will be a Battle Pass for each split as opposed to one per season. There will only be 60 levels in each pass instead of the usual 110 levels.

This change means players can earn double the Battle Pass rewards across the entire season, and they’ll still have the option to progress from level 60 – 100 to upgrade their Battle Pass badges. More rewards are being added, and past rewards that weren’t being used frequently have been removed.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

The Free and Premium tracks are still being maintained but a new Premium+ track is being made available for $19.99.

Upon completing the new pass, Free players will receive an additional Epic Character Skin, Weapon Skin, Standing Emote, and 2X Season Rewards.

Premium users will get x2,400 Crafting Metals,x 17 Apex Packs, and three Legends-Thematic Packs. Finally, the Premium+ tier includes the same rewards as Premium, as well as x10 level skins, x2,400 Crafting Metals, x20 Exotic Shards, x17 Apex Packs, two Premium+ Legendary Character Skin Variants, and will be able to access every Legend for the duration of the pass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, fans will only be able to purchase the tiers with real-world money, as opposed to Apex Coins that were used in the past.

District map

According to reliable community leaker @Osvaldatore on X (formerly Twitter), a new map called District is expected to debut in Season 22.

This has yet to be confirmed by Respawn but as soon as new official news drops about Season 22, we’ll be sure to update this page.

That’s everything we know about Season 22 so far. For more on the game, check out how to get Heirloom Shards, how to see how many Apex Packs you’ve opened, and the current pick rates.