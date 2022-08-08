Apex Legends Season 14 update patch notes: Buffs & nerfs, map changes, more

Apex Legends Season 14 brings the new Legend Vantage, map changes to Kings Canyon, and a plethora of weapon changes that are seriously going to switch up the meta. Here are the full patch notes for the update on August 9.

In fact, Season 14 potentially has the most serious overhaul of weapon balance of any Apex Legends update.

Various weapons have changed ammo types, while others are receiving big buffs.

Check out the full patch notes below for Apex Legends Season 14.

Apex Legends Season 14 patch notes

New Legend: Vantage

Vantage is a sniper-focused Legend, and comes with her trusty bat-friend, Echo.

PASSIVE: Spotter’s Lens

Aim down sights to scout with your eyepiece (unarmed or with mid- to long-range scopes) and use a bullet drop indicator to see where your shots will land.

TACTICAL: Echo Location

Position your winged companion Echo and then Launch towards him. Must have line of sight to Echo for Launch.

ULTIMATE: Sniper’s Mark

Use your custom sniper rifle to mark enemy targets which applies a damage bonus for you and your team.

Map Changes: Kings Canyon

Kings Canyon is getting an overhaul in the new Season. The new POI, “Relic”, is heavily inspired by the once destroyed Skulltown, which has now been salvaged.

The overall land mass of the map has also been significantly increased, as well as the Cage being lowered and less covered. Broken Relay has had new buildings added, and renamed to Basin.

The map also got some visual updates, with lighting completely redone on the whole map, and a new sy box, making the whole map more vibrant.

Level Cap increase

Level cap increased with three new tiers of 1-500

Effective level cap is now 2000

Weapon Changes

New Attachment: Laser Sights

Laser sights are for Pistols and SMGs only, as a new barrel attachment

Significantly increases hip-fire accuracy

Can customize the color of the laser just like reticles

ARs & LMGs keep barrel stabilizers instead

Wingman

Now takes sniper ammo and sniper mags

Spitfire

Now takes light ammo and light mags

SMGs

Base hipfire spread increased.

Assault Rifles

Base hipfire spread increased.

EVA-8

Recoil improvements.

Now takes stocks.

Removed 1 pellet from blast pattern.

Fire rate increased to 2.3 from 2.0.

Pellet damage increased to 7 from 6.

Bolt rate of fire bonuses increased. White: 1.1 to 1.1. Blue: 1.15 to 1.2. Purple: 1.2 to 1.3.



Bocek Compound Bow

Damage at full draw increased to 70 from 60.

Tempo draw speed increased to 0.38 from 0.32.

Shattercaps pellet damage increased to 12 from 11.

Fired arrows can no longer be collected.

Arrows spawns have been removed from the floor.

Rampage LMG

Damage increased to 28 from 26.

Rampage comes with a Thermite Grenade.

Volt SMG

Damage reduced to 15 from 17.

CAR SMG

No longer takes barrel attachments.

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 34 from 36.

Headshot multiplier reduced to 1.75 from 2.0.

Double Tap hop-up burst fire delay increased to 0.4 from 0.375.

LSTAR

Increased projectile speed.

Increased number of shots before overheat at base to 24 from 20.

Removed bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets.

RE-45

Increased ironsight FOV to 70 to be consistent with other pistols.

Increased strafe speed by 5% to be consistent with other pistols.

Wingman

Wingman now uses sniper ammo and magazines.

Sniper Ammo

Sniper ammo inventory stack increased to 28 from 24.

Sniper ammo boxes now contain 14 rounds instead of 12.

Spitfire

Recoil adjustments to increase vertical barrel climb.

Spitfire now uses light ammo and magazines.

30-30 Repeater

Dual Loader has been worked into the base 30-30 Repeater.

Now takes Skullpiercer Rifling.

Mastiff

Projectile growth reduced.

Base fire rate reduced to 1.1 from 1.2.

Dual Loader removed.

Sentinel

Deadeye’s Tempo has been worked into the base Sentinel.

Hop-Ups

Double Tap Adds burst fire mode to EVA-8 and G7 Scout.

Skullpiercer 35% headshot damage increase on Longbow, Wingman and 30-30 Repeater.

Removed Deadeye’s Tempo & Shatter Caps from floor loot.

Boosted Loader has been reduced to Epic quality from Legendary.

Respawn/EA The Wingman will move to Sniper ammo in Season 14.

Ranked Changes

Entry Cost: +5 to all.

+5 to all. Kill RP: Removed diminishing returns on eliminations .

Removed diminishing returns on eliminations . Rank Reset: No change. Resuming ranked reset of 6 divisions.

Crate Rotation

G7 Scout returns to the floor.

Volt SMG returns to the floor.

Bocek Compound Bow enters the crate.

Rampage LMG enters the crate.

Crafting Rotation

Wingman returns to the floor.

CAR SMG returns to the floor.

Devotion LMG enters the crafter.

RE-45 + Hammerpoint combo enters the crafter.

Gold Weapon Rotation

Longbow DMR, G7 Scout, Mozambique, R-99, Hemlok

Backpack Gold Perk

New Perk: Deep Pockets.

Deep Pockets: Large medical supplies stacks higher in your inventory. Batteries and Medkits now stack to 3 in inventory. Phoenix Kits now stack to 2 in inventory.



Knockdown Shield Gold Perk

New Perk: Guardian Angel (Previous Backpack Perk).

Self Revive removed from the game.

Arc Star

Reduced stick damage on armor to 10 from 40.

Remove aim slow on stick, remains on detonation.

Detonation damage increased to 75 from 70.

Explosive Holds

Added Blue attachments to possible spawns.

Added Laser Sights to the pool.

Reduced spawn rate of gold magazines.

LEGENDS

Valk